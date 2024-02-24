31 Products Reviewers Say Are “High Quality” So You Might Want To Buy Them Too

1. A Click & Carry Grocery Bag Carrier you likely saw on Shark Tank and thought "Wow, that's exactly what is missing from my life." Clip it onto your bags (it can lift up to 80 pounds!) sling 'em over your shoulder and be on your merry way.
Click & Carry is a Shark Tank and QVC-featured small business that specializes in easy carry accessories.
Promising review: "The material used for the cushioning is very satisfying to squish with your fingers, and provides enough support to keep your fingers from going numb carrying heavy things with thin handles, like paint cans or buckets. High quality plastic construction with a satisfying click-to-lock. It also helps If you've got a lot of cans that like to roll around the trunk, put your bags on the handle in the parking lot and everything stays bundled together, ready for you to bring everything in with one trip!" —landon lasater
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in seven colors).
2. Avarelle Pimple Patches that'll blend in with any skin tone and are gentle enough for any skin type, so you can go about your day without worrying that it looks like you're growing a second head on your face.
Avarelle's pimple patches are formulated with tea tree oil and calendula, which is said to heal and shrink zits overnight. A single pack comes with 40 patches in a variety of sizes to fit any pimple you've got. I personally reach for these ALL the time. I'm lucky enough to really only get one major pimple before getting my period. When that bad boy shows up I simply put one of these patches on overnight and am always amazed by how much it's shrunk down by the morning. Also, Avarelle is a small business!
Promising reviews: "I’ve tried so many brands of pimple spots, and these are hands-down the best on the market. I’m a performer at Walt Disney World, and a clear complexion is required. Last night, I put these on a few acne problems (a small cyst, a whitehead, and a pimple I shouldn’t have picked and has been a bump for about three weeks now). I just woke up and am writing this review in disbelief. THEY'RE FLAT! Gone! All of them! I could cry I’m so happy. The packaging is also ideal because it allows you to peel the stickers off conveniently and easily without stretching them out or folding them back on themselves. Do yourself and your complexion a huge favor! Have these on hand for a stubborn zit when you really need help. Make sure you apply them to completely clean and dry skin." —Caitlyn
"Really high quality and mostly invisible. The stay for a good 12 hours if you let them." —Max Oliver
Get it from Amazon for $8.49.
3. A scrubber brush to attach to your drill (!!!) and help you clean your tub/shower as you've never cleaned it before but without the arm workout. You'll be singing "I've got the powerrrr" in no time!
The white is a soft bristle, best for wheels, carpet, upholstery, glass, and leather; the yellow is a medium bristle, best for bathroom, bathtub, shower, tile, and porcelain; the green is a medium bristle, best for kitchen, stoves, cabinets, countertops, and linoleum; the blue is a medium bristle, best for boats, pools, canoe/kayaks, hot tubs, and plastics; the red is a stiff bristle, best for outdoors, siding, brick, garage, and gutter; and the black is a hard bristle, best for grills, loose paint, furnaces, ovens, and industrial use.
Additionally, Drill Brush is a small business based in New York!
Promising review: "These can be used with any type of power drill/compact drill. I got this mainly for cleaning my bathtub and oversized kitchen sink but I can see so many more uses for it. The bristles are firm and didn't bend like other brushes after significant pressure being applied. Overall very happy and will definitely be back to purchase other products within their line. High quality product." —KB
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six strength types).
4. A satin pillow case, which are said to be great for keeping your skin and hair in tip-top shape — not to mention it'll feel silky smooth against your cheeks when you hit the hay.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Check out a TikTok of the Kitsch satin pillowcase in action.
Promising review: "I am blown away by the high quality of these affordable satin pillowcases. This is the third brand I’ve tried and these are hands down the winners. The material is high quality and feels silky and durable (yet soft and supple). The stitching and zipper feel like they will last. (I will update if that is not the case.) They fit beautifully and look great. I am so impressed, I plan to buy other products from this brand." —Carly H
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in three sizes and in 14 styles).
5. LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream — designed to decrease puffiness and dark circles, so if you've been up far too late crying watching Steel Magnolias for the umpteenth time this cream will be there for you come morning.
LilyAna Naturals is a small business!
Promising review: "I have been using this eye cream twice daily for a little over a year and it’s definitely softened the fine lines around my eyes (and held new ones at bay). It’s high quality; effective but gentle — no issues with my contacts or with the dermatitis-prone skin around my eyes. Highly recommend for all ages, all skin types! And who doesn’t love supporting a small family business?" —aruizOT
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes).
6. A jalapeno corer for anyone who eats a borderline concerning amount of guacamole and knows the *best* way to prepare it is by adding a little bit of *~spice~*. This tool will ensure you can do just that but without irritating your skin!
Promising review: "This pepper corer is high quality, easy to use and clean. I use to mainly to cut out the cores of jalapeño peppers and it works great removing the entire core and most of the seeds. I use an old toothbrush to brush off the seeds left on the corer tool. No more having to cut a jalapeño pepper in half, then cutting out the core and seeds with a paring knife spreading seeds all over the cutting board. The handle and steel cutter are made with good quality materials. Highly recommended!" —David
Get it from Amazon for $7.80.
7. A pair of rustproof shower caddy bathroom shelves complete with SUPER strong adhesive. (No really, each shelf can hold up to 15 pounds!) No more worrying if your shelves can handle all of your Everything Shower items — these babies certainly will.
