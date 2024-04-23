14 Outdoor Vehicles For Kids Who Are Happiest Living Like Tiny Speed Racers

This vehicle has been such a godsend for us in the toddler years. Whenever we go on a walk this is the first thing we grab — especially when we don't want our son to fall asleep (which he's prone to doing in a stroller). He loves pushing it around himself when he's not riding in it, he doesn't fight having his lil' feet strapped into the pedals (they don't move on their own at this point) or having the harness clipped on, and he loves being able to have a close-to-the-action view during our walks. I personally love the visor that comes down to protect him from the sun. It's a must-have!

Promising review: "We love our Doona Liki Trike, and since purchased, we’ve not taken the large stroller out a single time. It’s easy to unfold, a bit trickier to fold. I need better storage. I wish it could recline for a nap. But my 10.5-month-old son has gone from hating strolling to giggling and squealing when he gets into his trike. He’s now completely a part of the action and that definitely outweighs the few downsides of the trike. Also, we get stopped every single day to talk about it…if you live in NYC and you find that sort of thing annoying, don’t purchase lol. We don’t mind the interaction and engagement at all, especially for building social skills." —DRMo



Get it from Amazon for $250 (available in three colors).