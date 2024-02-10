I originally had a wipes warmer I was most-certain I NEEDED as a new mom — I was wrong. All you really need is a basic container (if any) to readily hold a plethora of wipes and keep them moist. This one was fantastic for doing exactly that. I have one in my son's room that I'll still be using when my daughter arrives, so I added a second one to my registry. I use my travel version of it religiously as well! In case you were wondering (which I'm sure you are) my go-to for wipes are these very basic WaterWipes — they get the job done.



Promising review: "This has been one of my favorite baby products so far. We buy large boxes of wipes from Costco and you can fit an entire pack into this holder at once. The wipes are weighted down to help you only pull out one at a time, reducing waste. And the wipes never dry out because of the silicone seal around the lid. I also love the soft open and close lid that makes very little noise, which is ideal for middle of the night diaper changes. And the window on the front shows how many diapers are left so you know when to restock." —Danielle

Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in four colors).