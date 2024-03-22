50 Products To Revamp Your Beauty Routine After Being Inside All Winter Long

1. First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant which will help you say buh-bye to any unwanted bumpy skin — prepare for your body to feel as smooth as a baby's bottom. 😂
First Aid Beauty is a small business!
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it, and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!! Fabulous product. Worth every penny." —Launa
2. MySmile Advanced Teeth Whitening Strips — apply 'em directly to your teeth, let them sit for 60 minutes or so, hum "My Shiny Teeth and Me" from The Fairly OddParents, and enjoy your fresh looking pearly whites.
The pack comes with 10 strips and is made with an enamel-safe whitening ingredient. Additionally, MySmile is a small business!
Promising review: "I was very impressed with the results of these strips. The box says to use up to 60 minutes per session, so I wore them for the full 60 minutes every day for 14 days. Made sure my teeth were clean before application. Very light, temporary sensitivity but fades quickly. My only tip is that your teeth need to be 90 percent dry before applying or the strips will slip around. 100 percent dry seemed to hinder the strips sticking as well. I drink lots of tea so these did the trick reversing years of staining. Will definitely buy again." —Roxanne
3. L'Oreal lamellar water rinse-out treatment that'll leave your hair feeling softer than ever. It can make your locks like so shiny your pals will be knocking down your door to find out what product you're keeping from them.
Reviewers with everything from stick straight to 4c curls love this product.
Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one, I absolutely have to. I have 3c-type hair and struggle with a lot of breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair. I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one because of the alcohol consumption. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing, and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!! ♥️" —Theressa Hailey
4. Derol Lip Plumper and Lip Care Serum, which uses natural ingredients like ginger, mint, and vitamin E to gently make your lips look more full and moisturized. Pucker up!
Promising review: "I've tried several lip plumpers before, all with varying results. I was on the market for some new gloss and found this on Amazon. This stuff is the real deal. It does tingle a little bit, but not to the point of pain, and it leaves your lips looking voluptuous and full. I'm really happy I decided to try this out." —Marissa
5. Wonderskin Wonder Blading One Step Lip Stain Masque, which will feel more like a science experiment than a beauty product — the results will have you absolutely baffled! You simply apply the mask in a fun shade of blue (but fear not, that's not the final color), then peel it off to reveal a perfectly pink pout that'll stay in place despite whatever eating/drinking plans you've got lined up.
Wonderskin is a small business specializing in cosmetic and skincare products.
Promising reviews: "I kept seeing Wonder Blading Lip videos on my TikTok. Went to Sephora and couldn’t believe they didn’t have it. Wound up buying it on Amazon and loving it!" —PM
"I didn’t know what to expect when I received this product, but I have to say I am pleasantly surprised! I absolutely love it! I put it on as soon as it arrived. I kept it on for almost a minute and when I wiped it off with a damp cotton ball, the color was beautiful. It’s true to its word about the 12-hour staying power. I put a little lip balm over it and enjoyed eating, drinking, and talking. It didn’t come off! If you like lip stain? Get this product! It’s a keeper. I will be ordering all of the shades." —Brandy
6. Dermora exfoliant foot peel that'll make you feel like a snake shedding your skin — it'll be grossly satisfying to watch the progress and the results will be mindblowing!
Promising review: "This foot peel is THE TRUTH and got my feet right and smooth as butter! I’ve never done a foot peel in my life and so I had a lot of hard skin under my foot to get rid of. The shipping was super fast, I think I received it in like three days! I followed the instructions on the box, and decided to put on the foot peel on right before bed. You can feel the peel tingling and working while you have it on your feet so I felt relief. It took about three days after I did the peel to see the results starting. Do not get discouraged if you see peeling only at the toes. That’s just the start of it...cause the next day I felt the mid of my foot arch bubble after my bath and a whole piece of skin was peeling. This peel did its job and some more! It has my feet feeling baby smooth! This peel gave me a feeling of being in a salon without the polish. It felt good to pamper myself. This is my go-to from now on, when I want a good smooth foot AFTER a pedicure (because a pumice stone can’t do what this peel can)!" —Shopinista
7. Laneige Lip Glowy Balm in a variety of delectable scents — regardless of whether you commit to "Gummy Bear" or "Grapefruit" you'll be rewarded with hydrated and soft lips all day long.
Promising review: "I adore this gloss in all flavors. The feel is wonderful. It's not sticky or greasy. The scents are all lovely and it gives the perfect amount of sheen. It's my go-to!" —Marci Jones
8. Hanalei Sugar Lip Scrub — an absolute must-have if your daily makeup routine isn't complete without a striking lipstick. This lil' pot will help remove dead skin and keep your pout nice 'n' smooth, which is super important to help your lips recover from wearing lipstick all day and prep them for your next application.
It uses real cane sugar from Maui for exfoliation, along with Hawaiian kukui oil to restore moisture to parched lips. Tip: To keep things hygienic (and ramp up the exfoliation), you could use a lip brush like the one pictured above to scoop out and use the scrub on your lips.
Promising review: "This works so, so well for me. I have struggled with dry, chapped lips forever. I have had breakouts of perioral dermatitis that have affected my lips. I am also an anxious lip-biter. Lately, I have been trying to take better care of my skin, lips included. This is the first lip scrub I have ever tried. First of all, this stuff smells incredible and doesn't leave a bad taste on your lips. It is super easy to use. And I never see any dry skin on my lips after using it. I have actually been able to wear lipstick several days in a row, which I NEVER do because it is always used to dry my lips out and make them look flaky. I will definitely continue to use this." —Morgan
9. BestLand high-performance matte lipsticks for anyone who wants the look of a fancy, long-lasting lip at a fraction of the cost — this set comes with six different shades so you can revamp your entire lipstick collection.
Promising reviews: "What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" —Claire
"Beautiful and soooo worth the money! Usually I always purchase either Stila Cosmetics or Kylie Jenner but both of those are very pricey and expensive, so I looked up matte lip glosses on Amazon and saw this and thought I would give it a try. I absolutely love it. Very easy to put on does not smudge, beautiful colors, very very happy about the size of it! I went and purchased set B now because I love this product!" —Vickyy
10. Nooni tinted appleberry lip oil you'll adore because it's not sticky (there is nothing worse than your hair getting stuck to your gloss) and will add some subtle color while also nourishing your pout.
This lip oil is vegan, cruelty-free, and has no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
Promising review: "This is the first lip oil I've ever used. Usually I avoid anything with oil because I have very sensitive and generally oilier skin, but I wanted to give this a try because I wanted something sheer and pretty for a natural makeup look. Probably the best purchase I've ever made!!! It's super sheer and looks fine on its own without any other makeup. The smell is delicious, and while the gloss dries and fades after about an hour or two without eating, the color stays all day! I did have to reapply after eating, but not after drinking water! I just wish it was bigger, it's a teeny bottle. Would definitely buy again!!" —Debby Gold
11. LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream — designed to decrease puffiness and dark circles, so if you've been up far too late crying watching Steel Magnolias for the umpteenth time this cream will be there for you come morning.
LilyAna Naturals is a small business!
Promising review: "I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60-years-old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and have dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less. I recently had precancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." —Lynda M.
