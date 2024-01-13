33 Pieces Of Clothing That’ll Pair Perfectly With Your Plans To Stay In All Weekend

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. Joggers (with pockets!) that are just begging to become part of your cozy winter hibernation plans — they're stretchy, smooth against the skin, and simply a must-have loungewear piece.
Promising review: "When I ordered them I expected them to be thick. I wanted something warm for my winter workouts in my garage. They are way thinner than I expected but are surprisingly super warm. Not see through at all. And the feel is amazing. I love the material. I ordered both black and tye dye. I’ll deff be ordering more! If you want a super tight feel like leggings order down a size. But medium fit me perfectly with lots of room to move around, and so far no issues with waistband sliding down." —lacie Marie like
Get them from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 17 colors).
2. Ugg's classic tall boots, because your original pair is probably *super* worn down and you and I both know nothing keeps your legs warmer than these babies.
After basically living in my Ugg minis as my "work shoes" while WFH, it only felt right to transition into full boots now that it's really cold out. I can continue to wear my comfiest clothes to "the office" but also feel like I've somewhat transitioned into work mode for the day since *technically* I've put shoes on. They're super soft, as expected, and honestly just make me happy! They are true to size so no worries about sizing up or down.
Promising review: "Love my Uggs! The only time I have ever spent this much for shoes or boots was when I bought my first pair nine years ago. They are black, Classic Tall, and still look nice even though they have survived quite a bit of wear. Last week I bought a second pair, Classic Tall II in chestnut. This pair has the same high quality, warmth, and comfort. Knowing that the old black Uggs still have several years of use ahead, I didn't mind investing in a second pair. I've never worn a warmer or more comfortable boot!" —Anita
Get them from Amazon for $199.95+ (available in sizes 5–12 and five colors).
3. An oversized pullover V-neck sweater made of a cozy waffle knit material you won't be able to get enough of — it'll look just as cute with leggings at home as it will with your fave pair of denim.
Promising review: "This is my new favorite go-to top for ANY occasion. I bought it to wear with heels and distressed jeans out with my fiancé, however the day turned into us and our daughter heading to a Mexican restaurant so I simply changed from heels to my Birkenstocks and it was just as cute. I’m buying every color. LOVE THIS SHIRT!" –Katie
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes S–2XL and in a variety of colors).
4. A pair of plush slippers to protect your feet from the ice-like tiled floors in your home while also letting you show off your fresh pedicure.
Promising review: "The coziest, softest slippers ever! And adorable! Great rubber traction on the bottom. Yet, soft and lightweight." —Lauren Fuquay
Get them from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in sizes 5–10, including narrow sizes, and 14 colors).
5. A two-piece lounge set worth investing your hard earned dollars on — what's the point of working for the weekend if you're not going to be wearing the most comfortable outfit ever when Friday night rolls around?
Promising review: "This is a cute and comfortable two-piece set. The fit was as expected, and these pieces could easily be worn for travel or just lounging around the house. They washed up nicely, but I wouldn't recommend putting them in the dryer due to possible shrinkage." —H. Brien
Get it from Amazon for $51.98+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 20 colors).
6. Iconic Lululemon Align yoga leggings made from fabric that is so ridiculously soft you likely won't want to wear regular pants ever again. These babies can be worn to work out in, sure, but there's absolutely no reason why you can't lounge around in them as well.
I wore these throughout both of my pregnancies — they are stretchy enough to fit through all nine months comfortably! Former BuzzFeed editor Ciera Velarde also found these leggings to be comfy enough to consider them her go-to travel pants:
"If someone told me 'you could only wear one pair of pants on planes for the rest of your life,' I'd pick these leggings in a heartbeat. I have five pairs of them, and for every single flight I've been on for the past six years, I've worn these with a sweatshirt or oversized sweater, most recently on a eight-hour overnight flight to Naples, Italy. They feel like you're wearing nothing (in the best way possible) while also offering great compression that doesn't show any lumps or bumps. The high waistband also offers great comfort and very rarely ever rolls down, which means no awkward adjusting while you're packed into an economy seat. There's a reason people rave about them despite their high price point — they're just that good. Trust me — I've literally put the miles in."
Get it from Lululemon for $98+ (available in sizes 0–20, 3 lengths, and 11 colors).
7. Sweater pants, because why should your arms and torso have all the fun??? Let your legs join in on the coziness by enveloping them in these bad boys.
