1. Winky Lux Glitter Confetti Balm you'll find simply magical as it goes on clear then blossoms into the perfect shade of shimmery pink as it combines with your natural pH-level so you can apply it on the go.
My sister and I have this fun lil' lip balm and we love it! The glitter in the actual balm is just as pretty as the shade of pink it creates. I like minimal makeup so this product has been a slam dunk for me. The confetti is made with ocean safe glitter! Additionally, Winky Lux is a small business.
Promising review: "This softly shimmering lipstick is so pretty and gives me the perfect shade of lipstick to complement my skin tone. It also moisturizes your lips perfectly." —CarolinaMermaid
2. Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil you'll love if you haven't stopped listening to "Umbrella" since 2007 and also love shimmer.
Promising reviews: "Very long lasting, I can put some around my eyes or on my cheeks and it will last almost the whole day! I love using this for a night out or just to add a little glitter to my daily look." —rachkhay155
"Very very pretty in the sun, photos, videos with flash, and a night out. Gives a 'glass skin' effect." —amr61
3. Or Physicians Formula Diamond Dust translucent powder, which reviewers compare to the Fenty Beauty's Diamond Bomb highlighter. It's *slightly* more affordable but will help you achieve the same gorgeous glow you've been looking to add to your beauty routine.
Promising review: "I love love love my Physicians Formula Diamond Dust mineral powder! I wish I’d known about this before I spent $42 on a Fenty compact that does MORE than I want with the sparkle; this product gives just the right amount of coverage without having it end up all over my face and on my clothes as well. It’s also pretty if you want to bring attention to your collarbones or shoulders. A perfect amount of shimmer with little effort! Try it!! You can thank me later!!" —camielle parent
4. Stila's Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow, a must-have for anyone who would appreciate a little glitz 'n' glam any day of the week. This eye shadow is shimmery, fabulous, and simple to apply.
Promising review: "For the girls who love sparkly glam looks but hate the mess it usually causes, this is for you ;) I hate trying to wear glitter shadow and it ends up everywhere lol. This product is the perfect alternative, I can get a lovely glitter eye look and it stays put. Works well on its own or layered over other shadows." —hillarynreallife
5. Maybelline Master Chrome Highlighter will leave your skin glowing like it's lit from within — sorry Mr. Golden Sun, but you're about to be out of a job. It's super buildable so whether you want a natural glow or want to look like a shimmering angel, it's got your back.
Promising review: "Wow, this is a vibrant highlight. The rose color looks beautiful on my skin but I have to use a VERY light hand when applying. It almost looks like a large pan of eyeshadow and can easily look like a stripe of eyeshadow across your cheeks. If you enjoy a bold highlight then this is for you. The quality is up there with high end. If you're fair I'd definitely get the rose gold over the other colors." —C. Wallace
6. Kylie Cosmetics Princess Please Kylighter will create the luminous glow you've always dreamt of for your cheekbones — it's super easy to use and won't budge once you apply it.
I'm a diehard Kylie Cosmetics fan and their recent updates to all of their products to make sure they're cruelty free and vegan has been a game changer. I could go on and on about how much I love pretty much every product Kylie and her team has put out, but my most recent obsession is this highlighter. I have a very pale complexion and never want to look like I've overdone it with my highlighter — that wasn't an issue at all with the Princess Kylighter. It's a nice, subtle pink but can definitely be layered for more opacity. I put it on as a finished touch to my usual makeup and loved how it added just *a bit* more glam to my look.
Promising review: "This highlighter is sooo gorgeous I’m literally blinding my ex at the bar." —hannah
7. Essie's "Set in Stones" glitter polish, a must-have for anyone who wants to *~make the whole room shimmer~* à la Taylor Swift (or at the very least, your nails).
