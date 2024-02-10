Hello, fellow parents-to-be! At the time of this writing I have a nearly 2-year-old son and am 7 months pregnant with a baby girl on-the-way this spring (send prayers). Since I'm having my kids so close together, there are (of course) things *you* might need for your second baby that I already have raring to go! Take my suggestions with a grain of salt and, hopefully, they'll help you figure out what you might need for your growing family.
1. An Oxo Tot Perfect Wipes Dispenser that'll keep the many (many) wipes you'll need moist and ready for cleaning your baby's booty.
I originally had a wipes warmer I was most-certain I NEEDED as a new mom — I was wrong. All you really need is a basic container (if any) to readily hold a plethora of wipes and keep them moist. This one was fantastic for doing exactly that. I have one in my son's room that I'll still be using when my daughter arrives, so I added a second one to my registry. I use my travel version of it religiously as well! In case you were wondering (which I'm sure you are) my go-to for wipes are these very basic WaterWipes — they get the job done.
Promising review: "This has been one of my favorite baby products so far. We buy large boxes of wipes from Costco and you can fit an entire pack into this holder at once. The wipes are weighted down to help you only pull out one at a time, reducing waste. And the wipes never dry out because of the silicone seal around the lid. I also love the soft open and close lid that makes very little noise, which is ideal for middle of the night diaper changes. And the window on the front shows how many diapers are left so you know when to restock." —Danielle
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in four colors).
2. A diaper station organizer, because the last thing you want when your baby has a full-fledged diaper explosion is to be scrambling for all of your essentials. This tabletop organizer can be set up next to your changing pad and has room to be stocked with lotion, diapers, wipes, spare garbage bags, and whatever else you deem a "must" for getting your kiddo clean quickly.
I have crafted my own version of this at my son's changing station with a clear plastic bin and have just stacked my other necessities next to it — now that he's a toddler he grabs at ALL of that like a wild child. I'm hoping to be a bit more organized in my daughter's nursery...and if it's worth it I'll order one to revamp his diapering set up in his room as well.
Promising review: "This is perfect to keep my diaper changing table organized. Instead of digging through a storage bin, this has everything readily available and easily accessible. It holds everything I could possibly think of that I could need during diaper change." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22.75.
3. And a Munchkin UV-sterilizing diaper pail — you might feel like it's odd to literally ask for as a gift because it's a trash can, but trust me, you'll be SO happy you did. The UV light is said to kill staph, E. coli and klebsiella, and odor-causing bacteria.
I recently received this for my toddler's room and it has been SUCH a game changer. Our previous diaper pail got the job done but was very hard to clean and the yucky smell lingered FOREVER. This one from Munchkin has fully solved that issue for us. I was reluctant to try it out because I wasn't sure how I felt about not being able to use regular ol' garbage bags in it — but it's already proven itself to be worth it. I'm not a scientist or a doctor so I honestly don't know if the UV light kills bacteria, but I do have a very sensitive sense of smell (I'm 7 months pregnant while writing this) and this pail has made it possible for me to toss out dirty diapers without gagging. It absolutely keeps the scent contained and for that reason alone it's worth the splurge. Naturally I'll need one for my daughter's nursery as well — and double the amount of bag refills. 😅
Get it from Munchkin for $129.99.
4. A baby butt spatula you'll either laugh or cringe at but will thank your lucky stars that you thought to get it when you see how much nicer it is to apply diaper cream to your baby's booty with it instead of your finger.
Both my mom and my mother-in-law poked fun at me for getting this lil' spatula for my first baby but I have ZERO regrets. I love my son more than life itself, but I am more than pleased to not have to put my finger in his butt after he's recently pooped and I think that is OKAY! I'd like to think he's happier to have a lil' spatula do the job ANYWAYS! That being said, this lil' tool is fantastic as it's super easy to clean, doesn't waste any product, and suctions onto my changing table with ease.
Promising review: "If I could give this little tool 10 out of 5 stars I would!!! It makes the whole process of applying diaper rash ointment SOOOOO much easier. And this thing cuts down on how much diaper rash ointment is wasted because your fingers are not getting covered in ointment. I HIGHLY recommend this product to anyone with a baby!!!" —Hazel-91
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in three colors).
