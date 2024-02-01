46 Sweet Valentine's Day Gifts Under $10

1. A set of heart-shaped faux leather bookmarks for anyone who agrees dog-earing the pages of a book should be a sin. (Especially one borrowed from the library!) Your partner can slip one of these cuties onto the corner of a page until they can get back to reading.
Promising review: "I AM OBSESSED WITH THESE! I’ve sent the link to all my bookworms and told them to buy them! Great gift idea for a 'reader' in your life. Amazing quality and just super cute would definitely buy again and probably will for someone else." —Brianna
Get a set of six from Amazon for $4.12.
2. A rechargeable lighter to help them light every candle in their house to create the *perfect* ambience without concern they'll run out of lighter fluid.
3. And, of course, their favorite basil-scented candle because you and I both know (despite their best efforts to stock up) they are burning through it constantly. It might as well be their home's signature scent!
Promising review: "I buy these all the time. Best natural candles with a fresh, amazing scent." —KateLove
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in two scents).
4. The Reverse Coloring Book for anyone who is tired of coloring *inside* the lines and needs more of a challenge — in this scenario THEY'LL be the one to draw the lines around the colors on the page! Tell 'em to let their freak flag fly and create some remarkable pieces of art with ease.
Don't worry, each page (which is perforated for you to rip out) has suggestions on where to begin if you need a lil' extra help.
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
5. Rose-shaped ice cube molds because you and I both know your Disney-loving S.O. would love nothing more than to unwind on Valentine's Day while watching Beauty and the Beast while sipping an on-theme beverage.
Promising review: "I love this rose ice mold. I like a bougie cocktail and this gave me that experience. I made a beautiful Peanut Butter Old Fashioned. It was easy to fill through the top, it does take a little time but it’s well worth it. The mold was easy release after ran it under water for like 10 seconds." —Tiffney P
Get it from Amazon for $7.
6. An adventure book just like the one Carl and Ellie created together in Up before Pixar went ahead and crushed all of our souls into a million pieces — they'll love it ;).
7. A darling cart coffee cup holder so their next pilgrimage to Target won't be foiled by a cart with a missing cup holder — pick up that Starbies, honey, and run freely through those aisles!
Meadow Sweet Shop is a Missouri-based Etsy shop that specializes in 3D-printed goods.
Promising review: "I love the holders that my Starbucks uses for their carts but I wanted one that I could bring to every store! This one is perfect and holds every size drink. I get so many compliments and questions about it." —Sarah
Shipping info: Orders typically ship in 4 to 14 business days.
Get it from Meadow Sweet Shop on Etsy for $9.99+ (available in 16 colors).
8. A golf club cleaning squeeze bottle complete with a nylon brush that'll ensure your partner's clubs, golf balls, and shoes are the freshest looking ones on the course.
Promising review: "I've been using mine for over a year now, and it is seriously the best at what it does. Simple design, but it does a simple (but vital) task. I try to top it off before every round but often forget. That's fine because it seems to last three or four rounds, no problem. Even if you do run out of water, it still works as a simple brush until you can make it to a conveniently located water cooler or fountain on the golf course." —Ben M.
Get it from Amazon for $3.90.
10. A set of washable exfoliating soap bags that'll help your love transform their favorite bar of soap into an entirely new shower companion. Dry skin, be damned!
Check out a TikTok of the exfoliating soap bags in action.
Promising review: "We are trying to get away from using plastic and these soap pouches are the perfect alternative. They lather up well and help exfoliate the skin. They are washable and since they come in a 10-pack, it's convenient to throw one in the wash and you have enough clean ones to use in the meantime." —Vida Gross
Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $8.99.
11. A magnetic meal planner because are you even a couple who lives together if you don't have "the talk" about what to make for dinner all week? This one also has a spot to create an ongoing grocery list!
This handy dandy notepad is from Bloom Daily Planners, a woman-owned small business. It features the meal plan on one side and a perforated "shopping list" you can tear off on the other!
Promising review: "I’ve been starting to get into meal prepping and this planner really helps! I like being able to look up recipes on my phone, then write down whatever ingredients I still need on the grocery list section of this planner. Its being magnetic is cool because you can hang it on the fridge. I love how the grocery list section can be ripped off so you can take it to the store, but the daily meal plans remain on the fridge so you can stay organized. This is a very simple idea, but it’s cute and helps keep me organized and motivated to plan out my meals." —Samantha M.
Get it from Bloom Daily Planners on Amazon for $7.95+ (available in five designs).
12. A butt mask for a makeshift spa night with a twist you and your partner will really get a kick out of — with the added bonus of a smooth booty! Sounds like a win for all.
13. A set of eye masks packed with hyaluronic acid and collagen that'll, quite literally, leave 'em starry-eyed. Their next night of pampering is about to get a whole lot more glamorous.
Promising review: "These are fantastic vegan collagen eye pads. They feel so good when you have them on and leave your skin looking and feeling so much better when you take them off. These are great for tired puffy eyes that just need a nice little boost. You'll find that with these." —mr. dead
Get a pack of three sets from Amazon for $5.99 (also available in a full eye mask).