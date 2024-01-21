39 Products That’ll Bring That Comfy-Cozy Feeling To Your Living Space

1. A humidifier tank-cleaning fish you'll cherish as much as Ariel (the Little Mermaid) does her BFF Flounder — it'll kill up to 99% of odor causing bacteria so you can continue to keep your room nice and moist all winter long.
Promising review: "These things are AMAZING! I went from having to Clorox my ultrasonic humidifier tank every few days to every month, if that. I cannot tell you how wonderful it is to not have to worry about it! I feel like they work quite a bit longer than advertised, but that may depend on water temp, if the water is distilled (this is what we use, as our water is REALLY hard otherwise) vs filtered vs not, etc. Will definitely buy again!" —CindyR
2. The Reverse Coloring Book for anyone who is tired of coloring *inside* the lines and needs more of a challenge — in this scenario YOU'LL be the one to draw the lines around the colors on the page! Let your freak flag fly and create some remarkable pieces of art with ease.
Don't worry, each page (which is perforated for you to rip out) has suggestions on where to begin if you need a lil' extra help.
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
3. A magnetic air fryer cheat sheet that'll make experimenting with your favorite cooking gadget a lot less scary and, ideally, a whole lot more delicious!
Promising review: "Bought an air fryer several months ago which I haven't used a whole lot because it came with only a few recipes but not enough info on other items to cook. The Lotteli cheat sheet gives you cooking times and temperatures for a lot of your common everyday foods in a magnetized easy-to-read, two-sheet combo that fills in where air fryer pamphlet that came with the unit leaves out. I also bought an air fryer cookbook but this only comes with specific recipes, whereas the cheat sheet fills in the void for quick basic needs. Very happy with this purchase! 😁" —B. Frank Smith
4. Light dimming LED covers you can use to minimize distracting lil' lights that may be disrupting your sleep without you even noticing.
LIGHTDIMS is a small business!
Promising review: "I had bought some cling film to cover my blazingly bright clock radio, and it solved that problem. But cling film won't stick to the myriad power buttons and lights on all of your electric products, such as the lights on your laptop and mouse, your night light, your power strip, your white noise or CPAP machine. All of those shine BRIGHTLY all night long with the specific intent of keeping you awake. And cling film won't help. You need something that will adhere to those buttons. The stickers in this ingenious product are perfect. The film is such that you can still see the lit buttons, but they are well muted and will no longer keep you awake. I have some lights that were so bright, I ended up putting two stickers over them and it worked beautifully. And even as low priced as this product is, they generously supply more than enough stickers for most people's use." —lvoigt2
5. A "Cup Cozy Pillow" — aka an absolute essential for achieving peak comfort goals in your living room. It features a spot to hold your remote, two mugs, and two additional beverages. You honestly may never want to leave your couch again.
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers.
Promising review: "This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" —Amber
6. A 3-in-1 convertible "reading chair" you've likely seen bubble up on your FYP — it has a spot to charge your phone/Kindle, a cup holder, a side pocket to keep your current read in, and pulls out into a full sleeper bed. There's even hidden storage at the bottom you can fill with MORE books (or, you know, sheets/pillows).
Promising review: "Amazing reading chair/lounger. If you're one of those people who needs to change positions often while reading, this chair is the bomb. I leave a charging cord in the arm for my phone and headphones, slide out the foot, and grab whatever book I chucked under there. I can lay down, recline, sit straight, etc. with ease. The foot stool part, being collapsible and held up with thin bars, did kind of sink a little after awhile but nothing that makes the chair feel broken or look lopsided. It's a solid little guy and I plan on picking another one up eventually for another room I like to read in." —Calvin Andrews
7. A "flaming" humidifier to impress anyone who cherishes nothing more than cozy cottagecore vibes, soothing aromatherapy, and sleeping amongst delightfully hydrated air.
Promising review: "I like how this diffuser kind of looks like a mini fireplace and it’s perfect for winter. I also like how long the water of this diffuser lasts — I always add my favorite essential oil in it when I go to sleep every night without worrying it will run out of water. I used to have insomnia and it helped me to sleep through the night with my relaxing essential oil scent, and it also worked as a humidifier." —Benny
8. A double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set that'll look oh-so-luxurious on your bed and make you feel like you're diving into a lush cloud each time you curl yourself inside of it.
One side is faux-fur, and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom fringed pillow sham, and other size sets include two.
Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it, and it's seriously so cozy and well-made. My only complaint would be how hard this thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this...do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing also. Super soft, and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." —SK
9. A color-shifting mushroom light because you're a ~fun guy~ and will totally appreciate the cozy lil' cottagecore aesthetic these bring to any room.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
10. An incredibly soft chenille throw so when you wrap yourself up like a burrito to watch Real Housewives you'll feel like you're living in the lap of luxury.
Promising review: "My husband and I both love this blanket! I mostly got it for the look, but it's so soft and cozy! We've always used fuzzy blankets while sitting on the couch at night, but now we both prefer this one! It's perfectly light weight, a good size, and all over very nice. 10/10 would recommend!" —Cori
11. Or a plush blanket reviewers swear is *just like* a Barefoot Dreams (y'know, the blanket the Kardashians are always seen toting onto their private jets?) but without the extra dollar signs on the price tag. You'll never want to get up once you're all snugged up in this beauty.
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
12. Or a giant 10x10 blanket everyone in your home can pile under together when Mother Nature decides none of you should venture outdoors that day — throw on a movie and snuggle up!
Big Blanket Co is a small business that, obviously, creates HUUUUGE blankets. The blankets are made with four-way stretch, temperature regulating fabric, and can fit in standard-sized washing machines.
Promising review: "I took the leap and bought my first blanket! I am in love with it! It is so soft. I love the weight it has. It keeps me at a good temperature. I have a feeling that I will be getting more. 😉" —Lelia R.
13. A wall-mounted electric fireplace you can count on to add a comfy-cozy vibe to your home — it has various brightness and flame speed options, as well as 12 color options for the flames and flame bed. It has touch screen buttons and a remote control, too, allowing you to customize it without getting up from the warm spot you've claimed on the couch.
Promising review: "Installation was quick and easy; it's very, very slim to the wall profile-wise. The heat output is great, and it's quiet. It's heating approximately 1,000-sq.-ft. basement to comfortable levels. I was frozen down here; now I just set the fireplace on low, and it's 72 degrees. Plus, it looks awesome, and the remote is easy enough to use. I've had tons of compliments on it." —m.code
14. A light-up essential oil diffuser that'll make every day feel like a cozy rainy day (the best kind of day) — the soothing scent it gives off and the relaxing sound of water falling will help ease your mind. Deeeeeep breaths, friends.
Promising review: "I love this thing! The motor is quiet so all you hear is water. I love that there’s a section at the top to keep the cleaning tools it came with! There’s also been no water leaking out. It’s perfect and so worth it!" —David Bauer
