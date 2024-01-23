20 Snuggly Products To Wrap Yourself Up In Until Spring Returns

1. An incredibly soft chenille throw so when you wrap yourself up like a burrito to watch Real Housewives you'll feel like you're living in the lap of luxury.
Promising review: "My husband and I both love this blanket! I mostly got it for the look, but it's so soft and cozy! We've always used fuzzy blankets while sitting on the couch at night, but now we both prefer this one! It's perfectly light weight, a good size, and all over very nice. 10/10 would recommend!" —Cori
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in three sizes and 35 colors).
2. Or a plush blanket reviewers swear is *just like* a Barefoot Dreams (y'know, the blanket the Kardashians are always seen toting onto their private jets?) but without the extra dollar signs on the price tag. You'll never want to get up once you're all snugged up in this beauty.
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $26.09+ (available in 30 styles and four sizes).
3. A fuzzy three-piece loungewear set reviewers have praised as being delightfully similar to Skims. (Apologies, Kim K!) A must-have if you want to test run the style before potentially treating yourself to the real thing — or just another set of these in another color!
Promising review: "This is by far the best money spent on clothing! I love this outfit, it's so comfortable! I will say the tag was a bit itchy on the top piece so I had to cut it off, but otherwise 20/10. This outfit is what I treat myself to on my self-care days and relaxing moments. Personally, I don't think I'd wear it out and about, but around the house it is just so perfect! And what I look like in my own house doesn't matter, but my comfort definitely does!" —Wendy
Get the three-piece set from Amazon for $53.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 30 styles).
Psst: This is included in Prime Wardrobe, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
4. A two-piece lounge set worth investing your hard-earned dollars on. Once the weekend rolls around you're going to want to live in the utmost comfort. This set will certainly check that box.
Promising review: "This is a cute and comfortable two-piece set. The fit was as expected, and these pieces could easily be worn for travel or just lounging around the house. They washed up nicely, but I wouldn't recommend putting them in the dryer due to possible shrinkage." —H. Brien
Get it from Amazon for $51.98+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 31 colors).
5. A foot heater for anyone with perpetually cold tootsies — fire this bad boy up, turn on Gilmore Girls, and enjoy the warmth you’re guaranteed to feel from head-to-toe (literally).
Promising review: "This is the first product I've bought that actually works! I've suffered from cold feet all my life, but no more. This foot warmer is so cozy and plush, but most important of all, it actually heats my feet on even the coldest nights! Love it!" —Killaree
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
6. A double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set that'll look oh-so-luxurious on your bed and make you feel like you're diving into a lush cloud each time you curl yourself inside of it.
One side is faux-fur, and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom fringed pillow sham, and other size sets include two.
Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it, and it's seriously so cozy and well-made. My only complaint would be how hard this thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this...do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing also. Super soft, and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." —SK
Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in sizes twin—King and 34 colors).
7. A splurge-worthy Lovesac you'll want to sink into daily and let all of your worries melt away. Beware: Everyone in your home is going to fight over sitting in this beauty (pets included).
My sister has a Lovesac, and it is one of her absolute favorite things — she tells everyone just how incredibly comfortable it is and how she simply couldn't live without it. I've had the pleasure of sinking into it and, damn, it really is incredible.
Promising review: "I’ve had this one month now. It’s amazing. The fabric is super luxurious, and this is a 10/10 for comfort. I’ve been obsessed with bean bag-style chairs for years. So happy to have a modern and sophisticated version. Yes, it is expensive, and I’m not sure how it will hold up. But I’m living my best life on this and never want to get up!" —RaeS
Get it from Lovesac for $612.50+ (available in 5 sizes and 23 cover styles).
8. A pair of fleece-lined jeggings for anyone who prefers the look of jeans but absolutely detests cold weather — these will give ya the best of both worlds.
Promising review: "Quality is fantastic. Fits exactly to size indicated. I'm always cold, and I'm in love with these jeans. Not bulky...in fact, they look fantastic on. I've bought five different pairs in various styles and colors." —Debbie L Morawski
Get it from Amazon for $41.99+ (available in sizes 2XS–5XL and 32 colors).
9. An open-front blanket shawl you can claim is *~fash-hun~* but in reality we both know you're just wearing it to feel like you're actually still lying in bed watching re-runs of Seinfeld.
Promising review: "I love this poncho. Quality of material is good. Love the colors. I purchased this for a trip. I wanted something lightweight, not bulky but would keep me warm on cool nights. It also doubles as a blanket when I am watching TV. I machine wash it, put in the dryer, and it still looks good." —Damian Perez
Get it from Amazon for $29.69+ (available in 45 styles).
10. Or an oversized knit cardigan in an array of gorgeous colors — ideal if you're someone who *waffles* between being too hot and too cold and loves nothing more than a go-to layering option.
Promising review: "I have these cardigans in three different colors, need I say more? They are thick and heavy, which I like because I bought them for winter, but since it’s cotton, I feel like they will be comfortable in spring and fall too. They keep their shape and quality after washing. For sizing comparison, I have them in S, and I usually wear US S in tops." —Anonimous
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 28 colors).
11. A faux shearling moto jacket with a look that'll stand the test of time — throw it on over a tee and jeans you've already got in your closet and *boom* you've got a new go-to outfit!
Promising review: "Really an excellent steal! Just like the one from Zara but more comfortable, half the price and warmer. Wore it a few times and already got a dozen compliments." —Aleksandra Teichman
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 10 colors).
12. A fuzzy fleece open-front coat you can indulge in on slightly warmer days when you don't want to sweat through your clothes but still want to embrace the fact it's sweater weather.
Promising review: "GUYS OMG this jacket is definitely a hidden gem. It's so soft and makes you look so sophisticated!! It does shed a little at first, so definitely wash this before you wear it unless you want little specks all over your clothes — I learned the hard way LOL. However, I wore this outfit pictured in 50-degree Fahrenheit weather, and it kept me warm! This is definitely one of those 'blanket- but make it fashion pieces' HAHA I love it so much." —@Kathy_Vu
Get it from Amazon for $61.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and 24 colors).
Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
13. A Carhartt beanie that'll keep your head nice 'n' toasty without sacrificing an ounce of style — these are a tried-and-true classic you'll likely find yourself ordering in different colors.
Both my husband and my toddler (you can get your mini-me one here) have Carhartt beanies, so it's only a matter of time before I order one for myself. They really are super soft, stretchy, and comfortable. Need I say more?
Promising review: "Saw this hat on TikTok and decided to place my order! It can get very cold where I live, especially during morning time when I’m walking my dog. I need to keep my ears warm! The material is so soft, and there are many color options." —MHF
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 45 colors).
14. A pair of memory foam slippers that'll make your feet feel appreciated for once — they're so plush and cozy you won't want to wear any other footwear.
Promising review: "These are fabulous slippers! They're everything a slipper should be: super soft and warm, easy to slip on and off, and the sole comes up just high enough on the sides to keep the slipper from 'rolling' and it’s got the right amount of grip to keep you from slipping on hardwood or tile." —Humans of Kork & Kopper
Get them from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in five colors and sizes 5–12).