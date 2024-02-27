Just 34 Pretty Little Things To Buy To Jazz Up Your Home

1. Pretty in pink desk accessories to transform your desk from "hot mess" to "oh, yes!" The set comes with everything you could possibly need to keep your space nicely organized.
Each set includes a pen cup, mail organizer caddy, paper tray, magazine holder, and sticky note holder. Blu Monaco is a small business that sells organizational products.
Promising review: "I fell in love with this set the moment it came out of the box. It is sturdy, well-made and definitely worth the price. My living room is all pink and I just inherited my grandmothers writing desk so this fit in beautifully. I am a writer and like to make my writing space as inviting and lovely as possible. This desk set helps me keep my papers, mail, note pad, writing journals, and pens beautifully organized. Worth every cent." —MRS
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in five colors).
2. A faux book display that hides cords and cables and will help you convince everyone you are actually *quite* the lit lover in the process. Win-win.
Covogoods is a Utah-based, woman-founded small business that specializes in storage solutions crafted from up-cycled books.
Not every display will have the exact books shown above but if you want to check out the titles ahead of time, select 'YES, preview books' when checking out and enable Amazon notifications so the seller can send you a pic!
Promising review: "I’m pretty sure I’ve never loved a purchase from Amazon as much as I love this one, and I’ve been a Prime member since Day 1. This product is EXTREMELY well made and very unique. Plus, it does the job of hiding the ugly routers and cords. And the customer service was great and responsive. I was a little hesitant to spend the money on this but after years of living with the husband’s pile of technology, the money was well spent!" —AmazonEmme
Get it from Amazon for $29.
3. A rotating makeup organizer you can use to showcase all of the stunning bottles you've compiled as you've built your *flawless* skincare routine. Glow on, show it off!
4. A wall-mounted coat rack to serve as both a lovely lil' piece of wall decor and lend a helpful hand to hang your accessories — as if you needed another excuse to buy a new coat.
Check out a TikTok of the coat rack in action.
Promising review: "I bought one and was so in love with it that I immediately ordered a second one. I love the design when not is use, and when it use it is sturdy and versatile. I get a lot of compliments from visitors." —Femke
Get it from Amazon for $40.74+ (available in three colors).
5. Prismatic window film, because once in a while everything actually CAN be filled with magic and rainbows! This film will also provide you with some privacy while adding color into the room when the sun hits *just* right.
Check out BuzzFeed's review of this decorative window film for more details!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this! TikTok made me buy it for my sunroof and I'm so glad I did! It's so beautiful when the sun comes through! And you get so much for the price!! If you're on the fence, buy it!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).
6. A set of cylindrical wineglasses that'll feel like a major upgrade from the ones you somehow inherited from your older sister when you moved into your first apartment — these beauties are *yours* and will make any space feel like home sweet home.
Joy Jolt is a small business that specializes in modern and pop culture-themed drinkware and kitchen accessories.
Promising review: "I saw these wineglasses on TikTok and had to order them. They are perfect! Will be purchasing again as gifts for my friends!" —diana
Get a set of two from Amazon for $16.10+ (available in three styles).
7. Or vintage-inspired glass mugs to help you display your freshly crafted drinks with care — your coffee will look so beautiful in them you might not ever want to go out and buy one again. 😉
Promising review: "Came straight to Amazon when I saw these beautiful mugs on TikTok. I just had to have them! I’m very picky with mugs; these are perfect for me. Stunning to look at and a pleasure to drink out of. Highly recommend!" —Margarita Harutoonian
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99 (available in seven styles).
8. A set of pastel kitchen utensils so you can embrace the growing Barbie Core trend and decorate your kitchen like it's, quite literally, a Dream House. Aside from just being SUPER cute, reviewers have noted that these utensils are great against heat resistance and can be tossed right into the dishwasher for cleaning.
Check out a TikTok of the utensil set in action. These can withstand temps up to 392°F.
