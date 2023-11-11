29 Pairs Of Leggings To Add To Your Cart Because You And I Know You Wear Them Daily

1. Silky-smooth fleece-lined leggings reviewers straight often compare to Lululemon (aka the ROYALTY of leggings). They have deep pockets, so no need to worry about carrying your phone around in your hand all the live long day.
Promising review: "These fleece-lined leggings are perfect for the chilly fall mornings. Was definitely pleased with the fit and the softness, love the pockets, seem to be high quality. Good value for the price." —Kindle Customer
Get them from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in sizes XS–2XL and also available in three- and five-packs in various colors).
2. High-waisted leggings from Aerie's Offline collection, aka my holy grail, wear every single day, absolute favorite pair of leggings. They're stretchy, soft, and perfect for both working out or hanging out. I simply adore them.
Between this style and their crossover pair, I've been wearing mostly these leggings for years. I own several black pairs and love that they come in short lengths! A game changer for me! These are the most affordable of all the leggings I've tried and loved — I simply cannot recommend them enough.
Get them from Aerie for $26.97 (originally $44.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL, in regular, long, and short lengths, and seven colors).
3. Leggings made with 5% spandex that may make you stray out of your comfort zone and actually buy them in a color other than black. (Gasp!)
We love that these leggings are size-inclusive, just like these super cute plus-size clothing items on Amazon!
Promising review: "I love these! I got them for a Halloween costume, but now they are my favorite leggings. I am going to order more in different colors. I have found it hard to find a good plus-size legging, and these are not too loose or too tight in areas." —steph
Get them from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in sizes XL–7X and in 43 styles).
4. Girlfriend Collective compressive high-rise leggings you can count on to stay in place — because no one wants pants that bunch or sag.
Girlfriend Collective is a wife-and-husband-owned business based out of Seattle, Washington that strives to sell eco-friendly apparel. Their packaging is 100% recycled and recyclable, many of their leggings and bras are partially made from recycled post-consumer bottles while other items are made from recycling fishing nets and a fiber made from waste the cotton industry leaves behind.
My colleague Melanie Aman loves these leggings (and now owns eight pairs). She said:
"I usually wear them for low-impact workouts, like Pilates and yoga (and lounging on the couch), but they didn't let me down during high-impact HIIT cardio classes either. The material is really breathable so even though I'm sweating a lot during my workouts, the leggings don't get swampy."
You can check out her full review of these Girlfriend Collective leggings here.
Get them from Girlfriend Collective for $78 (available in sizes XXS—6XL, three inseams, and nine colors).
5. Spanx faux-leather leggings you can wear on days you want to appear more ~edgy~ but still feel like you're lounging in comfy clothes.
I splurged on these two years ago. I don't know why I waited so long! They're super soft on the inside, edgy on the outside, and just freakin' fabulous. If I venture to any family gatherings this holiday season you better believe you'll find me in these bad boys. I love pairing them with an oversized sweater for a look that's stylish but still cozy.
Get them from Nordstrom, Spanx, or Amazon for $98+ (available in sizes XS–3X).
6. Plus *patent* Spanx faux leather leggings for an even more glamorous take on the now-standard faux leather look — this will add even more shine to your outfit (which is a must, obvs).
Promising review: "These are very nice leggings. Easy to put on and take off. They look great with heels and kept my legs warm. Very happy with my purchase." —Christine P.
Get them from Spanx for $128 (available in sizes XS–1X and three inseams).
7. Opaque leggings you'll find yourself gravitating to every day as they'll easily go with pretty much all of your cold weather wardrobe. Sweatshirts? Yep. Sweaters? Sure! Jackets? Also, a yes.
I am wearing these leggings regularly! They are soft, not too thick, and are not at all see through. In fact, the only thing I asked for a few years ago for Christmas was three pairs of these leggings — and urged my mom to get them for my sisters as well. I'm a big fan!
Promising review: "Wow! I was extremely skeptical of these leggings considering they’re a 'one size fits all' type of deal. I am 5'5" and curvier. I was worried they were going to be too tight or see-through. However, that’s not the case! They are not see-through even after three washes so far. They are extremely soft and comfortable. The only thing I noticed is they are more of a muted black compared to some of my other leggings but it’s barely noticeable. I liked them so much I ordered a second pair. Def would recommend!" —nichole campton
Get them from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in one size, one size plus, and in 56 styles).
