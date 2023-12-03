33 Products That You Won't Just Use Once Then Forget About

1. A Baby Nessie Loose Leaf Tea Infuser you'll want to show off to everyone and anyone, but especially your roommate who doesn't "believe in silly fairytales."
Promising review: "So stinking cute and works great. I had no loose tea in my cup at all. Easy to clean." —Adriane R.
Get it from Amazon for $16.95.
2. Sticky Stakes to trap unwanted pests trying to feed off your plants and buzz annoyingly around your home. Toss your fly swatter in the garbage, you won't be needing it anymore.
There is NOTHING more irritating than gnats or any other tiny insects invading your home. I have these Sticky Stakes in every potted plant I own and they actually really work! Each pack comes with seven traps, so feel free to stock up.
Promising review: "Holy cow these suckers work! I'm so grossed out by the result, but at the same time I have a sick sense of satisfaction. I used these in my house plants that are breeding fungus gnats like crazy. I used them in conjunction with beneficial nematodes, and they definitely cut down on the number of gnats in our house. Unfortunately I added a new house plant, plus repotted one that had outgrown its prior home, and we are wrapped up in them again. I'm buying another package of sticky traps as soon as I finish this review!" —Megan
Get them from Amazon for $5.99.
3. Essence Lash Princess Mascara might just leave people wondering if you recently got eyelash extensions (which it feels like everyone and anyone has been raving about). Joke's on them!
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord is a BIG fan of this mascara. She said:
"Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of the positive reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the live long day (I spent all of this ridiculously hot pandemic summer wearing it, so I can speak to that), and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "I have to be honest, for a 'cheap' three-pack mascara, I did NOT have high expectations. These, however, exceeded my expectations and went MUCH MUCH farther. I had been buying a certain $25/tube brand (rhymes with truepique) and I like these just as much!! I’m saving a TON of money and like my lashes just as much." —Liz
Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (also available in a two- and three-pack).
4. A rechargeable lighter to light every candle in your house to create the *perfect* ambience without concern you'll run out of lighter fluid.
I'm obsessed with candles, so it was a no-brainer for my husband to gift me this surprisingly super fun gadget. It's really simple to use and charge, and it really works! I'll never have to buy another lighter again.
Promising review: "This is seriously the coolest device. It makes lighting candles a breeze. Yes, there is a weird crackling noise, but that's a super minor annoyance. It's a super intuitive device. Plus the lighter with the USB (included), charge for a bit, then pop it open and light ALL THE THINGS; well, candles. I don't know how well it lights cigarettes or whatever. However, for my personal intended use, it's awesome!" —Jee W
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 12 colors).
5. A pet hair remover with a unique patented brush design that'll let you invite guests to sit down without fear of them being covered head-to-toe in your dog's hair.
Promising review: "I've had it in my possession for like two hours and I've cleaned everything. The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair; I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome. I feel like it should be in raffle baskets and giveaways and silent auctions for every event that highlights 'things cat people need.' It's better than those sticky rollers, it's better than the one-directional velvet wand thing that I always use the wrong way. It's the best." —Meowser
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
6. A SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher you'll likely want to buy for every single switch in your home (apologies) as you'll be able to use it to transform *any* device into a smart one! Once you set it up you'll be able to use Google, Alexa, or an app on your phone to control it. Technology, man.
Reviewers love this because it doesn't require you to "smart enable" other parts of your home. I need to get one of these for my husband who drags himself out of bed every morning to turn on his espresso machine.
Promising review: "This is exactly what I was looking for and had no idea it existed until I saw someone mention it on TikTok! Our front walkway gets pretty dark at night, and I was frustrated with trying to remember to turn on the light every evening and off every morning. I looked into those light sensors you can plug in, but our front porch light is under an awning with enough shade that it would have kept the light on 24/7. This little Switchbot solved the problem. I applied it to the indoor light switch and set the time on my phone. It has worked perfectly ever since." —Alecia McLochlin
Get it from Amazon for $22.91+ (available in white and black).
7. A 64-piece iFixit kit for when your most-used gadget gives out and you'd rather try to repair it yourself than buy a new one.