Promising review: "SO COMFY. These pants are literally so amazing and such an awesome material...It’s a nice comfy brunch outfit or lounge outfit...they’re my favorite pair to wear right now." –Kyrene Galanis
Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 10 colors).
8. A drawstring jumpsuit, perfect for anyone who wants to lounge *most* of the day but also has a handful of errands to run. When the cute cashier at CVS starts checking *you* out while you're checking out, you can thank me.
Promising review: "Originally, I wanted a comfy outfit for air travel and bought this before my last trip to Mexico. As soon as I put it on, I fell in love with it. I now live in it. It's comfortable and fits perfectly. I will be purchasing more!" —Meg Fanslow
Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 17 colors and styles).
9. An oversized crewneck sweater you can comfortably wear with leggings on lazy mornings where you still want to feel just a little dressed in case you get the urge to get wild, throw on jeans, and head out for lunch later on in the day.
Promising review: "This is a great loose fitting sweater. So comfortable. Great to lounge around the house in sweats or throw on some leggings or jeans and run errands. I wear it a lot." —Michelle S.
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 32 styles).
10. A wireless lounge bra because who wants to deal with an underwire digging into them while they're trying to happily curl up under a blanket and watch hours upon hours of Love Island? The answer: no one.
Former BuzzFeed editor Ciera Velarde is a big fan:
"I'm a firm believer that everyone with boobs needs a good travel bra (aka this one). Before owning this, I used to wear sports bras on flights because I didn't want any underwire digging into me, but sometimes the sports bras were almost too supportive and make me uncomfortable. This was exactly what I was looking for: breathable, offers, just enough support without constricting you, and has adjustable straps that don't dig into your shoulders."
Get it from Amazon for $11.83+ (available in sizes XS–2X and in 27 colors).
Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
11. A pair of Barefoot Dreams cozy socks to ensure your tootsies stay nice 'n' toasty. There's absolutely nothing worse than when your feet stick out of your blanket and get cold in the midst of a nap.
12. An embroidered sweatshirt that'll easily become one of your most prized possessions — it's an absolute must-have for anyone who solely consumes iced coffee regardless of the weather outside.
If anyone in my life is reading this I *need* this sweatshirt in hot pink for my birthday. Thanks. Anyways, Oh Sarah Jean is a small business based in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio that sells embroidered apparel.
Promising review: "This sweatshirt is great quality and so cute!! I’m so happy with it. I’m in between sizes usually medium-large and I decided to go with a large just in case it shrank and I wanted a baggier look. It’s perfect!" —Kelly Hendricks
Get it from Oh Sarah Jean on Etsy for $41+ (available in unisex sizes S–XL, 2X–4X, and two colors).
13. A pet pouch hoodie to help you *finally* win over your cat who typically prefers to scowl at you while they lounge on their own. They simply won't be able to resist the warm pocket and cute pom poms — snuggle season is HERE, friends.
"The picture and gif above are of my cat Blair, who loves my husband so much more than she loves me. I bought this in an attempt to get her to snuggle up with me instead of him. This sweater works, folks! This has also made working from home a lot easier as she'll chill out in the pocket instead of insisting on using my keyboard as a bed. Win, win, WIN!" —BuzzFeed Writer, Mallory Mower
Promising review: "This is very cute. The color is vibrant and the size is technically very true. I say this only because the material is not stretchy AT ALL! Not that it ruins the sweatshirt! I think the stiffer fabric makes your pet more comfort in the pouch. The removable pouch liner is awesome!!! I took it out, seamed it a bit smaller, then put it back in. My pup is TINY and couldn't even reach the top of the pouch! Once I seamed it he can see out but still cuddle down in for warmth. As he grows I can adjust the seam size! All in all this is an AWESOME sweater that I will be buying in other colors!" —Carrie Parker
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in six colors and sizes S–3XL).
14. A fuzzy three-piece loungewear set reviewers have praised for being similar to the one from Skims. (Apologies, Kim K!) A must-have if you want to test run the style before potentially treating yourself to the real thing — or just another set of these in another color!
Promising review: "This is by far the best money spent on clothing! I love this outfit, it's so comfortable! I will say the tag was a bit itchy on the top piece so I had to cut it off, but otherwise 20/10. This outfit is what I treat myself to on my self-care days and relaxing moments. Personally, I don't think I'd wear it out and about, but around the house it is just so perfect! And what I look like in my own house doesn't matter, but my comfort definitely does!" —Wendy
Get the three-piece set from Amazon for $53.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 29 styles).