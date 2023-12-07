27 Gifts For Anyone Who Likes To ~Dig In~ To Gardening

1. Knee pads you can count on to make the many hours you typically spend gardening on a Saturday morning a bit more comfortable — a must-have for anyone whose knees simply aren't what they used to be.
Promising review: "These are the best knee pads I have ever used. They allow me stay on my knees for an extended period of time without getting uncomfortable. I have worn them for 9-hour working days without any issues with fit, adjustment, or comfort. They have great cushioning and are very comfortable, but in my opinion what really makes them better than most other knee pads on the market is the fact that they have two adjustable straps with slip buckles instead of one of the straps being Velcro. —Shannon Huett
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get them from Amazon for $27.99.
2. A garden colander to fill up with all of the fruits and veggies they've worked so hard to grow from little seedlings — they can wash 'em off outside with the hose to prevent getting dirt all over their kitchen.
Promising review: "I have several fruit trees (orange, lemon, tangerine, grapefruit, pomegranate, and persimmons) and so I decided to try out this colander/basket to make the job of collecting fruit a little easier. It does its job well and allows me to easily hose off the fruit after collection. I can’t fill it more than halfway with fruit, though, or else it gets too heavy. It’s also useful to tote the fruits to my workplace and share them with everyone." —Melody R.
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $13.16+ (available in four colors and two sizes).
3. A standing weeder (without the chemicals!) for anyone with a bad back who still wants an award-worthy lawn.
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to made weeding easy. Added bonus? Grampa's Weeder is a small business!
Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weed was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it on Amazon for $39.99.
4. A programmable timer to work some Fairy Godmother-like magic on their hose and transform it into a sprinkler. Bibbidi, Bobbidi, Boo-tiful lawn!
Reviewers mention it's worth using this product with a water hammer arrester.
Promising review: "These timers have been around for a long time. My dad used them for his garden for years without any issue. The batteries last a long time in these things as well. I’m able to program what days of the weeks to water, how frequently (every 12 hours for twice a day), and how long to water each time. Then just leave the faucet on and you’re good to go. If you want to do another watering on hot days or use the hose for another purpose just click the manual button to trigger a manual watering no need to disconnect." —Taylor
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $37.24.
5. A row of colorful flower pots with draining holes and hooks that'll brighten up their deck with minimal effort.
Promising review: "Used these for the outdoor herb garden in photo. They were a little smaller than I expected, but definitely fit my needs." —Katy
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get 10 from Amazon for $17.99.
6. A hedge trimmer that'll ensure their neighbors will be peeking over their fence to get a glimpse at how fabulous those bushes look.
Promising review: "Have hesitated for years to buy a hedge trimmer, but took the plunge on this one. I am pleasantly surprised, light weight, easy to handle, cuts my shrubs back easily and trims my 10-foot tall Cyprus cedar with ease!! I'm 76, wish I had bought one years ago!!" —George Goddling
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $37.99.
7. Pruning shears, for anyone who has successfully created their own magical rose garden in their yard. Better get them a glass jar too to display it like in Beauty and the Beast.
Promising review: "I purchased these as a gift for my mother who gardens extensively. She thanked me again for them today, declaring that these were the best pruners she has ever owned (she has been at it over 50 years). She cuts the branches off her trees and shrubs, then further trims them into small sections to fit in the recycle trash bags. It is her great joy to work in the yard made even my pleasant through the use of these pruners." —A. Kelly
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $13.46.
8. And a long-handled lopper to help trim any overgrown bushes or trees in their yard, a must-have for anyone who isn't Edward Scissorhands.
Promising review: "Light, easy to use for pruning my trees, but sturdy. Pruning is effortless. So well-engineered. I can't recommend these enough. And they're affordable. My favorite garden tool now. I don't like heavy tools that I can't maneuver or hurt my hands. This is perfect." —Patsy
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get them from Amazon for $27.98.
9. A pop-up leaf collector they can utilize all year (not just in the fall!) — it's also great for collecting all the grass clippings and branches. Simply fold it in half when the job is done and deposit all the debris into the trash, stress-free.
Plus, it folds up into the included carrying case for easy storage in the off-season. Additionally, Flavfar Industrial is a small business!
Promising review: "I was able to pick up my leaves in record time using this leaf collector. I wish I had know about it years ago. It would have saved me so much money hiring people to do my leaves. I have told everyone I know about this product. They are all amazed when they see the video I did showing how I raked the leaves on the leaf collector. Folded up the ends like a taco and put it in the bag and released. SO EASY! Absolutely worth the money." —Ronnie
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $27.95.
10. A galvanized steel planter bed to bring a bit of organization to their yearly garden of veggies and herbs — this will keep 'em all housed in one easy-to-tend-to spot instead of plopping them directly into the ground.
I have a similar one of these in my yard! I like the way that it showcases the vegetable garden itself instead of just digging out a spot in our lawn. If we have success with our veggies this year (fingers crossed) my husband and I plan to invest in a second planter bed next year.
Promising review: "This raised bed is very affordable. The bed looks thin and flimsy at first, but once it is set up, it is very sturdy even though very light to carry around empty. I also appreciate that this is a foot tall and not too shallow like some other raised beds being sold. This is an excellent product and I would recommend it highly for what you are paying for." —JT
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $39.48+ (available in two sizes).
11. A Scotts seed spreader they'll adore because 1. it comes fully assembled (thankfully) and 2. it'll ensure their grass seed and fertilizer are spread nice and evenly without an extra effort required.
Promising review: "This model is definitely a cut above the other spreaders made by Scott. It is quite well constructed and has lots of nice features like a large hopper, four drop holes, and dual spreader mechanisms. The wheels on this are very nice as well and the edge guard feature works well. Very easy and effective to use and should provide years of use if maintained properly. Beats the pants off of every other spreader I have used. And it's attractive to boot!" —Gila Monster
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $47.97+ (available in four styles).
12. And a seeding square kit, so planting their lil' sprouts won't turn into a game of guess and check. They'll know *exactly* what pattern they planted your basil seeds in this year.
It also comes with a measuring stick called a dibbler that pushes down the dirt to the correct depth for you to drop your seeds. The holes are color coded to let you know exactly where to plant seeds of different varieties.
Promising review: "Love this thing! I have been gardening for a while and this takes all of the guess work out of spacing. I used this for the first time this spring using the planting chart/guide and it has worked out perfectly. I have had little to no weeds (I mean come on, you're gonna get some weeds). Planting per the Seed Square will for the most part choke out the weeds, while promoting growth for the plants. I even used this to plant growing plants and not just seeds. Just put the square on the ground used the stick to mark the spot and dug a hole where it was marked. Simple enough. Would highly recommend. Super easy!" —Jennifer Geisel
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $29.95.
13. A garden dibber to make planting bulbs, sowing seeds, and breaking up clumps of dirt easier than ever — every gardener should have one of these babies!
Rockin K Creations Shop is a family-owned small business based Lemont, Illinois.
Promising review: "Beautiful and very well made! They fit in my hand and are very comfortable to use. It looks amazing in my garden tote next to my other wooden tools!! Will purchase more as gifts!" —Kimberly B
Shipping info: Orders typically arrive in 2–12 days.
Get it from Rockin K Creations Shop on Etsy for $21.50 (available in three styles).