There’s A Good Chance You’ll Find Your New Favorite Product In This Post

Avarelle's pimple patches are formulated with tea tree oil and calendula, which is said to heal and shrink zits overnight. A single pack comes with 40 patches in a variety of sizes to fit any pimple you've got. I personally reach for these ALL the time. I'm lucky enough to really only get one major pimple before getting my period. When that bad boy shows up I simply put one of these patches on overnight and am always amazed by how much it's shrunk down by the morning. Also, Avarelle is a small business!

Promising review: "I’ve tried so many brands of pimple spots, and these are hands-down the best on the market. I’m a performer at Walt Disney World, and a clear complexion is required. Last night, I put these on a few acne problems (a small cyst, a whitehead, and a pimple I shouldn’t have picked and has been a bump for about three weeks now.) I just woke up and am writing this review in disbelief. THEY'RE FLAT! Gone! All of them! I could cry I’m so happy. The packaging is also ideal because it allows you to peel the stickers off conveniently and easily without stretching them out or folding them back on themselves. Do yourself and your complexion a huge favor! Have these on hand for a stubborn zit when you really need help. Make sure you apply them to completely clean and dry skin." —Caitlyn

Get it from Amazon for $8.49.