34 Products Under $20 You Won't Regret Buying

1. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which is an all-purpose cleaning paste that'll help you tackle all of your messes but make it *~pretty in pink~* at the same time.
After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast iron pan (seen above, right) and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning.
Promising review: "Honestly I was very skeptical when I first purchased. Everyone on social media was talking about how amazing this product was for cleaning around the house and I just thought they were all jumping on some kind of band wagon. Of course I caved and had to try it for myself. Needless to say I’m very impressed! It removed stubborn mold and grime from my shower tile grout with use of a hard bristle tooth brush. It removed hard water stains from my sinks and faucets. I noticed it really does remove mineral build up, but it takes a lot of elbow grease and repetitive applications before you start seeing progress. The texture feels similar to when you mix honey with sugar to make a lip scrub, except it’s super fine grit and more pasty like putty or clay. It works amazing so far! No overpowering smell (barely any smell at all), easy to use, and a little product goes a long way. I haven’t tried it on rust yet so we’ll see how that goes. Over all very pleased and impressed so far. Highly recommend!" —Marissa
2. Essence Lash Princess Mascara might just leave people wondering if you recently got eyelash extensions (which it feels like everyone and anyone has been raving about). Joke's on them!
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord is a BIG fan of this mascara. She said:
"Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of the positive reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the live long day (I spent all of this ridiculously hot pandemic summer wearing it, so I can speak to that), and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "I have to be honest, for a 'cheap' three-pack mascara, I did NOT have high expectations. These, however, exceeded my expectations and went MUCH MUCH farther. I had been buying a certain $25/tube brand (rhymes with truepique) and I like these just as much!! I’m saving a TON of money and like my lashes just as much." —Liz
3. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence that’ll have you wondering if Gary the Snail has been the reason SpongeBob has been looking GOOOOOD for all of these years — it soothes damaged skin while also repairing dark spots and improving skin vitality.
Promising review: "Um...WOW! I have used so many products to help with my dry, red, and inflamed skin. During the winter it is so hard to keep my skin moisturized through out the day. Within two days I saw such a huge difference. So calming and gives you a nice, moisturized glow. I feel so much better knowing my skin is healing. I will use this in my routine for the rest of my life!" —Christina A.
4. Derol Lip Plumper and Lip Care Serum, which uses natural ingredients like ginger, mint, and vitamin E to gently make your lips look more full and moisturized. Pucker up!
Promising review: "I've tried several lip plumpers before, all with varying results. I was on the market for some new gloss and found this on Amazon. This stuff is the real deal. It does tingle a little bit, but not to the point of pain, and it leaves your lips looking voluptuous and full. I'm really happy I decided to try this out." —Marissa
5. A garbage-disposal foaming cleaner to scrub away the stinky grime that builds up on the blades and in the pipes.
Look at that foam go!
Promising review: "We moved into a townhouse that had a garbage disposal in the kitchen. Never had one growing up and didn't think too much about it until the funky smell started. I researched ways to clean it and came across these. Decided to order a four pack and try them. THEY ARE LIFE CHANGING. Just run some water, toss the packet in, and turn on the disposal. The little packet does all the hard work for you. I order a new set as soon as we start to run low." —lucas broshears
6. An exfoliating foot peel mask that'll make you feel like a snake shedding your skin — it'll be grossly satisfying to watch the progress and the results will be mindblowing!
Promising review: "These foot masks work as stated. You wear the masks (bags, basically) for about an hour. A week or so later, your feet will peel so much they look like zombie feet! Both my daughter and I have used these, so it's not just me. I will say that, depending on the condition of your feet, one application may not be enough. One application did improve my feet about 50%, but I plan to use the masks once a month until the three-pack is gone. That should greatly improve my feet by sandal season! I will definitely purchase again, as needed." —Trisha
7. A travel pill organizer you'll wonder how you've lived this long without — it's moisture-proof, has eight compartments, and is made of cereal fiber and food grade plastic. You can totally use this *all* the time, not just when you're jet setting.
