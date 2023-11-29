Anyone Who Has A Kid Under The Age Of 2 Should Consider Adding Some Of These 43 Products To Their Cart

1. A grape cutter because who on earth wants to spend their precious time cutting grapes??? This lil' gadget will ensure your kiddo's favorite fruit is the perfect size without costing you an entire afternoon.
Promising review: "Who buys a grape cutter? Well, a working mom with a toddler! This makes lunch prep so quick and easy!! I recommend to every mom I meet!! 🤗" —Danielle
"A mama’s best friend!! This makes my life so much easier, eases my mind sending grapes in my kids’ lunch, and saves me so much time!!" —Kaitlin
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
2. A touchless forehead thermometer with a built-in sensor that'll make taking your tyke's temperature a breeze. Perfect for any parents that err on the side of caution and find themselves checking their kiddo's temp anytime they look a bit flushed (ahem, me).
Promising review: "This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must-have! If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now, and a thermometer is a must-have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button in, and you get a reading in about one second. This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate. We’ve used multiple thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate, but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate, but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check...i.e., man cold. Overall, highly recommend!."—BearDownChi1
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
3. A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates you can count on to revive your mini-me's precious curls after an eventful night of rolling around like a wild thing. (How do they get such intense bed head?!?)
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy. SoCozy is a small business!
Promising review: "This leave in conditioner spray has worked so well with my daughter's hair. It smells amazing after her showers! Definitely a must have." —Diana Beger
"This stuff is fantastic for curly girls! I spray it in my daughter's dry hair in the morning, run my fingers through her ringlets (never ever comb or brush curly hair dry), then clip the top back. It smells amazing, and the price on Amazon is better than other national retailers I've found it at. The price is worth it. Minimizes frizz and keeps curls soft and natural looking. My daughter has soft/fine thick hair." —Carolyn Smith
Get it from Amazon for $7.59.
4. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which is an all-purpose cleaning paste that'll help you tackle all of your kid-made messes but make it *~pretty in pink~* at the same time.
Promising review: "A must-have for toddler moms! My 3-year-old recently decided to channel his inner Van Gogh on our stairwell wall, and red crayon was EVERYWHERE. I tried every possible cleaning solution, and nothing was getting it off. I heard about the Pink Stuff on TikTok and decided it was worth a shot. This stuff is a miracle worker! With a sponge and some elbow grease, I was able to remove all the crayon within 10 minutes. There’s absolutely no trace of the crayon left, and it didn’t ruin my paint!" —Casey Blaine
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
5. FridaBaby's Baby Basics Kit, complete with all the odds and ends you'll need to unclog your tyke's stuffy nose, trim their nails, help them pass gas, and keep their skin nice 'n' soft.
I'm going to be honest and let you know that, despite going through pregnancy and birth, I absolutely cannot handle the snot sucking tool. I gag and have to leave the room every time my husband uses it on our son. That being said, it does *exactly* what it's supposed to do — as does every item in this set! I would be nothing without the SnipperClipper! This kit definitely a must-have for all parents.
Promising review: "I’ve bought this kit twice for baby showers and love it! I wish these products were bundled like this when I had my kiddos — it’s so convenient and I’ve used all the parts of the kit many times over. Worth it!" —Tess
6. Bumkins washable bibs that'll turn mealtime into a fashion show (hehe) while also protecting your little one's clothes from all kinds of gross baby food stains.
My son has these bibs in a variety of styles: Super Mario Bros, The Legend of Zelda, and Mickey Mouse. They're super cute and make for silly photos, but best of all they can be easily rinsed off or thrown into the washing machine. I've put the bibs in with his regular laundry and then dried them on cool — they come out nice 'n' clean. We also have a Bumkins Nintendo-themed splat mat I simply could not live without, as it catches all the food debris my son tosses over the edge of his highchair.
Promising review: "This is easy to put on and easy to clean. We just rinse, wipe and dry. I can see our son may be able to take it off one day but that's part of the process. I like how light it is compared to the silicone bibs we have." —hmfan24
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $13.95+ (available in 45 styles and sets).
7. A pack of spill-proof Munchkin snack catchers so your tyke can grab a lil' treat whenever the mood strikes without making a crumbly mess all over your rug.
Promising review: "These are perfect for my constantly grazing 10-month-old! We spend most of our day in the living room or on the go, so strapping him to a high chair isn't convenient for snacks. I was tired of the constant mess on my floor where I had to vacuum several times a day. These little cups are way more convenient for us! My baby can crawl all over the floor as he pleases and drags the cup with him. No spilling, no mess. He loves having a road snack or even just the cup itself and I don't worry about having to find snacks under my seats or buried into the car seat. The cups themselves are easy to use. The lid comes off even if you don't have longer nails and it's super easy to clean. My child easily reaches through the lid. Other than an occasional snack getting accidentally flung by a lid flap, these cups are the best mess-free option!" —SR
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $5.99 (available in five color combos).
