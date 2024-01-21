38 Products For Parents Who Would Love Just A Few Moments Of Peace

1. Tozo earbuds many swear are *just* like AirPods but for waaaaaay cheaper — you'll finally be able to listen to your favorite podcast in peace.
Check out a TikTok of them if you're not yet convinced!
Promising review: "Okay these are by far the best earbuds I’ve ever used. No exaggeration. My husband had these in his Amazon cart a couple of months ago but never checked out. Well it’s about to be Christmas soon, so I chose to get these on the sly for him. When they came in I wanted to make sure everything was working correctly before wrapping them up for Christmas. The sound quality is absolutely perfect, the noice cancellation is AMAZING! They were on low and the sound was crystal clear. I asked my 6-year-old son to talk so I could see how well they canceled out noise and I couldn’t hear him, so I told him to shout and I still couldn’t hear him at all. My husband will absolutely love these!! Also, now I need to get myself a pair as well! Definitely happy with my purchase!" —Ashley Haley
Get them from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in five styles).
Be sure to clip the coupon for an additional 15% off!
2. A waterproof Bluetooth speaker you can clip onto your shower curtain rod and pump in your favorite playlist in an attempt to drown out that inevitable phantom crying that never seems to go away even if your child isn't home.
Promising review: "Sounds pretty good for a single little speaker. Battery life is great. Unlike every other Bluetooth device in the world, including other JBL portable speakers, this one stays connected, and disconnected, when I want it to. It looks good, I like the clip, and it seems sufficiently waterproof to hang in my shower (albeit in a relatively dry area of the shower). Perfect in the niche role I've selected it for!" —Jeremy Modjeska
Get it from Amazon for $49.95 (available in 12 colors).
3. LE GUSHE Under Eye Patches — they're packed with hyaluronic acid to help banish dark circles under the eyes and leave 'em looking much less puffy. (Which, honestly, is something all of us parents likely could use a little help with...at least I know I DO!)
Promising review: "This is really an amazing product, for such a good price too. These feel so refreshing under my eyes. It’s really relaxing having them on and just letting them do their magic! I don’t have so much of the puffy eyes but I have been noticing slight dark circles lately. Just after using this one time, I can really see a difference under my eyes and these left my under eyes so soft! You just have to make sure you clean your face very well before use, and wash with warm water after use! Absolutely will be buying again!" —Kayleena
Get 15 pairs from Amazon for $13.46.
4. SKIN1004 Zombie Pack Face Masks that'll make you temporarily look like a zombie (hehehe). This entertaining mask will tighten your pores and minimize the appearance of wrinkles while forcing you to sit down and relax for a few (hopefully) quiet moments.
Promising review: "Smells great! This face mask does exactly what it says. My skin is nice and lifted, hydrated, noticeable reduction in fine lines, improved texture, reduced my pore size, and eliminated some newly developed rough patches forming around the hairline. Couldn't be more satisfied with this product! I have pretty good skin for 37, but this mask has really helped take my skin to the next level." —Samantha
Get a box of eight masks from Amazon for $16.99.
5. Rainbow wineglasses you will love *so* much you'll likely want to crack open a bottle of vino and put them to use immediately (aka when the kids finally go to bed).
Check out a TikTok of the rainbow wine glasses in action.
Promising review: "These glasses are amazing! The glass is so thin so it feels good sipping the wine. Great bargain for glassware that is currently HOT on the market right now!" —Tammy J Rose
Get a set of six from Amazon for $49.99 (available in two styles).
6. Crayola Globbles, a fun lil' toy kids can use to burn off some steam when they need a quick mental break from their homework and wish they could be playing outside instead. Don't worry, they won't leave residue on your walls.
Promising review: "I waited over two months to write my review! My daughter is 4 and plays with these DAILY! YES they do attract dirt and hair HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off, it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room which was pretty entertaining! None of these have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" —Kindle Customer
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.36.
7. A Melissa & Doug wooden cleaning play set, because you shouldn't be the only one trying to keep the house tidy! Let your mini-me lend a helping hand while you conquer your to-do list.
Set includes a mop, broom, dust pan, dust brush, duster, and a stand.
