34 Products To Help You Tackle Every Stinky Problem That Comes Your Way

1. An air freshener for your car that'll double as your co-pilot on long road trips — attach it to your air vent, pop in one of the two essential oil tabs it comes with, and enjoy as they take flight/ keep your car smelling fresh.
Promising review: "I didn’t use the included scent but instead a cotton ball with peppermint essential oil. This is sooo cute and fits perfectly on my car air vent, does not fall off. Very easy to add more essential oil. The propeller spins when the heat or air is on, love it!" —SolLuna Flores
2. Pink cherry blossom–scented garbage bags for anyone who wants to banish the yucky smells from creeping out of their can and replace it with Barbie vibes.
Promising review: "Glad's ForceFlex garbage bags are seriously the best. They're super strong and can hold a ton of garbage without tearing or leaking. Plus, they have this amazing Febreze scent that keeps my kitchen garbage smelling fresh and clean; who doesn't love a good smelling garbage bag? And let's be real, nobody wants to deal with a stinky kitchen. So, if you're in the market for some new garbage bags, I highly recommend giving these a try. Trust me, you won't be disappointed!" —Kelly
3. A garbage-disposal foaming cleaner to scrub away the stinky grime that builds up on the blades and in the pipes.
Promising review: "We moved into a townhouse that had a garbage disposal in the kitchen. Never had one growing up and didn't think too much about it until the funky smell started. I researched ways to clean it and came across these. Decided to order a four pack and try them. THEY ARE LIFE CHANGING. Just run some water, toss the packet in, and turn on the disposal. The little packet does all the hard work for you. I order a new set as soon as we start to run low." —lucas broshears
4. Arm & Hammer Deodorizer Odor Busterz you can keep in the bottom of your garbage can to fight off even the stinkiest of smells — there's nothing worse than opening your kitchen garbage after throwing out broccoli the night before. 🤢
I have similar item in the bottom of my baby's diaper pail and it really does make a difference! Reviewers also note it's been a great addition to their laundry baskets as well.
Promising review: "We consistently take out the garbage from our diaper pail, and even though the odor is sealed into the pail sometimes there can be a lingering odor when you go to change the bag. I decided to pop two of these in the pail underneath the plastic bag to see if it would help combat the smell and it’s like magic. We haven’t noticed any scent so far and they last a long time, 3+ months of odor control! (We have a 3.5-month-old). Definitely will be throwing one of these into my husband's tennis bag!" —Maddie Vasiliev
5. Angry Orange pet odor eliminator for anyone with an adorable furry friend who is still learning how to control their bladder — this will help banish evidence of accidents (and the lingering smell that goes along with it).
Promising review: "This product is amazing!!!! We have a Rottweiler pup and a bichon pup and our house was feeling the PAIN! I tried everything and use to tell my wife, 'with all the science and technology in the world we still can’t come up with something that gets rid of the dog mark smell!' This product does everything and more. Just ordered another round. We were about to throw away some furniture due to the smell and now after use we can keep it. Saved me hundreds. Well worth the money." —clayton s tonkin
6. Affresh cleaning tablets you can toss into your dishwasher and easily get rid of that yucky smell that seems to appear after a few washes — it'll banish lime and mineral build-up and leave your dishes nice 'n' clean.
I have these tablets and use them all the time! They work especially great after the bottom of my dishwasher has gotten stained with residue from detergent or rusty-looking liquid after I've run my baking sheets through the wash. I love knowing I can just pop one into the dishwasher 1, 2, 3, and end up with a clean machine.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in Good Housekeeping magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I am amazed!" —Sheila
7. And a box of washing machine cleaning tablets that'll easily remove any odor-causing residue from inside your machine — you don't want your clothes to smell, do ya?
You can use this product on both front-load and top-load washing machines. I ran it through the old washing machine that was left in my new house (beggars can't be choosers!) and it came out nice and clean.
Promising review: "Works great. My washer started smelling like sour clothes. In turn, my clothes were smelling sour as well. I plopped an Affresh Tab in the washer and let it do its magic. After it was done I opened the washer and to my surprise there was no smell at all. This is a six-pack so buy one box for half a year or two boxes, and only have to order once per year. Definitely recommend." —jcski
8. Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray, which smells so freakin' good you might just get distracted from how wonderfully it works! All you'll have to do is spray it onto caked on food and grease, wait a lil', then rinse or wipe it away to reveal a perfectly clean pan.