8. High-waisted fleece-lined leggings available in SO many colors and styles you truly may not know where to start. In need of warmth, hidden pockets, and water-resistant leggings? Your prayers have just been answered, friend.
Promising review: "These are so warm but still so sleek! Totally opaque, long inseam, buttery soft, and they've got pockets! I machine wash them in cold water and then hang them to dry. I have two pairs in black and I wear the heck out of them. Worth every penny." —Cassandra
Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes XS–6XL, three styles, and 24 colors).
9. Black leggings from Terez with a subtle star design on them to ensure no matter where you're going or what you're doing you'll look *out of this world*.
Terez is a women-owned and -operated small business based in NYC.
Promising review: "I love these leggings!! They fit well, are comfortable, durable and stylish." —Michelle P
Get them from Terez for $102 (available in sizes XXS–S, XL, 1X–3X).
10. High-waisted leggings reviewers say are super stretchy and not see-through at all — they'll be there for you whether you have big plans to watch an entire season of The Real Housewives on your couch or break a sweat during a YouTube workout.
Promising review: "These leggings are perfect. They’re not see-through at all, very stretchy without being straight Spandex, and true to color. The seams are in comfortable places and the waistband is great. I buy a lot of leggings, and this is now my go-to source." —Devon Borokoff
Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 35 styles and patterns).
11. Tried-and-true Old Navy workout leggings, a must-have for anyone who wants a reliable pair without breaking the bank. I promise you won't be sorry. The material is both comfortable and supportive, making them great for all kinds of activities.
When it comes to workout leggings, it doesn't get more practical or reliable than Old Navy's. I have a whoooole bunch of these and have yet to be disappointed — I also know many coworkers who swear by them as well. They stay in place during workouts, aren't too thick (no feeling like you want to rip 'em off mid-workout), and are overall just comfortable.
Promising review: "Love love love them. So soft and comfortable!" —anonymous
Get them from Old Navy for $19.99+ (originally $39.99; available in sizes XS–2XL, 2X–4X, three lengths, and five styles).
12. Some ribbed leggings that may look like simple leggings from afar, but up close they reveal a cozy knit fabric made for curling up on the couch with a mug of hot cocoa (or your preferred cozy-time beverage).
13. Splurge-worthy black leggings that are so soft you'll never want to take them off — seriously I've basically been wearing mine for months now.
I had been hesitant to try these out given their price point, but I must say they are worth every single penny. They are SO soft... like unbelievably soft I can't even begin to tell you. I've been wearing mine several times a week since I got them a few years ago and they've held up really well. I'm absolutely going to cave and order another pair soon.
Promising review: "These are, quite literally, the most comfortable pants I have ever had on my body. They're soft and amazing. I would wear them every day if I could!" —ETC22
Get them from Lululemon for $98+ (available in sizes 0–20, three lengths, and 21 styles).
14. Stretchy faux leather leggings with over 9,400 5-star reviews on Amazon — making them absolutely iconic. They're thin and stretchy but still have the look of real leather...incredible.
Promising review: "I have been wanting to find a cute pair of leather leggings awhile. I was always afraid of them being too hot, hard to get on, and being all around uncomfortable and I wasn’t sure if I could even pull it off. But these are AMAZING!! They are fleece-lined, but it’s thin, so it keeps the leggings from sticking to you when trying to pull them on or off. I was worried about them being too hot because of the fleece, but they were not bad at all. The 'leather' looks really good and feels like good quality." —Brooke M.
Get them from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes XS–4XL and three colors).
15. Fleece-lined "Crash Tight" leggings featuring the perfect amount of warmth and insulation so you can quote Elsa and say "the cold never bothered me anyways" and actually mean it!
Title Nine is a California-based, woman-run small business established in 1989 that specializes in outdoor apparel.
Promising review: "Legit cold killer. I've worn these x-country skiing on -20-degree days as a base layer and always have the pleasure of sweating. They've been perfect on their own for runs or ice skating on more typical cold (15-degree) days. I get coldest sitting still, however, and often wear these as a base layer while writing and they save the work day!" —Kathryn
Get them from Title Nine for $99 (available in sizes XS–XL, petite sizes, and five colors).