Just 32 Pretty Little Things To Accessorize Your Outfits With

1. A perfectly curvy JW Pei shoulder bag available in so many gorgeous styles you might not be able to resist adding more than one to your cart — I'd apologize, but I'm truly not sorry because this bag is fab-u-lous,
JW Pei is an Asian- and family-owned brand with minimalist accessory designs that are made with sustainable vegan materials.
Promising review: "The material on this bag is so smooth and soft and it feels so luxurious for the price. Such a pretty every day bag." —Jessica Arbelaez
Get it from Amazon for $76.49 (available in 23 styles).
Psst: This item is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
2. Oversized flower-shaped hair claws to add some color and excitement to your typical uniform of a black tee and leggings. May all of your days feel like you're wandering in an enchanted garden ✨.
Promising review: "These are cute colors. I bought these for my 12-year-old daughter because everybody was wearing them on TikTok. She has long length hair that is medium thickness and it holds it in an updo just fine. These are sturdier plastic and not made of the typical clear fragile kind." —Mamamia28
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $13.99.
3. Or a set of matte hair clips that'll ensure that even on your messiest of hair days you'll still look fabulous.
BuzzFeed editor Ciera Velarde has these and loves 'em! She said:
"I've owned this set for over a year and I am reaching for them constantly! I used to be someone who would tie my hair up in a messy bun whenever I'm doing things around the house, but I noticed how that would really start damaging my hair after a while. Instead, I just clip my hair back with one of these, and my long, thick hair stays in place without the claw jamming into my head. I have some other clips lying around that I should probably get rid of because I only ever exclusively use these!"
Promising review: "I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in 15 sets).
4. A bandana to tie around your neck, in your hair, or on the handle of your go-to handbag to easily add a little somethin' extra to your outfit.
I have one of these scarves from Madewell and I love adding it onto my tote bags — it's such an easy way to jazz things up.
Get it from Madewell for $9.99+ (available in 10 styles).
5. Mules with a Gucci-vibe to them but without the hefty price tag — you can snag 'em in an array of colors and rest easy knowing you didn't spend your entire paycheck on them.
Promising review: "Wow, what a steal. These look great. Good value and quality, true to size, and comfortable. Highly recommend a good slip-on shoe; perfect for in the workplace or to tie your outfit together at brunch. I want them in black now, too." —LC
Get them from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 and 10 styles).
6. A chic faux leather belt to act as the finishing touch on every outfit that just seems to be missing *something*.
7. Bedazzled Betsey Johnson ankle boots that'll give a new meaning to Taylor Swift's "make the whole room shimmmmmmer" lyrics.
Promising review: "I am so in love with these shoes. I never spend too much money on a pair of boots, but these are a showstopper. I have a trip to Vegas next week and I cannot wait to show these off. They are more beautiful in person. Pictures don’t do them justice." —Julianna
Get them from Amazon for $62.99+ (available in women's sizes 5–12 and 18 colors).
8. A delicate initial necklace for anyone who prefers simple jewelry they can wear every day.
Promising review: "The best necklace I’ve ever had!!! It’s the perfect size and length, so dainty! I was worried about the gold fading (because it’s so wonderfully affordable) but it hasn’t — not even a little bit!!! I’ve worn it every single day for about a month now, even accidentally wore it in a pool for a little bit but nothing happened and it’s never been damaged! Has become such a staple for me and my everyday outfit, don’t feel complete without it anymore. Would highly recommend and will be buying another if this one ever breaks!!" —Brittany Burrahm
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in 53 styles).
9. Colored stockings that might make you want to ~show a lil' more leg~ even if you're headed to a family affair. Look out, world!
Promising review: "I haven't been happy with a pair of tights in so long — they fit better than most tights. These are extraordinarily comfortable, and super elastic — I can either leave them at my hips or raise them over my stomach. I bought purple, and the color and opacity are exactly as I expected. I'm picking up wine red and black next." —Rexcalibur
Get them from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 25 colors).
10. Or a smiley face pearl necklace to beautifully combine the classic look of pearls with the playful look of the '90s era smiley trend — a combo that surprisingly works REALLY well.
Promising review: "It's definitely worth to buy it! Amazing necklace that looks very expensive. I like it very much!" —JulijaKova
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
11. Chunky hoop earrings reviewers love because they don't discolor your ears (woohoo!) but you'll also adore for the way they easily elevate all of your looks.
12. Chunky heels that'll convince anyone you walk past that you actually *do* know a thing or two about fashion trends — these braided beauties are about to become your faves, I promise you that.
Promising review: "These are so cute and stylish! Look like much more expensive brands but still so comfortable!" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $29.99 (available in women's sizes 6–10 and 19 styles).
13. Or comfortable low-heeled pumps you can wear throughout every season. The ankle strap and pointed toe gives them a lovely delicate look and will make you feel like a lil' ballerina whenever you put 'em on.
Promising review: "This shoe is perfect if you want to be comfortable and still have a cute heel. The closed toe is perfect for the fall and winter season. The material and make look more expensive than what I paid for the shoe. I couldn’t buy these in a department store for this price. I love how I can dress these shoes down with jeans or up with a dress. These will be my go-to for the season!" —Carren
Get them from Amazon for $34.28+ (available in women's sizes 5–11, including wide fits, and 20 colors).