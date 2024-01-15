Just 35 Pretty Little Things To Buy To Jazz Up Your Home

Covogoods is a Utah-based, woman-founded small business that specializes in storage solutions crafted from up-cycled books.

Not every display will have the exact books shown above but if you want to check out the titles ahead of time, select 'YES, preview books' when checking out and enable Amazon notifications so the seller can send you a pic!

Promising review: "I’m pretty sure I’ve never loved a purchase from Amazon as much as I love this one, and I’ve been a Prime member since Day 1. This product is EXTREMELY well made and very unique. Plus, it does the job of hiding the ugly routers and cords. And the customer service was great and responsive. I was a little hesitant to spend the money on this but after years of living with the husband’s pile of technology, the money was well spent!" —AmazonEmme

Get it from Amazon for $29.