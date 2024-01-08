Just 39 Products You Most Certainly Won't Regret Buying

1. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the ~holy grail~ mascara. This one is less than $5, gives you instant length, and is DELIGHTFULLY sweatproof.
Here's what BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord has to say about it: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99
2. A Taylor Swift Little Golden Book adults and kiddos alike will cherish, I'd be remiss not to say it's "the best thing that's ever been mine." The illustrations are gorgeous and it'll look so cute on display in their home.
I have this book (as pictured above) and by that I mean the second I saw it available for pre-order I added it to my cart faster than you could say "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together." As the parent of a 1-year-old, I have many Little Golden Books in my home. However, this one is just STUNNING. I'm a big fan of Taylor (obviously) but was really enamored by how beautiful the pages are. I was so excited to read this lil' biography with my son and teach him a little more about someone I adore. (Which it does a great job of doing in a pared-down way!) It's a short book, looks cute on my desk, and is a hit for bedtime story time. What more could you want???
Get it from Amazon for $4.76.
3. SKIN1004 Zombie Pack Face Masks that'll make you temporarily look like a zombie (though not QUITE as terrifying as the ones chasing down Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us). This entertaining mask will tighten your pores and minimizing the appearance of wrinkles while providing you with the opportunity to take some *very* silly selfies.
Promising review: "Smells great! This face mask does exactly what it says. My skin is nice and lifted, hydrated, noticeable reduction in fine lines, improved texture, reduced my pore size, and eliminated some newly developed rough patches forming around the hairline. Couldn't be more satisfied with this product! I have pretty good skin for 37, but this mask has really helped take my skin to the next level." —Samantha
Get a box of eight masks from Amazon for $21.
4. Silly Poopy's Hide and Seek — which is pretty much exactly what you'd think it is. It's a rainbow-colored, light-up poop-shaped toy littles can take turns hiding throughout the house. It'll shout out clues and play a song when it's finally found!
What Do You Meme? is a small business that sells card games/toys, plushies, and pool floats.
Promising review: "This game is HILARIOUS. My kids love playing with it and taking turns hiding it (8, 6, and 3 years). They all think poop is funny and run around yelling 'Silly Poopy, where are you?' It keeps them busy for at least half an hour at a time and they leave me alone. Also? It's pretty durable. I found it outside in my garden in the 20-degree winter weather. I guess my 8-year-old left it out there for a few days. It also gets thrown down the stairs and Silly Poopy just keeps on giggling and having fun." —Adele
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
5. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which is an all-purpose cleaning paste that'll help you tackle all of your messes but make it *~pretty in pink~* at the same time.
After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast iron pan (seen above, right) and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning.
Promising review: "Honestly I was very skeptical when I first purchased. Everyone on social media was talking about how amazing this product was for cleaning around the house and I just thought they were all jumping on some kind of band wagon. Of course I caved and had to try it for myself. Needless to say I’m very impressed! It removed stubborn mold and grime from my shower tile grout with use of a hard bristle tooth brush. It removed hard water stains from my sinks and faucets. I noticed it really does remove mineral build up, but it takes a lot of elbow grease and repetitive applications before you start seeing progress. The texture feels similar to when you mix honey with sugar to make a lip scrub, except it’s super fine grit and more pasty like putty or clay. It works amazing so far! No overpowering smell (barely any smell at all), easy to use, and a little product goes a long way. I haven’t tried it on rust yet so we’ll see how that goes. Over all very pleased and impressed so far. Highly recommend!" —Marissa
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
6. A blackhead scrub stick that'll exfoliate your clogged pores and remove excess sebum while also being a bit reminiscent of the adorable lil' character from Finding Nemo that said "you made me iiiink!"
Promising review: "Here’s the thing. A scrub is never going to solve your blackhead issues long term. But there is truly no other product like this. It’s an amazing quick fix to get your pores unclogged and less noticeable, and once you’ve done that, slap on some retinol/salicylic acid with a moisturizer. Adorable packaging, unique product, and effective!" —Molly
Get it from Amazon for $11.88.
