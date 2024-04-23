14 Outdoor Vehicles For Kids Who Are Happiest Living Like Tiny Speed Racers

1. A fan favorite Little Tikes Cozy Coupe you won't be able to resist surprising your toddler with — it has a removable floorboard so when they get tall enough they can move the car with their own foot power!
I've seen SO many of these transformed by creative humans on TikTok — you should definitely peruse for some inspo! My husband and I featured ours in our Christmas card last year — I cannot tell you how many compliments we received!
Promising review: "The perfect birthday gift for my one year old grandson. He has fun climbing in and out of it and pushing it all over the house & yard." —Patricia S.
Get it from Amazon for $54.
2. A 4-in-1 convertible scooter your baby can use from 15 months to 6 years as it'll transform from a toy they can sit on and be pushed on to one they'll learn to maneuver all on their own. I'm not crying, you're crying.
I got one of these for a friend's kiddo, and even though she's only 12-months-old, she easily pushes herself around the house on it! She looks freakin' adorable while doing so, and I love that this toy feels more like an investment than something they'll grow out of.
Promising review: "LOVE THIS SCOOTER!!!!! We ordered this for my 9-month-old daughter for Christmas and intend to use it this summer. She is now 15 months and we got the scooter out just this week, she LOVES it! :) So worth the money! I do recommend getting a helmet for babe as they can fall off, especially if they don't hold on well or have good balance." —Glenna
Get it from Amazon for $127.99.
3. A Doona Liki Trike that'll grow with your tyke — first you can push them along in it as a stroller, then transform it into a push tricycle, and finally turn it into a toddler tricycle. Your kiddo will have so much fun in the sun with this trike. ☀️
This vehicle has been such a godsend for us in the toddler years. Whenever we go on a walk this is the first thing we grab — especially when we don't want our son to fall asleep (which he's prone to doing in a stroller). He loves pushing it around himself when he's not riding in it, he doesn't fight having his lil' feet strapped into the pedals (they don't move on their own at this point) or having the harness clipped on, and he loves being able to have a close-to-the-action view during our walks. I personally love the visor that comes down to protect him from the sun. It's a must-have!
Promising review: "We love our Doona Liki Trike, and since purchased, we’ve not taken the large stroller out a single time. It’s easy to unfold, a bit trickier to fold. I need better storage. I wish it could recline for a nap. But my 10.5-month-old son has gone from hating strolling to giggling and squealing when he gets into his trike. He’s now completely a part of the action and that definitely outweighs the few downsides of the trike. Also, we get stopped every single day to talk about it…if you live in NYC and you find that sort of thing annoying, don’t purchase lol. We don’t mind the interaction and engagement at all, especially for building social skills." —DRMo
Get it from Amazon for $250 (available in three colors).
4. A John Deere Ride On Tractor you won't be able to resist splurging on for your vehicle-loving kiddo — it'll be a great way to keep them entertained this spring while also teaching them how to help out around the yard. Sounds like a parenting win to me.
Promising review: "Would give 10 STARS if I could! Was received in four days! Grandson (not quite 2-years-old) loves it and has PLENTY of room to grow with it. We locked in first gear because of his young age, drives great on gravel driveway and the yard, will unlock for second gear as he grows and can handle faster speed. The wagon is so cute! He loads with leaves, sticks, whatever grandpa needs 'help' with. We charged the battery overnight the day we received it, he's driven it for hours, and it's held the charge great! The radio works way better than we expected, very loud and clear, he turns it on as soon as he sits down. Great purchase, highly recommend!!" —Linda M.
Get it from Amazon for $299.99.
5. A classic Step2 Push Car for kiddos who aren't quite ready to steer on their own but would love nothing more than the feel the wind in their hair (all the while bullying their parents into pushing them around the block).
We have one of these for my son in a now-sold-out style, and it's been such a great addition to his outdoor toys. When he first learned to walk, he loved pushing it around himself; now, he just adores being pushed around our yard or neighborhood! It's a low-maintenance vehicle your kiddo will likely love, too. It has a functioning trunk for storage if you're walking over to a playground as well as cup holders and, of course, a seatbelt.
Promising review: "My son loves this car when we go for walks. It’s fairly simple to put together. The handle can fold underneath the car for better storage and can fit in the trunk of my car." —Reilly
Get it from Amazon for $78+ (available in two colors).
6. A 12V ride-on truck complete with LED lights, spring suspension, and an AUX port that might just be more up-to-date than the car you've been driving around since high school. It *also* has a parent remote control so you can *technically* be the driver at all times (you're welcome).
Shout out to my 2007 Kia Optima that's still kicking but does *not* have an AUX port.
Promising review: "Firstly, let’s talk about safety. This ride-on truck comes with a parent remote control, giving me peace of mind knowing that I have full control over my child’s movements, especially when they’re still mastering their driving skills. The remote control is easy to use and responsive, allowing me to steer and navigate the vehicle effortlessly. In addition to the parent remote control, the ride-on truck also features spring suspension, ensuring a smooth and stable ride on various terrains. Whether it’s pavement, grass, or gravel, my child can enjoy a comfortable and secure driving experience every time." —Claudia Ricardo
Get it from Amazon for $159.98 (available in 11 colors).
