37 Products That Are Beneficial Now And In The Long Run

1. Retainer cleaning tablets that'll help restore yours back to its original color (aka not yellow, yikes) and do a much better job at it than your well-intentioned but feeble attempts to brush it with your toothbrush.
Promising review: "I didn't take before/after pics because, truthfully, I didn't expect this to do much. I've got a night guard to prevent grinding, and I've had it for years now. I've cleaned it regularly, brushed it, sanitized it daily, etc., but it was distinctly yellow and opaque, I figured from age. I was about to talk to my dentist about replacing it, but figured I'd give these a try. LET ME TELL YOU. This thing is now clear and clean and almost like new. It definitely wasn't an instant fix, but it got a little better after each use, and now, it's unrecognizable. If you're on the fence, try this. It's not cheap, but it's way less than a new dental device!" —Katie
Get a pack of 120 from Amazon for $21.21.
2. Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Eye Shadow Base to keep your carefully blended eyeshadow in place — you can *thank me later* for this precious present.
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high end to low...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. Using this primer, shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands if I was lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
3. Arm & Hammer Deodorizer Odor Busterz you can keep in the bottom of your garbage can to fight off even the stinkiest of smells — there's nothing worse than opening your kitchen garbage after throwing out broccoli the night before. 🤢
I have a similar item in the bottom of my baby's diaper pail and it really does make a difference! Reviewers also note it's been a great addition to their laundry baskets as well.
Promising review: "We consistently take out the garbage from our diaper pail, and even though the odor is sealed into the pail sometimes there can be a lingering odor when you go to change the bag. I decided to pop two of these in the pail underneath the plastic bag to see if it would help combat the smell and it’s like magic. We haven’t noticed any scent so far and they last a long time, more than three months of odor control! (We have a 3.5-month-old.) Definitely will be throwing one of these into my husband's tennis bag!" —Maddie Vasiliev
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.98.
4. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows because, if we’re being honest (and I like to think we’ve reached a point in our relationship where we can be blunt), the ones you’ve been sleeping on are starting to resemble Flat Stanley. It’s time for you to upgrade your sleeping situation, friend!
Promising review: "I purchased them two years ago. They are the most wonderful and comfy pillows I've ever had. When I read the reviews saying they washed up badly, I was ready to buy new ones. Lo and behold, I washed them and dried them in the dryer, and they turned out great. I just have the older type stackable washer and dryer set, not large, just regular sized. I put both pillows in the washer on gentle, then put both pillows in the dryer. I ran the dryer on medium heat and ran the cycle several times, just to make sure. I'm happy they turned out so well 'cause I love these pillows!" —T. Rune
Get a set of two from Amazon for $61.37+ (available in Standard/Queen or King sizing).
Snag an additional 40% off by clipping the coupon before checking out!
5. A travel pill organizer you'll wonder how you've lived this long without — it's moisture-proof, has eight compartments, and is made of cereal fiber and food grade plastic. You can totally use this *all* the time, not just when you're jet setting.
Promising review: "I love these! I have pretty severe ADHD, and I am constantly forgetting my meds when camping or hiking or just generally leaving the house for extended periods of time. These make it so much easier for me to just squirrel away in my backpack and be so pleased when I find them again. The labels are great, they are durable, and I'm no longer finding stray pills of unknown origin in the bottom of my bag. Highly recommend" —Eliza
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.78.
6. A pet hair remover with a unique patented brush design that'll let you invite guests to sit down without fear of them being covered head-to-toe in your dog's hair.
ChomChom is a small business!
Promising reviews: "The ChomChom Roller really works. I have two German Shepherds who shed SO much, so this was necessary. The ChomChom Roller picked up SO much fur the vacuum couldn’t." —Ezra Gordon
"I've had it in my possession for like two hours and I've cleaned everything. The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair; I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome. I feel like it should be in raffle baskets and giveaways and silent auctions for every event that highlights 'things cat people need.' It's better than those sticky rollers, it's better than the one-directional velvet wand thing that I always use the wrong way. It's the best." —Meowser
Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
7. And a pet deshedding brush you can use to remove any matted fur and loose hair so it won't end up covering every square inch of your home.
Promising review: "Bear is only 7lbs. He’s little. I got this much hair (pictured above, left) off of him in less than five minutes. It’s my first long haired dog and my first shedding season with him. I’m so happy with this tool. He likes it too! His coat feels great!" —Erin Kelly
Get it from Amazon for $15.77 (available in four colors).