5. Bumkins washable bibs that'll turn mealtime into a fashion show (hehe) while also protecting your little one's clothes from all kinds of gross baby food stains.
My son has these bibs in a variety of styles: Super Mario Bros, The Legend of Zelda, and Mickey Mouse. They're super cute and make for silly photos, but best of all they can be easily rinsed off or thrown into the washing machine. I've put the bibs in with his regular laundry and then dried them on cool — they come out nice 'n' clean. We also have a Bumkins splat mat I simply could not live without, as it catches all the food debris my son tosses over the edge of his high chair.
Promising review: "This is easy to put on and easy to clean. We just rinse, wipe and dry. I can see our son may be able to take it off one day but that's part of the process. I like how light it is compared to the silicone bibs we have." —hmfan24
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $13.59+ (available in 47 styles and sets).
6. Or a silicone bib that's waterproof and extremely easy to rinse off (or toss right into the dishwasher) after an especially messy dining sesh — the pocket also serves a food catcher so the debris *hopefully* won't end up all over the floor.
My son has silicone bibs and they are fantastic! I love that Simple Modern has both minimalist options as well as cute Disney-themed ones. I also very much love that I can toss it into the dishwasher after my son inevitably covers his in sauce. Def recommend and absolutely plan to snag a fun design for my daughter as well.
Promising review: "We love the simple modern rubber bibs because the part that catches the food is sturdy and won’t spill while my son is wriggling around during meal time. My husband said to replace all of our rubber bibs with these!! Very easy to clean and do not retain any smell. My son finds them comfortable and doesn’t complain while wearing it." —Terry
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 13 styles).
7. A cradle cap comb that'll remove dry skin from baby's scalp so gently they won't even notice — shoutout to the soft rubber bristles on this comb.
My son had a few areas of cradle cap on his head that was, honestly, pretty gross. I used a gentle shampoo, a wash cloth, and this brush to remove it painlessly while he was in the bath. He didn't even squirm, he just let me repeat the process three times until all the cradle cap was gone. The thin comb was so essential to the process and quickly removed all the flakes. However, he has since turned this brush into a bath toy (haha) so I'm going to need another for Baby Girl (oops).
Promising review: "The pictures posted here are legit. It makes removal so much easier and gives more consistent removal than my previous method of washcloths or just scratching the cradle cap off with my fingernails. It’s amazing and gross and wonderful. My babe doesn’t even flinch when I spend 10 minutes clearing his scalp of all the goo. It seems to be soothing to him. I just apply baby shampoo, then brush a little with the blue brush. Then I slowly start to comb in sections all in one direction. Then I go back and forth in several directions. It’s shocking the amount of dead skin that comes off. I’ve even used it successfully in his eyebrows (he gets some cradle cap there, too). This is a KEEPER!" —ZMomUtah
Get it from Amazon for $4.19.
8. Speaking of bath time, Tubby Todd's newborn gift set is a fantastic idea to add to any registry (or even just your shopping list!). The set comes with hair/body wash, everyday lotion, baby deodorizing spray, massage oil, all over ointment, and a diaper paste. You'll be ready to host an infant spa night in no time at all.
All of my mom friends RAVE about the all-over ointment and often use it on their own dry skin (quite the endorsement). I've personally tried out a variety of the hair/body wash and lotion scents and am also a fan. It doesn't irritate my son's skin in the bath and isn't SO scented that you feel like your drowning in the smell. I love that this kit comes with a variety of things to help parents feel more prepared for bath time and all that follows.
Promising review: "The ointment saved my life. My baby had baby acne (really bad) and within three days the difference was incredible. Diaper cream is also excellent, in love with Tubby Todd products A+" —Maite A.
Get it from Tubby Todd for $107 (available in lavender/rosemary scents or fragrance-free).
9. An iconic Sophie the Giraffe teether your little one will, for unexplained reasons, likely cherish and love chomping away on as their pearly whites start to (painfully) poke through.