Promising reviews: "If you are looking for some shower space and you don't want to tear out your shower to build in the niches...grab these babies. They stick great and hold a ton of stuff! It took our shower from looking cluttered and always having stuff fall underfoot to looking put together and having everything be right where you need it to get to it. I use liter bottles of shampoo and conditioner, and these babies hold both in one basket. Pick up a set. You won't be disappointed. Also, if you have two showers and only need one basket in each, you can split them and get storage in both showers that match perfectly!!" —Chris
"This is exactly what I wanted, high quality building, looks great, easy to install, I love it!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (also available in silver).
8. A cushioned bath pillow that'll support your neck, your back, and your need to relax and unwind after a rather unpleasant day. You deserve it!
Bath Haven is a small business.
Promising reviews: "Absolutely love this!!! I give 5 stars all the way! I love soaking in baths but always had to use two or more towels every time to cushion my tailbone / neck from crunching against the hard tub. With this bath bed though, I am relaxing in delightful comfort the entire time and no longer have any pressure on my tailbone or head against the hard surface. Feels like I’m laying on a cloud." —Ashley
"Worth every penny! I have a terrible skin condition; to help treat it means at least one bath a day in a hard and uncomfortable tub, sometimes two baths. This mat has been here less than a week and I already love it. Very high quality fabric and suction cups stay in place. The head rest is just the perfect amount of filling. Baths are much more comfortable now." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $47.02+ (available in four styles).
9. Truremedy Naturals Remedy Tea Tree Oil Body Wash jam packed with mint, aloe, and tea tree soap to help banish ownder while also moisturizing skin and soothing common skin irritations (not to mention it also smells DELIGHTFUL thanks to the addition of jojoba oil, coconut oil, and olive oil).
Read more about tea tree oil: how it can help with acne from Mayo Clinic
Promising reviews: "I have been struggling with tinea versicolor for over a year now and have not found anything to soothe the itching/pain that comes with it other than this. I have only been using the body wash for about a week and it’s made an enormous difference! I have tried prescription creams, medicated lotions, etc. but I have never had results like this! Such good stuff. 10/10 recommend" —Blackburn's
"Simply put, this is one of the best body washes I have ever used. It makes my skin feel softer and fresher than almost any other body wash. It smells great and is effective to help with skin conditions and blemishes. Decent price for the high quality." —D Mars 23
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
10. Big Fudge Vinyl Record Cleaning Kit, because now that you've purchased every single one of Taylor Swift's re-released albums on vinyl you best take care of them! It comes with a velvet record brush, cleaning liquid, a stylus brush, and a storage pouch to keep your treasured musical possessions in tip-top shape.
Promising review: "Honestly this provided me so much peace of mind as a beginner vinyl collector. I have invested in some of my favorite records of all time, and I wanted to keep them the best I can between usage, and this product really does the job. The brush is super high quality with a very nice wood handle." —Reviewer
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
11. A back pain relief gel pack you can wear hot *or* cold for anyone who feels it is way too soon in their life to constantly be muttering "ouuuuuch, my back!" Reviewers swear by for help with relief of lower back, sciatic, coccyx, and tailbone pain — might as well give it a try, right?
Each of these comes equipped with two gel packs so you can alternate between hot and cold whenever you need!
Promising reviews: "This was perfect for my sore back. It comes with two inserts. That is nice because I was able to keep one in the fridge and the other to warm up in the microwave. The belt they go in works great for lower back pain. I could wear it at work when my back was bad." —Brandie Collins
"This is a very high quality ice pack that stays colder than any I've had before. It also has two gel packs so one can be in the freezer while you're using the other one. And you can walk around with it on." —james
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
12. A mason jar cold brew maker in case you'd like your coffee maker to fit in with your home's carefully curated aesthetic. Reviewers absolutely love this version and also use it to brew their favorite iced teas. Cheers!
County Line Kitchen is a small business specializing in mason jar–style cold brew makers, pitchers, and accessories.
Promising reviews: "This has been a hit in my house. Makes the most delicious cold brew and is of great quality. Has saved a ton of money on going out and on pods I used to buy. I try to let it sit for 48 hours so I can dilute it with a little water to get it to last longer, and throw it in my dishwasher in between uses. Perfect!" —Jo
"I love this product. It is straight forward, all of the components are of high quality, it is super easy to clean. The screen is sooo easy to dump and rinse. You can absolutely feel the quality of the screen/filter. Using it on a mason jar is genius. The only fragile part is easily replaceable. I also love the recommendation to use a second jar allowing back to back brewing." —Mr. Country
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two sizes and colors).
13. And a handheld milk frother to pack a powerful, spinning punch despite looking rather delicate. It'll help transform your latte into one just like your favorite barista whips up for you at your go-to coffee shop. Delish.
Promising reviews: "So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however, I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use, and you make your at-home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence, I’d say, what are you waiting for buy it already!" —Denise
"Works great! Powerful. High quality. Buy it!" —Cynthia
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 45 styles).
14. A pumice cleaning stone that'll make your toilet actually sparkle like a porcelain throne.
Promising reviews: "Our toilets are old and have hard water stains in them. I clean them (admitantly less than) religiously, but I could never get the hard water stains off. So I thought I would give this rock on a stick a try, before I ended up smashing all our toilets in frustration and embarrassment. My rock on a stick arrived and, in the words of John Oliver, PRAISE BE. THIS THING IS A MIRACLE-WORKER. Requires very little scrubbing, my dang toilets look brand spanking new! Seriously! I am thinking about inviting the Queen over for a nice tinkle. Because that is how clean my toilets are." —octomeggo
"This product easily removed stubborn mineral build up with light rubbing on the build up. It does not scratch the porcelain. It can simply be flushed with clean water after use and then air dried. It has a plastic box designed well for storage. It is a high quality product, and I recommend it." —Jon Ball
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in packs of one or two).