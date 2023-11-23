38 Products That’ll Easily Make Your House A Home

My husband has this record player and it's become such a beloved piece in our home. We love putting it on during dinner time and letting the music drift from the living room into the kitchen while we cook. Super soothing and gives you an excuse to start searching for all kinds of vinyl records to add to your collection. Note that you'll need to also pick up a pair of speakers to get the full experience.

Promising review: "I've been collecting vinyl for about nine years now and finally upgraded from my Crosley (a great beginner turntable) to this system. The sound quality is to die for, and I am incredibly happy about my purchase! I paired this system with Edifier R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers — I am very satisfied with the sound output, and the setup between the system and speakers was incredibly easy (especially for someone who isn't incredibly tech savvy). Would recommend if you are looking for an upgrade from a 'basic' turntable and want to hear an improved quality of your records, but don't want to break the bank." —RK

Get it from Amazon for $149 (available in three colors).