Promising review: "These are just what I needed! I bought these for my 1-year-old and while I know she’s not quite ready to really be cleaning, she really tries to help me when I’m doing it. I figured why not grab her her own set to foster some independence and start helping her momma out lol. The stand is easy as pie to assemble, literally stick it in and go. It’s totally functional as well. We haven’t tried the mop one out for real, but it is absorbent because she’s used it while I was Swiffering. Packaging for this product is great as well." —Danae Baptiste
Get it from Amazon for $34.97.
8. And a Dyson Ball toy vacuum with the ability to actually suck up the crackers your kiddo crushed into your carpet — it's about time they started helping around the house. 😉
Promising review: "Our son is absolutely obsessed with our Dyson (the real one). Which is why we purchased this toy Dyson vacuum for his birthday. He's 2-years-old and he is really enjoying having his on 'working' vacuum cleaner!!! He seriously plays with it for hours during the day. Turning it on and off and pushing it through the house just like we use our real vacuum. I would buy this again! It was his favorite gift!." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in three colors).
9. A mystical colorant that'll transform your fireplace into one seemingly filled with magic and dancing colors — who wouldn't want that? Take a deep breath and gaze into those dancing flames, my friend.
Promising review: "Love these, have purchased a few times and will now buy the 50-pack because they really add a ton of fun to my bonfires. Depending on how much your fire is raging they will last 30–60 minutes. I use two to three packets at a time. Highly recommend." —JAO
Get six packets from Amazon for $6.95.
10. A food and juice box holder for any parent who has made the grave error of handing their toddler a pouch or juice box only to watch them squeeze the contents all over — this holder let them feed themselves without the mess.
Watch this mama's review of the flipping holder in this TikTok. Flipping Holder is a small business!
Promising review: "BEST THINGS EVER!! My little one is 10-months-old and a little Miss Independent. She HATES when I have to help feed her. She LOVES the applesauce pouches, but always squeezes them and makes the biggest mess ever! I thought these would be worth a shot. I was right!! Works awesome for her with juice boxes, too! AND she's happy because mommy doesn't have to help!! I would definitely buy them again, and I told EVERYONE with littles how much they need to buy these!" —Kaila
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in eight combos).
11. A sleep-training alarm clock complete with a sound machine that uses colors to let little ones know when it's time to go to sleep and when it's time to wake up. (Fingers crossed they listen and stop creeping into your room at 5 a.m.)
Watch this parent share why this sleep trainer is one of their "best parenting hacks" in this TikTok. Little Hippo is a small business!
Promising review: "My 2-year-old started getting up at 6:30 instead of 7:30 and was ready for the day. I saw this on TikTok, so I ordered it and explained to him how if Mella is red, we have to sleep, and when Mella turns green, it’s time to play. The first night, he sat up a couple of times in the night and looked at it and laid back down. We’ve been using it for almost a week, and he stays in bed until it’s green without any crying or complaining, so it fixed my problem so fast! You do have to toggle the night light on to red if you want it in all night. You could choose other colors, too, but red and green worked well since he has a car seat with red and green stop lights, so easy connection. Anyways, I highly recommend it! He loves to check on Mella during the day and see if it’s asleep." —Mpt2
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in four colors).
12. A self-feeding baby bottle you'll pat yourself on the back for buying the next time you find yourself with a hungry baby and zero hands — this anti-colic bottle comes with a convenient feeding tube that'll let baby feed themselves when you're in a pinch.
See why this parent is "obsessed" with this bottle on TikTok.
Promising review: "I love these bottles so much! My baby loves to move around and kick and doesn’t like to really be held while eating. This is the best thing ever!!! Also when on car rides, it's super useful. Of course, always watch your babies. I think this is best for older babies maybe over 3 months. :) But other than that, I love this product!!" —Andrea Land
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in three colors).
13. A rechargeable clip-on reading light to attach directly to your novel, so even if your partner wants to hit the hay you can stay up as late as you want without disturbing them as you dive deeper and deeper into that New York Times bestseller your friends have all been raving about.
I purchased this lil' gadget when my son was first born and slept in a bassinet in our room. I wasn't always ready to go to sleep at 8 p.m. but I did want to curl up in my bed and read — this light let me do exactly that without waking the baby. Big parenting win, if you ask me. It has three colored light options and five brightness settings, so you can set it to the perfect brightness for your eyes.
Promising review: "This little light is the best thing I’ve bought on Amazon! It’s so bright and easy to use." —Faith Chase
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in five colors).
Don't forget to clip the 20% off coupon before checking out!