There’s A Good Chance You’ll Find Your New Favorite Product In This Post

1. A Dracula garlic mincer that'll make even the most serious of chefs let out an audible giggle.
Promising review: "I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer — Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and, months later, still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. I'm pretty sure she likes it better than other gifts I've gotten her which were more expensive/thought out, and I'm fairly certain it's what took me from "good friend" to "best friend," but it be that way sometimes. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." —L
2. A Click & Carry Grocery Bag Carrier you likely saw on Shark Tank and thought "Wow, that's exactly what is missing from my life." Clip it onto your bags (it can lift up to 80 pounds!) sling 'em over your shoulder and be on your merry way.
Click & Carry is a Shark Tank and QVC-featured small business that specializes in easy carry accessories.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it. This is great when you have a few bags and a box — for example, if you balance the bags, you can throw it over your shoulder and walk inside and have two free hands to carry the box, which is great. Product seems well built, and is comfortable on your shoulder or hand because of the padding." —Hung
3. Avarelle Pimple Patches that'll blend in with any skin tone and are gentle enough for any skin type, so you can go about your day without worrying that it looks like you're growing a second head on your face.
Avarelle's pimple patches are formulated with tea tree oil and calendula, which is said to heal and shrink zits overnight. A single pack comes with 40 patches in a variety of sizes to fit any pimple you've got. I personally reach for these ALL the time. I'm lucky enough to really only get one major pimple before getting my period. When that bad boy shows up I simply put one of these patches on overnight and am always amazed by how much it's shrunk down by the morning. Also, Avarelle is a small business!
Promising review: "I’ve tried so many brands of pimple spots, and these are hands-down the best on the market. I’m a performer at Walt Disney World, and a clear complexion is required. Last night, I put these on a few acne problems (a small cyst, a whitehead, and a pimple I shouldn’t have picked and has been a bump for about three weeks now.) I just woke up and am writing this review in disbelief. THEY'RE FLAT! Gone! All of them! I could cry I’m so happy. The packaging is also ideal because it allows you to peel the stickers off conveniently and easily without stretching them out or folding them back on themselves. Do yourself and your complexion a huge favor! Have these on hand for a stubborn zit when you really need help. Make sure you apply them to completely clean and dry skin." —Caitlyn
4. A scrubber brush to attach to your drill (!!!) and help you clean your tub/shower as you've never cleaned it before but without the arm workout. You'll be singing "I've got the powerrrr" in no time!
The white is a soft bristle, best for wheels, carpet, upholstery, glass, and leather; the yellow is a medium bristle, best for bathroom, bathtub, shower, tile, and porcelain; the green is a medium bristle, best for kitchen, stoves, cabinets, countertops, and linoleum; the blue is a medium bristle, best for boats, pools, canoe/kayaks, hot tubs, and plastics; the red is a stiff bristle, best for outdoors, siding, brick, garage, and gutter; and the black is a hard bristle, best for grills, loose paint, furnaces, ovens, and industrial use.
Additionally, Drill Brush is a small business based in New York!
Promising review: "I've been eyeing these for a few months and finally caved. Man, I regret not picking them up as soon as I saw them! They work GREAT! We rent an apartment that has a 30+ year-old shower/tub. I've used everything from abrasive powders, gels that sit to most recently the bathroom Magic Erasers and nothing really got the grime out. These WORK and they work fast. Just 10 minutes with my handy drill and the shower has never been cleaner. I love that I don't have to throw money out on cleaning products anymore and that I can be a little more environmentally friendly with no waste and no chemical cleaners! Just a little dish soap, baking soda and a spin of the brush. If you're on the fence, just buy them!" —Becky Adie
5. A satin pillow case, which are said to be great for keeping your skin and hair in tip-top shape — not to mention it'll feel silky smooth against your cheeks when you hit the hay.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Check out a TikTok of the Kitsch satin pillowcase in action.
