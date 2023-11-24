There’s A Good Chance You’ll Find Your New Favorite Product In This Post

1. A handheld gift wrap cutter that'll transform you into a gift wrapping machine — attach it to any roll of wrapping paper, unroll the amount you need to cut, and slide it down the roll. Every recipient of a beautifully wrapped gift will wonder if you received training up at The North Pole.
I invested in this perfect gadget in 2022 and I'm not sure how I lived so long without it! It's seriously SO easy to use. It cuts well through thick and thin paper, doesn't take up a lot of storage space, and ensures clean lines when you're trying to wrap something neatly. It's so much better than when I'd try to fumble with scissors and cut completely unevenly. I'm a big fan. Additionally, Little ELF is a small business.
Promising review: "This is one of those tools that you JUST CANT LIVE WITHOUT. I cant believe I hadn't found this sooner. You wont go wrong with this tool. It's literally the best thing ever." —DRHino
Get a set of two from Amazon for $18.99.
2. An automatic cleaning toilet bowl cartridge to pop into the top of your tank — it'll last up to three months and clean with every single flush. Now that's a cleaning product worth testing out.
Promising review: "This works absolutely phenomenal. I would clean the bowl area every weekend like clockwork to remove mold or something…Our municipal water system may not inject enough chlorine to prohibit? But toilet cleaning is a breeze now!!! Works on the Koehler new low flush systems…amazing. No chlorine damage to rubber parts either like other devices! Pretty simple instructions to install." —CdrW
Get it from Amazon for $10.26 (and you can snag refill cartridges here).
3. Motorized custom shades that'll help you make even the sunniest of days into cozy ones fit for movie marathons — all you'll have to do is click your remote or ask Alexa or Google to lower them for you!
Promising review: "While a bit spendy, these blinds are great! The customer service is impeccable, and they are very responsive and were able to work with my poor measuring skills to get me sorted with a new set that only required a motor swap! After doing it twice because I put the reset button the wrong way, I'm back installed, and they work great!!!! Thank you!!" —Johnny X.
Get them from Amazon for $153.99+ (available in 24 colors; all orders are custom sized).
4. A trio of joggers you'll step into and likely think "where have you been all of my life?" They'll keep your legs nice 'n' toasty without sacrificing your carefully curated stylish loungewear moment.
Promising review: "These are perfect for me. They have pockets, are soft, and have adjustable waists. Plus they’re reasonably priced! I’m very happy with my purchase and I’ll probably buy some more. Btw these are pretty thin, like warm weather-appropriate." —Rachel Pinkerton
Get them from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in sizes S–2XL, 1X–3X and 12 sets).
5. A teak bath caddy to give yourself just one more reason to fill your tub to the brim and soak for hours while listening to Enya.
Promising review: "Well made, pretty tray that fits all the way across my tub. Has a support for book or iPad which is great." —Jolene Saiz
Get it from Amazon for $41.38+ (available in two styles).
6. A foot heater for anyone with perpetually cold tootsies — fire this bad boy up, turn on Gilmore Girls, and enjoy the warmth you’re guaranteed to feel from head-to-toe (literally).
Promising review: "This is the first product I've bought that actually works! I've suffered from cold feet all my life, but no more. This foot warmer is so cozy and plush, but most important of all, it actually heats my feet on even the coldest nights! Love it!" —Killaree
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
7. Mindful Focus Hourglass that'll encourage you to pick up a new habit of taking a much-needed break to breathe and reset when your stressors are getting the best of you.
The sand timer runs for five minutes.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $25.
8. A book-shaped flower vase you'll *literally* love so much you'll treat yourself to flowers every single weekend just to ensure it's always filled with fresh ones.
Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action.
Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla
Get it from Amazon for $12.48+ (originally $23.99; available in five colors).
9. Or a set of Lego succulents, in case you constantly find yourself forgetting to change the water of real flowers and would fare much better with a display that won't wither away.
Lego also makes a beautiful orchid set and flower bouquet set.
Promising review: "This is the second set of this purchased within our household. We gave the first one to my daughter who put it together and took it to work. My wife loved it, so we bought it again, so my wife could have Legos on her desk too!" —Curiosity Clicks
Get them from Amazon for $39.99.
10. Fabulous pink wineglasses, so the next time you watch Margot Robbie's Barbie film you'll be able to toast it properly.
I received these as a gift, and they are quite fabulous — I keep the coordinating set of coasters on my nightstand. They'll add a playful pop of color to anyone's bar cart and definitely act as a conversation starter. Cheers! Additionally, Dragon Glassware is a small business.
Promising review: "Regardless of age and/or relationship status I am always a Barbie girl. And to know there is stemware that can embody my passion, I’m in. Get these before they are gone. Drinking has never been more magnificent! I feel so chic and fabulous!!!" —Snowwhite26
Get them from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in three colors).
11. A gift assortment of Popbar hot chocolate sticks to upgrade your fave winter beverage from a standard powder hot chocolate mix to one you'd see the main character sipping on under twinkle lights in a Hallmark movie.
Popbar is a small business!
Promising review: "Delish! Wish I had tried them earlier, before I had already bought gifts. These are so yummy and rich, you can almost use one for two cups of cocoa. I will likely get these again next year for sweet treats and holiday gifts." —Jane Mitchell
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $18.74 (available in dark, milk, and white chocolate or chocolate, mocha, and peppermint. Also available in packs of 12).
12. Elizavecca Collagen Protein Treatment — it'll revive your hair in case you haven't had a chance to book a salon appointment but your locks need a *quick* fix.
Promising reviews: "I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment for my thin and fragile hair. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it that wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was very skeptical about this product because I have never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy was I wrong to doubt this product, it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful. I highly recommend it to anyone with natural or curly hair." —Therese-Claire
Get it from Amazon for $8.497.
And check out our full Elizavecca CER-100 collagen protein treatment review.
13. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the ~holy grail~ mascara. This one is less than $5, gives you instant length, and is DELIGHTFULLY sweatproof.
Here's what BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord has to say about it: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $3.99