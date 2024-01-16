My sister and I have this fun lil' lip balm and we love it! The glitter in the actual balm is just as pretty as the shade of pink it creates. I like minimal makeup so this product has been a slam dunk for me. The confetti is made with ocean safe glitter! Additionally, Winky Lux is a small business.



Promising review: "This softly shimmering lipstick is so pretty and gives me the perfect shade of lipstick to complement my skin tone. It also moisturizes your lips perfectly." —CarolinaMermaid

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in six styles).