7. Crayola Globbles, a fun lil' gadget you can use to burn off some steam in between meetings or when you just need a quick mental break. Don't worry, they won't leave residue on your walls.
Promising review: "I waited over two months to write my review! My daughter is 4 and plays with these DAILY! YES they do attract dirt and hair HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off, it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room which was pretty entertaining! None of these have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" —Kindle Customer
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $8.45.
8. A Dungeons and Dragons Advent calendar (bet ya' didn't see that one coming) filled with dozens of items to help celebrate your love of the game and make your next quest *that* much more epic.
Promising review: "My 13- and 14-year-olds are loving it. Nice presentation too, very colorful, the picture doesn’t do it justice. Far more interesting than a bunch of same sized boxes with a perforated cardboard door. This is well made and will likely be reused for some other treasures after the calendar is all opened." —Kelly
Get them from Amazon for $10.01.
9. Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pens — apply it directly to your teeth, let it sit a minute or two, hum "My Shiny Teeth and Me" from The Fairly OddParents, and enjoy your fresh-looking pearly whites.
You can use each pen about 20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten 4–8 shades.
Promising review: "I have only used the two original pens that I purchased and can already see an improvement. I am older than 60 and drink coffee daily and red wine weekly." —vicki houska
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
10. And a Mouthwatchers' flossing toothbrush has two layers of bristles designed to *really* deep clean your teeth and in between your gums. Your pearly whites will feel as fresh as they do after the dentist but without the whole...ugh-I'm-going-to-the-dentist ordeal.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines. I personally use this toothbrush and have been telling everyone in my life to get it — it's a game changer. I've always been prone to plaque build up and it's been very hard to get my teeth feeling fresh-out-of-the-dentist clean, but this toothbrush has done the trick! The first time I used it my mouth actually hurt a little like when you get a full cleaning done. It was kind of incredible. The bristles are super soft and not irritating but somehow, magically, deep clean my teeth better than any toothbrush I've had before.
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord also couldn't help but sing the praises of this toothbrush:
"I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular."
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so I thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a difference on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
11. A garbage-disposal foaming cleaner to scrub away the stinky grime that builds up on the blades and in the pipes.
Look at that foam go!
Promising review: "We moved into a townhouse that had a garbage disposal in the kitchen. Never had one growing up and didn't think too much about it until the funky smell started. I researched ways to clean it and came across these. Decided to order a four pack and try them. THEY ARE LIFE CHANGING. Just run some water, toss the packet in, and turn on the disposal. The little packet does all the hard work for you. I order a new set as soon as we start to run low." —lucas broshears
Get it from Amazon for $3.78.
12. A beloved LED lights panel (over 78,000 5-star ratings!) that'll transform your home into a cozy holiday hangout. They can be used indoors and out, so I hope you're ready to get serious about your decorating.
It comes with eight lighting modes and has a lifespan of 1,200+ hours!
Promising review: "Very happy with this purchase, especially for the price. We bought two sets to hang on the ceiling in our family room during the winter when it gets dark so early. Fantastic! We used the Command small clear decorating clips to hang them. Worked like a charm! Originally intended just for the holidays, but it brightens up the room so well that we have left them up. Nightly use for several hours for several months. Couldn't be happier!" —Anonymous
Get a 6.6-foot by 9.8-foot set of lights from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in nine colors).
13. A veggie chopper you can use to dice onions in a flash — save your uncontrollable crying for the next time you watch The Notebook. It can also spiralize, slice, and chop!
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in six colors).
14. A TikTok Bluetooth scrolling remote that'll take your laziness trait to the next level but leave you feeling smug at the same time for working smarter not harder. You can set this bad boy up then get under your covers and enjoy some seriously cozy scrolling, hands-free.
You can also use the remote to take selfies on your phone from afar!