I have this top coat and am obsesssssssed. The glitter is perfectly chunky but not overwhelming and can totally be worn on its own in addition to over any color of nail polish. Add it to your favorite dark blue (perhaps Essie's "Caviar Bar") to recreate Taylor Swift's Midnights manicure. 😉
Promising review: "I just got this nail polish, it’s fantastic! I have bought a lot of glitter nail polish is before, the difference with this one is that it feels like a regular nail polish it isn’t bumpy, also a lot of glitter comes out on just one application so to build it up for full glitter coverage is easy with 2-3 coats." —Roxane
8. Supergoop Glowscreen — it'll protect your skin (hellooooo SPF 40👋) while making your skin shimmer just like Edward freakin' Cullen in the sunlight.
I adore this sunscreen! I'm very fair skinned and prone to getting sunburnt, so I have to stay very on top of applying SPF at all times. This one isn't greasy at all, blends in immediately, and LITERALLY adds shimmery sparkles wherever its applied. I truly don't even mind putting it on — it's a welcome addition to my skincare routine.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this sunscreen. I’m always wary of 'for everyone' tinted products because they aren’t usually made with us in mind. But this one hits the mark. It looks amazing on my brown skin. Non-streaky, no white cast. It gives my skin a subtle shimmer. The video and pics are in direct sunlight so you can see it in full effect. For reference, I have combination, 30-something-year-old skin. Glowscreen is officially in my skincare rotation." —Lovely91
9. Rare Beauty Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter featuring a buildable formula that'll let you craft the *perfect* amount of shimmer for wherever you're headed.
Rare Beauty is owned by Selena Gomez. This highlighter is long-wearing, has a lovely shimmery finish, and is vegan. It's noted that it's very delicate!
Promising review: "This highlighter is good and is very sparkly but I've bought this highlighter twice and its broken both times." —kennedyyyyy1111
10. Blinger hair bejeweling set, because glitz 'n' glam shouldn't be limited to just skincare and makeup — with one click you can add some fabulous gems to your hair ✨.
This set comes complete with the Blinger styling tool and 225 gems!
Check out a TikTok of the hair Blinger in action.
Promising review: "I am obsessed with this product! I got it for a themed day, and it was so simple to set up and use. The gems are sticky, which I thought was much less damaging to my hair than if they were staples, and they stayed in for over eight hours until I removed them. They were so cute, and because they are sticky, you can put them other places, like on your face. Loved these." —JL Jackson
11. ColourPop Sol shimmer body oil that'll magically work on *all* skin tones, so no matter what you've got planned you can go about your day looking like you were dusted by a magical glitter fairy.
12. r.e.m. beauty Midnight Shadows Metallic Gel Eyeshadow, which proves once and for all that Ariana Grande does *not* mess around when it comes to glitz 'n' glam. This gel shadow is filled to the brim with shimmer and will leave your eyes looking more glittery than you ever thought humanly possible.
If you didn't get the above reference, r.e.m. beauty is owned by Ariana Grande.
I personally have this in the "gifts" champagne gold shade and have really been so impressed by it. I first wore it to a wedding and wasn't sure how well it would hold, as I forgot my eyeshadow primer. However, it was *so* easy to apply with only my finger tip (shout out to it's gel-like substance) and it stayed completely in place (no excess shimmer to be found all over my face). Might be TMI but, while pregnant at the wedding, I had to leave and throw up like 3x — it stayed PERFECTLY in place despite my eyes watering. Now *that's* a real review, my friends.
Promising review: "This product is definitely unique and different than anything I've ever tried on my eyes before but I love it! I love the shimmer and the 'wet' look it gives, definitely try it." —meagnu16
13. L’Oréal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion, aka an illuminating moisturizer that'll keep your face efeling fresh while also enhancing your skin's natural glow. It's a must-have for anyone who wants to add some subtle shimmer to their cheeks.
Promising review: "I can’t believe how long this has been around! I tried Glossier’s Futuredew and realized it felt sort of too oily (and too expensive) for me. This product is SUCH an amazing option and it's slightly better! It’s not oily, but provides lightweight shimmer that I mix with my sunscreen for extra sun protection with some highlight effects. I love this! Does not make my super sensitive skin break out or feel oily like the Futuredew did." —e_whospends_money
