29 Loud But Fun Toys For The Parent Who Has Learned To Tune Out The Noise In Exchange For Their Child’s Happiness

My son received this as a gift around the holidays last year and it's, surprisingly, fantastic! It's really a simple toy but he enjoys playing with it *all* the time. He loves the sounds and the lights while I personally like that it's not HUGE (so many musical toys are very bulky). It's been a great toy option for the car thanks to its size.

Promising review: "The best baby distractor EVER! Every person with a child must have this toy! I had about five tucked in various places in case one got lost. My son loved them from basically birth and sometimes it would distract him for hours of not crying! (Heaven for a new mother.) Of course, in the beginning you have to keep pushing the button for them, but compared to swinging him in his car seat that was easy! Then we he got older he would spend entire car rides just playing with this one toy. I give it to everyone I know who has a baby." —NH-Mommy