Promising review: "I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry, tangled hair. I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head, and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow, I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling! So, I'm excited to see what happens by the end of summer! Also, the pillow is soft and is so much more prettier in person! 😍😍😍💖💖💖" —Amazon Customer 🌷
6. Julep Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick for anyone who has always wanted to make shimmery eyeshadow their *thing* but has never been able to apply it without the glitter getting all over their face. This stick is fantastic as it glides on like a cream but dries as a powder.
Promising review: "This eyeshadow glides on so smoothly, is super cute and sparkly, and does the job. You do not need to be a makeup pro to use this product and make it look good on your own skin. It is easy to blend, is perfectly pigmented, and convenient to carry around in your purse. The price point is great, and I highly recommend this product if you’re looking for a new, easy-to-use eyeshadow stick." —Sho
7. A stuffed waffle maker you can count on to make all of your breakfast dreams come true — fill 'em with cream cheese, strawberries, chicken, or anything else your heart desires!
Promising review: "Oh my goodness. This was way better than expected. Definitely only need one waffle per person. They are huge. They are beyond delicious, and the stuffing options are endless. It does take about seven minutes to make one waffle but totally worth it. Comes out perfect every single time. No issues at all. Buy it now!" —armywife
8. LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream — designed to decrease puffiness and dark circles, so if you've been up far too late crying watching Steel Magnolias for the umpteenth time this cream will be there for you come morning.
LilyAna Naturals is a small business!
Promising review: "I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and had dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less. I recently had precancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." —Lynda M.
9. A jalapeno corer for anyone who eats a borderline concerning amount of guacamole and knows the *best* way to prepare it is by adding a little bit of *~spice~*. This tool will ensure you can do just that but without irritating your skin!
Promising review: "Where has this thing been all my life?? Omg, it makes making poppers so fast! And they look great! It even works on the small sweet peppers too. Use this thing to seed your peppers. Then place your filling into a pastry bag or even a Ziploc bag with the tip snipped off. Fill your peppers, and it makes it go so fast! Love love it! I’ve ordered one for my FIL too, as he also loves making poppers!!" —PotsyZebra
10. A pair of rustproof shower caddy bathroom shelves complete with SUPER strong adhesive. (No really, each shelf can hold up to 15 pounds!) No more worrying if your shelves can handle all of your Everything Shower items — these babies certainly will.
Promising review: "If you are looking for some shower space and you don't want to tear out your shower to build in the niches...grab these babies. They stick great and hold a ton of stuff! It took our shower from looking cluttered and always having stuff fall underfoot to looking put together and having everything be right where you need it to get to it. I use liter bottles of shampoo and conditioner, and these babies hold both in one basket. Pick up a set. You won't be disappointed. Also, if you have two showers and only need one basket in each, you can split them and get storage in both showers that match perfectly!!" —Chris
11. An all-natural tile and tub cleaner you can count on to effectively remove mold, mildew, and rust — just think of *how* satisfying your before and after photos will be.
Promising review: "I have an old shower/bathtub. I tried name-brand shower cleaners and bleach to try and clean the soap scum off the tiles and tub. I had no luck, and I would cough and get sick because of how strong the smell was. I thought I would try this to save my lungs. I sprayed my entire shower and left it for about 15 minutes. I came back and rinsed off the walls, and they were shiny! I've never had such a clean shower. The smell is amazing and subtle. All I smell is tea tree, and it didn't affect me at all. The price is also a good deal since the bottle is pretty large. It came with the sprayer separate, and the bottle sealed so it wouldn't leak in the box. I highly recommend this." —Amber Erwin
12. A cushioned bath pillow that'll support your neck, your back, and your need to relax and unwind after a rather unpleasant day. You deserve it!
Bath Haven is a small business.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this!!! I give 5 stars all the way! I love soaking in baths but always had to use two or more towels every time to cushion my tailbone / neck from crunching against the hard tub. With this bath bed though, I am relaxing in delightful comfort the entire time and no longer have any pressure on my tailbone or head against the hard surface. Feels like I’m laying on a cloud." —Ashley