8. Washable microfiber mop pads you can use with your Swiffer WetJet and finally stop spending so much money on disposable options.
One pad can last up to 100 washes and works on pretty much any surface, from wood to tile to stone. Turbo Mops is a small business!
Promising review: "These are life changing. I used a Rubbermaid spray mop for years that I never really loved and when it broke I got a Swiffer and was using the old Rubbermaid mop cloth pads with it still. They didn't fit the Swiffer great and I decided to get new ones. These scrub so much better and pick up way more dirt than my other mop pad. I have two dogs and their dried water and drool is around the kitchen and I used to have to scrub to get that up each time. Not with these pads! I never thought I'd swoon over a cleaning product but...here we are :)." —JB
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $7.88.
9. Angry Orange pet odor eliminator for anyone with an adorable furry friend who is still learning how to control their bladder — this will help banish evidence of accidents (and the lingering smell that goes along with it).
Angry Orange is a small business!
Promising review: "This product is amazing!!!! We have a Rottweiler pup and a bichon pup and our house was feeling the PAIN! I tried everything and used to tell my wife, 'with all the science and technology in the world we still can’t come up with something that gets rid of the dog mark smell!' This product does everything and more. Just ordered another round. We were about to throw away some furniture due to the smell and now after use we can keep it. Saved me hundreds. Well worth the money." —clayton s tonkin
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
10. Extra long oven mitts, so when you reach into your oven to remove the incredible-smelling French toast casserole you've finally tried your hand at baking, you won't risk burning your arms in the process.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these oven mitts! It's one of those kitchen items that are a MUST, but always put off purchasing. I had a criteria of what I wanted in mitts and found them. The mitts do everything they say they do and that's keeping my hands and arms safe. I highly recommend them." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $24.68 (available in six colors).
11. Shower door cleaner you can count on to make your door shine like the top of the Chrysler building — not that either of us have been up there, so we'll just have to take someone else's word for it.
Promising review: "I recently moved into a new apartment that was very clean. Except my walk-in shower doors. They were in abysmal shape and made my entire bathroom look embarrassingly unkempt. The lime deposits were thick and stubborn; the doors had clearly not been thoroughly cleaned for a long time. After one application and touching up a couple of small but particularly encrusted areas, my doors looked like new ... the glass seemed to disappear entirely!" —SoundByte
Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
12. Downy Wrinkle Release Fabric Spray, for those days you simply have no interest in breaking out your iron. This magic spray will also help remove any lingering odors from fabrics (the blanket your dog has not-so-subtly been trying to claim as their own) and prevent static cling.
Promising review: "I hate doing laundry. I don’t have a fancy washing machine with a wrinkle setting and usually leave my clean clothes in the dryer or laundry basket for days. They get wrinkled and I don’t iron. I saw someone on TikTok mention this stuff, so I thought I’d give it a shot and HOLY COW is it a game changer. I’m going on vacation in a couple of weeks for a wedding and will be taking a bottle with me! I’m driving so I can take the big bottle, but I have also seen travel sizes for anyone taking a plane!" —EvaAna
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $11.36.
13. Exercise cards, so you won't have to motivate yourself to both work out and leave the house to do so. These babies come in so many versions you'll be able to compile a savage sweat sesh from the comfort of your own home.
NewMe Fitness is a small business!
Promising review: "I'm loving it! It helps me so much! I’ve always dreamed about doing yoga, but I always had problems to figure it out how to do the poses. The cards make that much easier. Now I always do yoga before/after work and I couldn’t be happier about it." —Ana Clara Grove
Get them from Amazon for $18.67+ (available in 18 versions).
14. And an exercise ball to pair with your new desire to work out at home — it'll help increase your stability, your full body strength, and improve your posture. And if you decide not to workout it might just be kind of fun to bounce on throughout the day.
URBNFit is a small business. Many reviewers also say it's great for pregnancy.
Promising review: "This is a nice quality exercise ball made of a thick rubber. The size is great and it was easy to inflate. The pump included was easy to use. There is a spare pin in case you lose or break one. I haven't used it long enough to determine if it's going to be a durable ball yet but so far, so good. The ball is ribbed on the outside for added stability when being used." —Angie
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in five sizes and 12 colors).