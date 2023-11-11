29 Pairs Of Leggings To Add To Your Cart Because You And I Know You Wear Them Daily

Girlfriend Collective is a wife-and-husband-owned business based out of Seattle, Washington that strives to sell eco-friendly apparel. Their packaging is 100% recycled and recyclable, many of their leggings and bras are partially made from recycled post-consumer bottles while other items are made from recycling fishing nets and a fiber made from waste the cotton industry leaves behind.

My colleague Melanie Aman loves these leggings (and now owns eight pairs). She said:

"I usually wear them for low-impact workouts, like Pilates and yoga (and lounging on the couch), but they didn't let me down during high-impact HIIT cardio classes either. The material is really breathable so even though I'm sweating a lot during my workouts, the leggings don't get swampy."

You can check out her full review of these Girlfriend Collective leggings here.

Get them from Girlfriend Collective for $78 (available in sizes XXS—6XL, three inseams, and nine colors).