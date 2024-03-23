37 Things For The Introverts Who Would Rather Be Alone Than Deal With People

1. A "Cup Cozy Pillow" — aka an absolute essential for achieving peak comfort goals in your living room. It features a spot to hold your remote, two mugs, and two additional beverages. You honestly may never want to leave your couch again.
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers.
Check out a TikTok of the Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow in action.
Promising review: "This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" —Amber
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
2. An activity book that has been specifically designed for the writer to destroy once they've finished it — you'll get the chance to dig deep into your past, present, and future without any pressure to commit to daily journaling.
...and the celestial design on the front is stunning, if I do say so myself.
Promising review: "This book helps you understand that it’s okay to be completely honest with yourself. The book itself was in great condition with clean pages. I can’t wait to venture more into this lil' journey with myself.♥️" —Molls
Get it from Amazon for $7.32.
3. Or a Wreck This Journal to encourage you to get more in touch with your artistic side, great if you've been intimidated by trying to fill out the blank pages of boring old regular journals. This journal may not start out as a personalized item, but it'll certainly be one when you're done with it.
Promising review: "I’m 17 and I loved this. In the intro it says the page instructions are all up to interpretation, so if it says 'spill your drink' or something you can take that literally or choose to paint on it with something such as tea or coffee that’ll look like brown watercolor. I love that it’s full of bizarre prompts but that you have wiggle room if you don’t want to do anything too crazy. I would recommend this if you’re just looking for something fun or if you’re going through some challenges this is really helpful to distract/express/push yourself!" —Marlee
Get it from Amazon for $9.59.
4. The Reverse Coloring Book for anyone who is tired of coloring *inside* the lines and needs more of a challenge — in this scenario YOU'LL be the one to draw the lines around the colors on the page! Let your freak flag fly and create some remarkable pieces of art with ease.
Don't worry, each page (which is perforated for you to rip out) has suggestions on where to begin if you need a lil' extra help.
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
5. A heated eye massager complete with five different massage modes and Bluetooth music so you can fully indulge and relax while relieving pain from eye strain and headaches without having to mentally prep yourself for an in-person experience.
Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top-notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily.👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in five colors).
6. And/or a Renpho percussion massager — a must-have if you’re forever complaining about the knots in your back and but would rather perish than go to a spa in person and let a stranger touch your skin (eek).
Check out a TikTok of the massager in action.
Promising review: "I tried it out and I thought wow, that feels AWESOME. But the true test is how do you feel the next day right? You cannot always walk around with a massage gun in your hand. The next day, I felt AMAZING. AMAZING. I used it on my hubby's back too, and he said he felt so much better today as well! In addition, this one is way QUIETER than my original massage gun. It's just really a quality piece. You won't be disappointed in this one. It really is what it says. I know it is hard to choose from all the models on the internet, but this one is the real deal. It's worth the money if you have pain." —L Johnson
Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (available in three colors).
7. A shower phone holder, because why shouldn't we be able to watch endless episodes of The Real Housewives while soaking in the tub?
Promising review: "This product is the answer to my search for a way to have music or Netflix playing while in the shower! The adhesion quality is great, and it's very easy to use. It fits my iPhone XS Max very well and is very sturdy. I would recommend this to anyone!" —Jackie Donovan
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in five colors).
8. And a set of relaxing shower steamers you can add into your morning or nightly rinse to transform a typically quick chore into a spa-like experience.
Promising review: "I love using these as a little treat at shower time! The scents are strong but not overpowering, and I like that there is a variety of scents in each bag. A fun little way to add some self-care!" —Marissa
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $12.99+ (also available in packs of 12 or 18).
9. A waterproof Bluetooth speaker you can clip onto your shower curtain rod and pump in soothing nature sounds to truly give your bathroom a spa-like aesthetic.
Promising review: "Sounds pretty good for a single little speaker. Battery life is great. Unlike every other Bluetooth device in the world, including other JBL portable speakers, this one stays connected, and disconnected, when I want it to. It looks good, I like the clip, and it seems sufficiently waterproof to hang in my shower (albeit in a relatively dry area of the shower). Perfect in the niche role I've selected it for!" —Jeremy Modjeska
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in 12 colors).
10. A cushioned bath pillow that'll support your neck, your back, and your need to relax and unwind after a rather unpleasant human-filled day. You deserve it!
Bath Haven is a small business.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this!!! Five stars all the way! I love soaking in baths but always had to use two or more towels every time to cushion my tailbone / neck from crunching against the hard tub. With this bath bed though, I am relaxing in delightful comfort the entire time and no longer have any pressure on my tailbone or head against the hard surface. Feels like I’m laying on a cloud." —Ashley
Get it from Amazon for $32.99.
11. A set of bath bombs to toss into the tub and use to unwind after a particularly stressful day and watch your worries ~fizzle~ away.
LifeAround2Angels is a small business!
Promising review: "I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THESE BATH BOMBS!!!! I think they are fun in terms of the packaging, the names, the colors and the little 'extras' mixed in the bombs. I personally feel they are just the right size and love the colors. The first time around I was concerned about the color part but no worries — doesn't stain the tub. They are very moisturizing for the long tough New York winter we are experiencing this year; my skin tends to be dry but using these bath bombs on a regular basis has helped to keep my skin nice and soft. And the number of bath bombs in the set along with the price is just right!" —Pamela
Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $26.80.
12. An overflow cap that'll ensure your bubble bath stays filled to the brim for the ultimate soaking experience — yes, even if you stay in there for hours and hours.
Promising review: "Baths have changed for me forever now! I can actually FILL THE TUB and not hear that dreaded sound of half my water (and my expensive magnesium flakes, essential oils, organic bubble baths, and other fancy therapeutic ingredients) tragically vanishing down the drain. If you're a larger person trying to fit in a smaller tub especially, you know...THE STRUGGLE IS REAL. Now, I can take more baths and enjoy more warm coziness. All because of this little bit of silicone!" —anonymous
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in nine colors).