7. A vintage-styled Vespa you won't be able to resist asking your tyke to pose for a photo whenever they hop onto it — good luck not shouting "VESPA IS FREEDOM" a la Disney Pixar's Luca while they ride in circles around you.
My friend bought this for my son for Christmas and my husband and I died over how freaking cute it is. I like that it's *not* motorized but equally as fun. We keep it at my in-laws house (my kid has far too many cars as it is) but it cracks us all up every time he rides it. I'm definitely going to gift it to other kids in my life as well!
Promising review: "My toddler is loving this scooter! It gives him the independence he wants, while also helping him practice his balance for future bike riding. It was easy to assemble and is very durable. The storage in the seat was a nice addition as well!" —Cev197
Get it from Amazon for $72.29 (available in three colors).
8. A Power Wheels Jeep Wrangler to help you live out your own childhood dreams through your kids — don't act like you didn't wish you had one of these babies to yourself while riding shotgun in a neighbor's instead.
It comes in a Barbie version, a Hot Wheels version, and a standard red option. The battery is rechargeable (the charger is included), and the car is designed to ride smoothly on both grass and cement.
Promising review: "The kids absolutely loved it! It is not too fast that it is dangerous but just right to make them feel the thrill!" —Bryan Ashley
Get it from Amazon for $232.27+ (available in three styles).
9. A balance bike that'll leave any little one grinning from ear-to-ear — hope you're prepared to run after them, though, because they'll be zoooooming away in no time.
My son received this as a gift for his first birthday, and it's been so much fun to watch him grow into it over the last year. He's rather short, so now that he can FINALLY reach the floor to push himself along on this bike, he is over the moon. He's been riding it all over our house, and we cannot wait for him to take it outside when it warms up. I've recommended it to others as a fun gift for kids and will continue to do so!
Promising reviews: "It’s the cutest little bike. It comes with the tool needed to assemble it. Super easy to assemble. Took my husband about 5 minutes. We got it for our grandbaby's first birthday. She can’t reach the ground yet, nor is walking, but we just push her around and are excited that she’ll grow into it. Her first bike." —Lisa
"Great color, well made, easy assembly. 100% satisfied the best gift I have bought all year period." —Terry B
Get it from Amazon for $52.92 (available in 10 colors).
10. And a more advanced balance bike for older kiddos — it'll help them transition to a two-wheeler without the in-between step of a bike with training wheels. It *also* comes mostly built, which is a huge win for not-so-handy parents.
Promising review: "This bike is very durable and is made with good materials. Great for my 4-year-old grandson. He would rather have this style than a bike with pedals. This bike helps increase his mobility and balance." —Rhonda Bryars
Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in four colors).
11. A Fisher-Price Harley Davidson trike the miniature badass in your life will be stoked to ride up and down your block — it has a secret storage compartment under the seat for them to store all the odds 'n' ends they tend to pick up on their outdoor adventures. Vroom, vroom!
Promising review: "My nephew immediately got on this and played with it all that day. He's 2 and tall for his age. His feet don't quite touch the pedals but that's OK. He is growing so fast. He was able to push with his feet. He loves it. My husband has a motorcycle and he loved having his very own motorcycle like his Uncle. It's really sturdy, and the price was very reasonable." —Lisa
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
12. A ride-on version of "Bobo," The Heelers family car from Bluey — your toddler won't be able to resist asking, "Is this for real life?!" when you surprise them with this fun homage to your, ahem, their, fave show. The steering wheel plays various fun music for kiddos to jam to while they ride!
If you're not still crying thinking about Bluey getting to ride in the front seat of the car during the iconic "The Sign" episode, I'm not sure we can be parent friends.
Promising review: "Works great. The sound is clear and lights are bright. It has been so much fun for my daughter. The battery life is awesome as well. I have a tall, 39” 2-year-old and it’s perfect for her" —Tiffany
Get it from Amazon for $119.99.
13. A battery-and-pedal-free vehicle designed to be moved whenever kids wiggle, twist, and swivel their little bodies around town — a super fun alternative to standard bikes/cars/scooters!
Promising review: "My kids are obsessed with this! They ride it for hours! The quality is good, it’s fun, it’s safe and easy to use! My children and 2 and 5 and it’s definitely their favorite toy right now." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in five colors).
14. And a splurge-worthy Tesla Model S for kids, because why *not* teach them the beauty of an electric car from the start??? This version comes with a "frunk," functioning headlights and a horn, two speed settings, and an MP3 sound system. You can even customize the color, wheels, and license plate!
My son has one of these (he's spoiled, I know) and has insisted on sitting in it for over a year even though his little legs can't reach the pedal to make it go. My husband admittedly will push him around in it (which is a sight to see) but we just know he's going to LOVE being able to drive around on his own soon. He loves even just playing with the horn and the lights! It's super cute and we always get compliments on it from other parents.
Get it from Radio Flyer for $499 (available in four colors). You can also check out the My First Model Y and Cyberquad vehicles if you're interested.
15. And, of course, a classic Schwinn helmet to ensure kiddos stay nice 'n' safe while playing on the far-too-many outdoor vehicles they've somehow acquired. Safety frist, my friends!
Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.