Sophie the Giraffe has become a valued member of our family. I ran out to buy it when my son started teething (badly) as he simply refused every other type of teether we already had (of course). I was skeptical as to why a toy giraffe would cost nearly $30, but I soon learned it clearly had magical powers. Sophie has apparently been around for over 55 years (who knew!) and is made entirely of natural rubber. She has various chewable parts (ears, horns, and legs) that Noah was able to grasp onto himself way easier than any other teether. She's become my go-to baby shower gift!
PSA: Do not wash Sophie with water or if you do, do not get water into the squeaker hole! I've seen a number of TikTok videos noting that if you do this the inside can potentially get moldy.
Promising review: "I was super hesitant to spend $25 on a teething toy. It’s honestly just a regular squeaky toy but the other reviews were spot on and my child absolutely LOVES his Sophie. Something about that rubbery smiley giraffe is just so darn appealing to babies. She is without a doubt one of his very favorite toys, especially once he started teething." —Courtnee Thompson
Get it from Amazon for $25.49.
10. Bandana Muslin drool bibs that'll become part of your little one's daily wardrobe — they'll protect their clothing from getting sopping wet from spit up/drool and *hopefully* spare some of your clothes from the same fate as well.
These were an item I definitely missed out on during my first stab at parenthood — my best friend has since informed me these are an absolute must. With my son, I just committed to being constantly a bit covered in spit up (felt like part of the territory?!) but apparently that is not necessary! These little bandana bibs come in so many colors, so you can totally match them to your tyke's outfit if that's something you're into. More importantly, they're made of an absorbing muslin material that'll help soak up all the various liquids that come out of your baby's mouth. Yum.
Promising review: "These bibs are as absorbent as most bibs and their size is about average as well. I like the muslin material because they are very soft. What I like most about these bibs are the colors because it gives a more stylish look than most baby bibs. You also get 10 in the set which is really nice." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $21.99 (available in 10 styles).
11. And muslin burp cloths you will use in more ways than you can count — trust me. You will be thanking your lucky stars this pack comes with 12 and, even then, might find yourself ordering another set.
This quite possibly is one of my holy grail baby product suggestions — a simple set of muslin burp cloths. We used these CONSTANTLY with my son who was prone to spitting up at any given moment. They absorb EVERYTHING, wash well, and can be used for many things beyond "a burp cloth." We'd often place one on him when he was in the bath tub to keep him extra warm and cozy and absolutely had several on hand in our stroller caddy and diaper bags to clean up rogue spills. Heck, I even used one as a coaster when trying to drink my coffee while also holding my infant. You need these, simple as that.
Promising review: "Great burp cloths! Super soft material and the perfect ideal size, it goes right over my shoulder and stays there. I am glad I got the 12-pack, I definitely need it for my newborn." —Elisabete M.
Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $23.98 (available in 13 colors).
12. Bamboo wash cloths that'll make bath time *so* much fun! OK, maybe they aren't the most fun item, but they are extremely practical and will feel nice 'n' soft on your infants fresh-out-the-womb skin.
13. Burt's Bees Baby hooded towels you can use to warmly wrap your squeaky clean newborn up in after plucking them out of the bath — they're made of a lovely knit terry material that'll feel soft against your little's skin while also absorbing any water.
A two-pack is ideal even if infants don't take a *ton* of baths — you never know what kind of chaos can happen between the walk from your bathroom into the nursery. Trust me.
Promising review: "These towels are perfect for our little one's bath time. Very absorbent, super soft — we have a bunch of these, and we use them all the time." —Brian P
Get a set of two from Amazon for $24.95 (available in 18 styles).
14. Velvet hangers in a perfectly tiny size that'll help you hang your little one's finer clothing items nicely — the velvet creates a non-slip grip to keep micro-fashions organized and in-place.
I have these in my son's closet and have zero complaints! I, admittedly, tend to go overboard when it comes to stocking his closet with cool/fashionable 'fits so it's been nice to have a reliable hanger to place them on when I don't want items to get wrinkled in a dresser drawer. It's a nice bonus they come in a lot of fun colors (I've ordered pink for my daughter's room just for a touch of fun).
Promising review: "I bought these blue hangers for my newborn baby boy. Amazing quality, great size for a newborn clothing. His closet looks amazing with this hangers." —Elizabeth Geris
Get a set of 50 from Amazon for $22.49 (available in 10 colors).