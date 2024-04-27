40 Practical Presents To Gift To Yourself Because You’re Responsible, Damnit

Promising review: "I like these so much that I bought another pair! They did not need to be broken in. I literally took them out of the box and was able to wear them all day in Disneyland. My feet never hurt. They are light as a feather and cushioned perfectly. I did have to order a half size smaller than I normally wear. I wear a 7M and bought a 6.5M. My foot is also wide and these shoes gave me some room. It is a sturdy shoe without being too confining. I have had my first pair for 5 months and the soles don’t look worn at all. Buy them if you are craving a comfortable shoe. I’m sure happy that I did." —R.W.

Get them from Amazon for $60.42+ (available in women's sizes 5–11 and 32 styles).

Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!