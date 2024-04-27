40 Practical Presents To Gift To Yourself Because You’re Responsible, Damnit

1. Solar-powered string lights that'll transform your backyard into the hipster haven you've always imagined it could be. They even have a dimmable feature so you can truly *set the mood* at any time.
Promising review: "I have had these lights up for approximately five months. They lit up right out of the box. They have been through a snowstorm, ice storm, and massive rain, and are still perfect. They are pretty easy to hang. They are shatterproof, which I love." —D Kelly
2. A 44-piece Mjölnir toolbox for the person who *literally* fixes everything on their own — if you're *also* a Marvel fan you will have an absolute ball reaching for Thor's mighty hammer the next time you put together a dresser.
Promising reviews: "We bought this for my husband for Father's Day and it was a huge hit. We are a Marvel-loving household so it fit right in. My husband is a contractor so he has all the tools but it is perfect to have in the house when I ask him to hang a shelf, a picture, or whatever. It has lots of handy tools inside, my husband was impressed with the quality of each tool and the variety. Plus he feels cool holding Thor's hammer, haha." —Monica Aldrich
3. A "Gracula" garlic crusher that'll make even the most serious of chefs let out an audible giggle.
Promising review: "I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds. It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!" —Barbie
4. Kitsch's claw clip, which will help you tame your tangled locks into a stylish updo — no need to lose patience trying to look presentable on days your hair simply won't cooperate. It's super strong, has a sturdy clamp that'll serve every hair type, and has a delicate look to it that'll make you feel like a princess on their day off.
Promising review: "Love that you can dress this up or down! It is my go-to accessory for working in preschool to put my hair up quickly. It is elegant and classic. It is amazingly durable even in getting thrown in the bottom of my heavy work bag! I am amazed by this clip. I have coarse medium thick hair and it is the perfect size." —Niki
5. Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes that'll leave your feet feeling ~heavenly~ after each mile. You can slip right into these without even wasting time fumbling with laces!
Promising review: "I like these so much that I bought another pair! They did not need to be broken in. I literally took them out of the box and was able to wear them all day in Disneyland. My feet never hurt. They are light as a feather and cushioned perfectly. I did have to order a half size smaller than I normally wear. I wear a 7M and bought a 6.5M. My foot is also wide and these shoes gave me some room. It is a sturdy shoe without being too confining. I have had my first pair for 5 months and the soles don’t look worn at all. Buy them if you are craving a comfortable shoe. I’m sure happy that I did." —R.W.
6. Rubber slide sandals that'll quickly become your go-to this summer thanks to how easy it is to slide 'em on and clean them when they get covered in dirt, sand, or grass.
I have a similar white pair and simply run them under my bathroom sink after running around in the yard with my kid — they're great!
Promising review: "I’ve had these for over a year. Considering how cost effective these sandals are paired with the fact that I wear them almost every day; I was expecting them to last about three months tops, but low and behold, one year later and they’re still in great condition." —BeligumJamaica111
7. An exfoliating shower glove designed to lift away dead skin (and remove a spray tan that's seen better days) — an excellent way for you to kickstart your spa-like experience at home.
To use, soften skin with warm water for five to ten minutes, and then scrub wet *without* the use of soap.
Promising review: "If you think you’ve ever actually exfoliated before, you haven’t. These make self tanner come off SO easily and it’s literally GROSS how much skin came off of me. I’ve never felt my skin be this soft in my life. Make sure you follow instructions and don’t use soap first! Absolutely a must have for anyone who uses fake tans, or anyone who has dry skin!" —AJM
8. A family-sized Perfect Pot you can use on both the stovetop and in the oven — it'll replace your stock pot, Dutch oven, saucepot, roasting rack, steamer, colander, braiser, and spoon rest! Talk about a fabulous gift, jeez.
Promising review: "When it comes to cookware, I truly believe you can’t do better than this brand, the material used, the rich, beautiful color, the ease of use, and the nonstick properties are absolutely amazing. I will make sure that I buy every last pot from this line." —Lori Bush
9. The cutest cherry toilet brush — it's leak- and rust-proof (huzzah!) and will, of course, add some extra pizzazz to your bathroom. You might just start to look forward to cleaning your toilet. (I know, right?) 👏
Promising review: "This toilet brush makes me want to clean my toilet. It is so cute, exactly what I wanted, and works perfectly!! Fits nicely into my bathroom decor. It was delivered in perfect condition and I've used it three times now. If you're thinking about buying this...do it!" —Michelle Maroon