8. A snuggly Fisher-Price otter that actually "breathes" and has a heartbeat sound to soothe little ones to sleep. An absolute must-have item if your tiny human prefers sleeping on your chest — you definitely need a break even if those baby snuggles are oh-so-sweet.
Promising review: "I went back and forth on this item for several weeks. It just costs so much more than I would typically spend on something like this. One night, as I was trying to get my fussy baby to sleep in his bed and not on me, I broke down and bought it. My baby has refused every pacifier I've tried (9+ different kinds) and would only be soothed by me. It was a struggle getting him down for naps or to bed without him waking up and crying as soon as I walked away. This soother has made all the difference for us. I'm able to turn it on, lay him down, and he stays asleep! We only use one sound right now (my baby prefers the womb sound) and don't use the light or breathing effect at this point (who knows, maybe we will in the future). All in all, it was worth the expense!" —Rebecca Rhodes
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in four styles).
9. A LeapFrog 100 Words Book that'll interact with your eager-to-learn little one and teach them all kinds of useful words in both English and Spanish!
Find out why this parent calls it "one of our favorite toys for our son" on TikTok.
Promising review: "This may be my favorite LeapFrog toy yet!! So much to teach children, two languages, and it has actually kept my 1-year-old's attention for more than 60 seconds!!! It’s a must-have toy in my opinion!" —Megan Hennegan
"Our 18-month-old toddler loves it! Clear words makes it easy for babies to repeat. A must-have toy 👍" —Zaida
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
10. An ingenious cup catcher you can count on to save you from endlessly bending down to grab the cup your surprisingly strong tyke has thrown with the strength of The Hulk across the room (which never fails to be quite impressive, TBH) attempts to toss their sippy cup on the floor.
Promising review: "These are fantastic for keeping my child from dropping her sippy cup over and over during meals. I'd recommend to any parent who just wants one thing to be easier. But isn't that all of us?" —Leigh Powers
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in six colors).
11. A sunscreen applicator that'll make covering your mini-me from head to toe a whole lot easier — especially if they're squirmy! Pour the lotion inside this travel size container, flip it upside down, shake it, and apply. No mess and no stress.
Check out how easy it is to apply sunscreen with this clever gadget in this TikTok.
Solar Buddies is a small business based in the UK, founded by two moms, who set out to develop a product that would make applying sunscreen on kiddos easier.
Promising review: "I hesitated, but I originally saw this item on TikTok and knew it would make life SO MUCH easier when it comes to putting sunscreen on myself and my kids, and I have to say, I am NOT disappointed!! The sunscreen goes on so smoothly and evenly, and I feel like I will be saving so much sunscreen now that I'm not just squirting a huge glob in my hands and spending so much time trying to rub in a ridiculous amount into mine and my children's skin. My only regret with buying these is that I wish I would have bought a couple more so that I could have different ones for each of the sunscreens we use! But I will be recommending these to everyone!" —Carmen
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $23.98+ (available in eight colors and in three-packs).
12. A Tushbaby hip carrier you may have seen across your TikTok travels — parents love how much it saves their backs and that it has a ton of pockets for storage.
It's recommended for children between 8 and 45 pounds and can be used in four different holding positions — feeding/breastfeeding, side carrying, front facing, and face-to-face.
Tushbaby is a small business run by three California mamas and specializes in products that bring a little more ease to everyday parenting life.
See why this mama calls the Tushbaby "the best invention for parents of young children" on TikTok.
Promising review: "This has been one of MANY items I have purchased thanks to TikTok, and I'm glad I did. Super easy to use, easy to adjust, and most importantly it helps with support tremendously. It comes with pockets and a place to hold bottles/sippy cups, which can be very handy. My 8-month-old weighs around 30–35 lbs, and he's basically attached to me 24/7, carrying all day was killing my back and arms! Thank God for this invention, my arms and back can rest." —Jennifer Calle
Get it from Amazon for $84.99.
13. A game-changing Honest Company diaper rash spray that'll make diaper changes a lot more simple — and you won't have to get any gunky paste under your nails.
Promising review: "This makes diaper changing and dealing with rashes a breeze. I hate using the kind in the tube, even with those special applicators, it’s just too much stuff to deal with when you can just spray this stuff and be done with it. A good tip to even be more effective is to let baby’s butt air out for a few seconds after using the wet wipes, spray, let it set, and then fasten the diaper. However, just spraying and going is fine too. I’m never buying diaper cream in a tube again as long as this product is on the market."—Janice Newman
Get it from Amazon for $10.44.