Promising review: "I love these! I have pretty severe ADHD, and I am constantly forgetting my meds when camping or hiking or just generally leaving the house for extended periods of time. These make it so much easier for me to just squirrel away in my backpack and be so pleased when I find them again. The labels are great, they are durable, and I'm no longer finding stray pills of unknown origin in the bottom of my bag. Highly recommend" —Eliza
8. A set of cleaning K-Cups to rinse away all the coffee grounds from your past beverages and ensure your next ones taste fresher than ever.
Promising review: "I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues and I especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use… I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results…VERY HAPPY!!" —Corey West
9. A grape cutter because who on earth wants to spend their precious time cutting grapes??? This lil' gadget will ensure your kiddo's favorite fruit is the perfect size without costing you an entire afternoon.
Watch a mom quartering grapes in a flash with this tool on TikTok.
Promising review: "I was stubborn initially and didn’t believe in getting something to cut my kid’s grapes. I would cut them by hand. My friend told me about it and I caved in and bought it. I shouldn’t have been stubborn! I can literally cut more grapes in half the time! If you’re reading this, do not be stubborn, just get it! It will save you time! I even managed to cut blue berries with them!" —Kao
10. Bio-Oil, which reviewers swear by for helping to diminish scars and stretch marks while *also* moisturizing their sensitive skin. It's filled with rosemary oil, lavender oil, chamomile oil, vitamin A, vitamin E, and PurCellin oil to help keep your skin feeling (and looking!) great.
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord was super impressed by this product, she said:
"FWIW re: scars, though, this stuff really works. I had thyroid surgery a few years ago, and Bio-Oil took me from looking like I'd stumbled out of the Red Wedding to virtually no detectable scar within a few months. All I did was apply it once in the morning and once at night."
Promising review: "I had to have a freckle excised to check for cancer. The wound was very deep and left a scar (the one in the center). The other two scars are actually from the bandages I used to cover the wound. The scar made me self conscious, and I found this online with great reviews. I will say that if I had used it every single day, I think the scar would be completely gone. However, even with using it maybe three or four times a week, the results are amazing! I am very happy with this product. The scent is lovely and light, and I love the consistency. Highly recommend!!" —Alexis Melendez
11. A "Shower Cat" to attach to the shower wall and provide you with an appropriate place to stash all the hair that comes out in your hands mid-hair wash. Don't think twice about this one — order it right meow.
Shower Cat is a small business established in 2021 specializing in products to prevent shower clogs.
Promising review: "I first saw this product on TikTok, and I knew immediately that I needed it. I just moved into a new apartment, and I didn’t want to be how I used to be, where I’d just let hair go down the drain and plug it eventually, or peel it off of the drain after each shower. It works great, but I probably need some practice with it. I currently just floss my hair through it so it will hold them, and there are a few stray hairs that don’t stick. I would recommend to anyone who is tired of putting your loose strands of hair on the shower wall." —Cari Schwartzkopf
12. Rubber slide sandals that'll quickly become your go-to thanks to how easy it is to slide 'em on and clean them when they get covered in dirt, sand, or grass.
I have a similar white pair and simply run them under my bathroom sink after running around in the yard with my kid — they're great!
Promising review: "I’ve had these for over a year. Considering how cost effective these sandals are paired with the fact that I wear them almost every day; I was expecting them to last about three months tops, but low and behold, one year later and they’re still in great condition." —BeligumJamaica111
13. Mouthwatchers' flossing toothbrush has two layers of bristles designed to *really* deep clean your teeth and in between your gums. Your pearly whites will feel as fresh as they do after the dentist but without the whole...ugh-I'm-going-to-the-dentist ordeal.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines. I personally use this toothbrush and have been telling everyone in my life to get it — it's a game changer. I've always been prone to plaque build up and it's been very hard to get my teeth feeling fresh-out-of-the-dentist clean, but this toothbrush has done the trick! The first time I used it my mouth actually hurt a little like when you get a full cleaning done. It was kind of incredible. The bristles are super soft and not irritating but somehow, magically, deep clean my teeth better than any toothbrush I've had before.
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord couldn't help but sing the praises of this toothbrush:
"I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular."
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
