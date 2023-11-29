Anyone Who Has A Kid Under The Age Of 2 Should Consider Adding Some Of These 43 Products To Their Cart

Promising review: "I went back and forth on this item for several weeks. It just costs so much more than I would typically spend on something like this. One night, as I was trying to get my fussy baby to sleep in his bed and not on me, I broke down and bought it. My baby has refused every pacifier I've tried (9+ different kinds) and would only be soothed by me. It was a struggle getting him down for naps or to bed without him waking up and crying as soon as I walked away. This soother has made all the difference for us. I'm able to turn it on, lay him down, and he stays asleep! We only use one sound right now (my baby prefers the womb sound) and don't use the light or breathing effect at this point (who knows, maybe we will in the future). All in all, it was worth the expense!" —Rebecca Rhodes

Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in four styles).