Promising review: "Really cute set and the quality is good too, so a win-win for me! It is dishwasher-safe. I tried one of the pieces washed in the dishwasher and it came out just fine. For longevity I plan to just hand-wash because I love things in pink! They're heat resistant — I used the spatula to cook bacon and pressed on the pan and nothing bad happened to it. I've had this set for a month now and been using it every day; it still looks as good as new. No burns/melted marks; no discoloration. I have washed it in the dishwasher multiple times and they come out fine. Easy to clean." —Pookie Bear
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in six colors).
Don't forget to clip the 10% off coupon before you check out!
9. A handmade coaster with pressed flowers inside that'll look so stunning on your desk you won't be able to imagine why anyone would possibly want to stow it away in a drawer.
10. A mini retro-inspired Bluetooth speaker that'll look darling regardless of where you display it. Hope everyone else in your life is ready for an endless slew of oldies to play throughout the house.
Promising review: "It’s so cute! I got it in flamingo pink, which my little one loves. It’s a shiny glossy finish, beautifully and elegantly made! It’s compact, small, and portable. Very pleasant and satisfying shape aesthetically! Large power-on, volume, and pairing up buttons on the right underside and adorable blue indicator light on the left. It’s easy to pair with a phone and a laptop by bluetooth. The sound is incredible for such a small device! Plus the built-in mic is great for using at home or in the car. It’s very convenient to charge by using a micro usb. I’m pleased with my purchase and would recommend to my friends." —Olivia
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in five colors).
11. Vintage-style Edison bulbs you'll adore because they produce a soft warm glow instead of a super bright light — that's not always the vibe! They're also fully dimmable.
Hudson Bulb Co. is a small business that specializes in vintage bulbs and other types of lighting.
Promising review: "Due to some old wiring in our home, LED lights/bulbs tend to flicker. The incandescent Edison-style bulbs were the perfect solution. I like that they aren't too bright for our dining room and give off a warm, cozy, vintage feel (not bright daylight feel)." —Becky Phelps
Get a four-pack for $15.97+ (available in clear or amber glass, and other styles).
12. A string of 200 warm twinkle lights you can use to craft the ultimate cozy cave to hang out in this winter.
This comes with a remote which allows you to choose between eight lighting modes (with a set timer). A USB power adapter is also included.
Promising review: "I ordered these lights for a bedroom and they were beautiful! One pack of lights was way more than I needed for one room. I had excess lights after fully hanging them around the entire room, so the length was fantastic. Perfect for bringing a nice illumination to a room. Sometimes I only have these lights on as opposed to the room's lights and it makes the room very cozy. I just ordered another set for another room!" —DHB
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in two colors).
13. A waterproof office desk pad featuring a minimal design you'll love because it can be wiped down with a wet cloth for easy cleaning. IDK about you, but my iced coffee cup is constantly sweating all over my desk and leaving a wet mess in its wake.
These waterproof office desk pads also offer dual-sided usage so you'll have two color options in one!
Promising review: "I got the biggest size, and the quality is much better than I had expected. I didn't want a fabric desk mat because they get dirty much faster, and if you spilled something, you would have to wash it. At least with this desk mat, I can just simply wipe it off. I also like that I can flip it and use the opposite side, which has a different color." —Kay Kang
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four sizes and 15 colors).
14. A Voluspa candle in a gorgeous jar that'll make your home smell divine while also adding a pretty piece of decor to the room. If it were acceptable to soak your entire body in a candle scent....this is the one I'd want to cover myself in from head to toe.
I would sell my soul for a French Cade Lavender Voluspa candle — no joke. It's absolutely one of my all time favorite candles. I typically buy one for my sister once a year because they're easily her number one fave. There's something that feels so elegant about the design of the glass jars and scents of these candles that keeps me coming back to them time after time. They're known for being a bit pricey but, honestly, they're worth it. Additionally, Volupsa is considered a small business!
Promising review: "This candle smells INCREDIBLE and lasts FOREVER! I’ve purchased this exact candle several times over the years and plan on continuing to do so so in the future. The lavender scent isn’t too strong but does make my room smell heavenly almost immediately after lighting it. I would like to eventually try other scents but I can’t tear myself away from this one!" —Cassie
Scent notes: French Cade Wood, Verbena and Bulgarian Lavender
Get it from Amazon for $33.84 (available in various scents).