I recently tried this stuff for the first time and can confirm it's fantastic. I use it on my frying pans and the grill pans from my Griddler (which is ALWAYS a pain to clean). It loosens all the gunk and makes it much easier to clean burnt bits and pieces off. It also really does smell incredible — very fresh and delightful!
Promising review: "This is the best partner in the kitchen!! You need it now and always. Great for hard stains and even for a quick clean. I always have back ups never run out. RUN DON'T WALK TO ADD THIS PRODUCT TO YOUR CART RIGHT NOW." —Carlos G
9. A soap-dispensing brush that might just make you want to clean your dishes — it looks kinda fun, doesn't it? It'll help you clean off any gross bits of food, so even if you don't have time to toss your dishes into the dishwasher (or you simply don't own one!) the lingering leftovers won't cause a smell in your kitchen.
Promising review: "They are easy to replace once the old one starts to get dirty looking. I love that they last a long time too. Good deal!" —kristin r valle
10. A handheld dog shower attachment you can use to host an at-home spa day for you and your pup and prevent your doggo from stinking up the whole place.
Who says a day of pampering should only be for us humans? This easy-to-use pet wand will help you shower your dog with love (and water) from the comfort of your home. My dog used to hate the car, so taking all 80 pounds of him to the groomer was often a struggle (to say the least). By using this attachment we were able to clean up him up without feeling anxious. The unique wand is curved to provide full coverage while washing your pet. It also has an 8-foot-long flexible hose for extended reach and be used indoors or outdoors.
Promising review: "This shower wand for my Saint Berdoodle has been a lifesaver! She’s not a huge fan of bath time but this makes it so much easier. Water pressure is great and it’s very easy to manipulate all over my dog. It was very easy to hook up to my existing shower. Well worth the money." —Mark Springsteen
11. Aluminum-free deodorant to keep you dry, and smelling fresh. Plus it features ingredients you've actually heard of before.
I personally use Native because it's free of parabens and aluminum and actually prevents me from sweating through my clothing. My husband loves it, too!
Promising review: "I have been using Native for two years now, usually get it directly from the website and am so happy to see it on Amazon. It is the BEST deodorant I have ever used and I’m a SWEATER. I never stink, even after a long kickboxing or spin class. Plus it’s easy on my sensitive skin. Highly recommend!!" —Suzanne Makula
12. Or Pacifica Beauty Underarm Deodorant Wipes infused with coconut milk and essential oils, as well as witch hazel and shea butter to make you smell like a tropical getaway.
Promising review: "These work really well. They serve as a deodorant in addition to a wipe. The smell is a nice vanilla/coconut scent. I wouldn't mind if it was slightly less scented, but it's in no way overpowering. I'm one who goes for unscented or mild scents only. I was concerned the wipes in the package would dry out quickly, but I've had this in my tote all summer, out in the heat, etc and they are still moist and functional. It's mostly natural product and cruelty free so it checks all the boxes for me. Would buy again." —AvidReader
13. A silicone toilet brush with a sturdy drain-cleaning tweezer hidden inside the handle, perfect for helping you keep your bowl clean and assist you in removing the inevitable clumps of gag-worthy, wet hair that always find its way into your drain and smells so bad.
Promising review: "I needed a new toilet brush that would fit in a confined space and didn't tip over easily. The BOOMJOY toilet brush is stylish — if that is an adjective that can be used to describe a toilet brush — functional, and compact. The silicone bristles seem to do the job they were designed to do." —Snowlady
14. Or a Clorox ToiletWand you can use and then toss away — say SEE YA' to that gross toilet brush hiding in the corner of your bathroom. It'll leave your toilet smelling fresh as a daisy, since there is Clorox literally built right into it.
I own and cherish this product. It's a dream knowing the "brush" is fresh and hasn't been intimate with the inside of my toilet prior to my picking it up again. This set comes with the wand and 16 refills.
Promising review: "The primary reason I decided to purchase the Clorox Toilet Wand was so I could clean under my toilet rims, which I noticed was definitely getting neglected via using the standard toilet brushes to clean. Initially, I was looking for a toilet brush that had the shape needed to actually GET under the rim, and that's how I found out about it. Now that I've used it... I can say without a doubt that'll I'll never go back to a regular brush. I like the cleanliness of the disposable brushes as opposed to a regular toilet brush. And I especially like that I don't have to purchase a second brush with a shape capable of cleaning under the rim, which not only takes up more space, but also would take more time given I'd have to switch back and forth and apply product. With this, I can just clean the entire pot in less than five minutes with the same tool." —Brittney Nelson
