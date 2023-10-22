37 Products That Are Beneficial Now And In The Long Run

Promising review: "I didn't take before/after pics because, truthfully, I didn't expect this to do much. I've got a night guard to prevent grinding, and I've had it for years now. I've cleaned it regularly, brushed it, sanitized it daily, etc., but it was distinctly yellow and opaque, I figured from age. I was about to talk to my dentist about replacing it, but figured I'd give these a try. LET ME TELL YOU. This thing is now clear and clean and almost like new. It definitely wasn't an instant fix, but it got a little better after each use, and now, it's unrecognizable. If you're on the fence, try this. It's not cheap, but it's way less than a new dental device!" —Katie

Get a pack of 120 from Amazon for $21.21.