My husband is admittedly a "gadget guy" and has had one of these kits for as long as I can remember. He's a big fan of the brand and loves that every set comes with a lifetime warranty. Additionally, iFixIt is a small business!
Promising review: "Seriously, I have been repairing small electronics for decades now, over 30 dang years, and I will say this is probably the best deal and collection you can get for simple to even complicated repairs. It has a crapload of bits, but essentially everything you will need as opposed to the next larger offering, though I am still considering getting that for my dungeon downstairs. I keep this upstairs literally in the kitchen since a lot of impromptu repairs occur at the dining room table, but I have not been let down. This is top notch/quality material and manufacturing. It not only feels comfortable but is very strong and bits do not let go of screws. It has a great deal of bits too, 64 in fact. It pretty much covers all the phone and laptop screws you will encounter and even has some socket ones too. Nice touch." —Riboild
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
8. A color-shifting mushroom light because you're a ~fun guy~ and will totally appreciate the cozy cottagecore aesthetic these bring to any room.
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom nightlight in action.
My colleague Jenae Sitzes has and loves this:
"It might be the best $6 I've ever spent in my life. I have it plugged into an outlet near the floor of my kitchen, near my cats' water fountain and food bowls, and it surprisingly provides a good amount of light to see by — not to mention looking absolutely ADORABLE."
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.98.
9. An activity book, designed for the writer to destroy once they've finished it — you'll get the chance to dig deep into your past, present, and future without any pressure to commit to daily journaling.
...and the celestial design on the front is stunning, if I do say so myself.
Promising review: "This book helps you understand that it’s okay to be completely honest with yourself. The book itself was in great condition with clean pages. I can’t wait to venture more into this lil' journey with myself. ♥️" —Molls
Get it from Amazon for $7.32.
10. A magnetic bobby pin and hair clip holder that'll help you keep your bathroom counter organized once and for all — no more rummaging around in your drawers trying to find a bobby pin while holding your hair up at the same time.
Promising review: "Anyone with lots of hair knows it takes quite a few bobby pins to hold it all in place. This product holds them all with a strong magnet, while still allowing easy grabbing. Much better than storing them loose or in a container." —Janae C. Schaft
Get it from Amazon for $16.49.
11. An undetectable mouse jiggler, so you can sneak away to catch your breath and grab a coffee without anyone wondering why you've been offline for so long.
TECH8 USA is a small business!
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in eight styles).
12. Oversized flower-shaped hair claws that'll help you salvage your mood — even on your worst hair day yet. How could you possibly stay grumpy when your updo looks like a garden?
Promising review: "These are cute colors. I bought these for my 12-year-old daughter because everybody was wearing them on TikTok. She has long length hair that is medium thickness and it holds it in an updo just fine. These are sturdier plastic and not made of the typical clear fragile kind." —Mamamia28
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $13.99.
13. Tozo earbuds many swear are *just* like AirPods but for waaaaaay cheaper — you'll finally be able to listen to your favorite podcast in peace.
Check out a TikTok of them if you're not yet convinced!
My colleague Elizabeth Lilly has and loves these:
"I use these for work calls on my laptop! I also use these on the reg in my everyday life to listen to Spotify and podcasts, and even talk on the phone. I have to charge them about once a week and always keep them in my coat pocket."
Promising review: "Okay these are by far the best earbuds I’ve ever used. No exaggeration. My husband had these in his Amazon cart a couple of months ago but never checked out. Well it’s about to be Christmas soon, so I chose to get these on the sly for him. When they came in I wanted to make sure everything was working correctly before wrapping them up for Christmas. The sound quality is absolutely perfect, the noice cancellation is AMAZING! They were on low and the sound was crystal clear. I asked my 6-year-old son to talk so I could see how well they canceled out noise and I couldn’t hear him, so I told him to shout and I still couldn’t hear him at all. My husband will absolutely love these!! Also, now I need to get myself a pair as well! Definitely happy with my purchase!" —Ashley Haley
Get them from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in five styles).
Be sure to clip the coupon for an addition $5 off!
14. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger you can break out and charge your iPhone, Apple watch, and AirPods all in one! Talk about a gadget you'll want on-hand all the time.
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my IPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers don't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in nine colors).