29 Loud But Fun Toys For The Parent Who Has Learned To Tune Out The Noise In Exchange For Their Child’s Happiness

1. A Baby Einstein Take Along Tunes Musical Toy that'll entertain your fussy babe with catchy melodies by the likes of Mozart, Vivaldi, and others as well as exciting and twinkling lights.
My son received this as a gift around the holidays last year and it's, surprisingly, fantastic! It's really a simple toy but he enjoys playing with it *all* the time. He loves the sounds and the lights while I personally like that it's not HUGE (so many musical toys are very bulky). It's been a great toy option for the car thanks to its size.
Promising review: "The best baby distractor EVER! Every person with a child must have this toy! I had about five tucked in various places in case one got lost. My son loved them from basically birth and sometimes it would distract him for hours of not crying! (Heaven for a new mother.) Of course, in the beginning you have to keep pushing the button for them, but compared to swinging him in his car seat that was easy! Then we he got older he would spend entire car rides just playing with this one toy. I give it to everyone I know who has a baby." —NH-Mommy
2. A cactus toy because it's entertaining for both adults and kids. It sings, dances, and it can record and repeat what you or your little one says in a funny voice.
You can record your own songs directly into the toy to play over and over! My son has had this toy for months and it never fails to make us both laugh. He even went through a phase during which he insisted on taking it on walks with us. It comes pre-loaded with a TON of songs, but my son is happiest when I play the self-recorded song from Encanto.
Promising review: "I saw this on Instagram and HAD to get this for my baby nephew for the holidays. Let it be known, the only people more excited about this gift than me were my sister and brother in law who literally said 'yes!' and high fived when they opened it for him because they also saw it on Insta and wanted to get it for their youngest so bad. It was a huge hit with not only my younger nephew, but also with his 4-year-old brother. Both of them would dance with it and copy its movements, and it was really amusing seeing them enjoy the copy-cat feature. Best gift we ever gave and I highly recommend! It can take a beating if my young nephew was able to handle at 8/9 months :)" —Dov Baruch
3. Silly Poopy's Hide and Seek — which is pretty much exactly what you'd think it is. It's a rainbow-colored, light-up poop-shaped toy littles can take turns hiding throughout the house. It'll shout out clues and play a song when it's finally found!
What Do You Meme? is a small business that sells card games/toys, plushies, and pool floats.
Promising review: "This game is HILARIOUS. My kids love playing with it and taking turns hiding it (8, 6, and 3 years). They all think poop is funny and run around yelling 'Silly Poopy, where are you?' It keeps them busy for at least half an hour at a time and they leave me alone. Also? It's pretty durable. I found it outside in my garden in the 20-degree winter weather. I guess my 8-year-old left it out there for a few days. It also gets thrown down the stairs and Silly Poopy just keeps on giggling and having fun." —Adele
4. A portable karaoke microphone that'll transform any living room into a party from the moment you and your kiddo connect it to the app of your choosing. Ahem, that's just me clearing my throat to treat you all to my rendition of Aladdin's "A Whole New World."
Promising review: "We need something to let the kids sing without having to turn on the whole karaoke system. This works like a charm. The Bluetooth connection helps as well. You can just turn on YouTube and look for any song and they probably have a karaoke version or a sing-along they can sing to. The range is also great. We were outside and the volume can be heard nicely." —Phong Bui
5. A bubble-spewing crab that also plays classic nursery rhymes to convince your kiddo to hang in the tub long enough for you to give them the chance to scrub 'em down and wash their hair.
My mom bought this for my toddler when we were going through a tough "I-no-longer-want-to-bathe" phase and, despite its VERY irritating sounds, it absolutely convinces my son to get into the tub. You have to squirt some soap and add some water into its' mouth, then press the button to get the bubbles going. It *has* the option to create bubbles without playing the music, but naturally my son LOVES the songs. It has become an integral member of our bathtime routine.
Promising review: "My grandson loves his JUXUE Crab Bath Bubble Maker! His bath time was like party time with the bubbles and music coming from the crab bubble maker! He was so happy to put his hands in the bubbles and the music made his bath time even more enjoyable! Would recommend this for anyone wanting to enhance their child's bath time. My grandson is 6 months old so Mommy and Faddy are always with him at bath time and they enjoyed the bubbles also." —cjoschmidt
6. Or a toy crab that'll playfully chase your kiddo around the house while pumping out an upbeat tune (apologies, it definitely won't leave your brain). Prepare for lots and lots of giggles!
My son has received this TWICE as a gift (lucky me, haha) and he loves chasing it around. It's designed to help encourage toddlers to crawl. It truly just runs around the room back and forth until my son inevitably picks it up like "I GOTCHA!" It's very cute, very noisy, but VERY fun. It comes with a USB plug so you can recharge it as needed.
Promising review: "This little toy is entertaining for the whole family. I did not expect it to move so fast. My daughter squeals and laughs every time I turn it on. I only wish there was a volume adjustment because it can seem a bit loud depending on your space at home." —Jacobe
7. A DJ turntable for kids, in case you're hoping your mini-me to become the next Daft Punk. It'll certainly fill your home with all kinds of fun, music, and learning!
I got this for my son for Christmas and cannot wait to see how he reacts to it — he loves interactive toys that make lots of noise, so I'm sure it'll be a big hit.
Promising review: "This activity little center for my grandsons and the music is too cute. There's a lot going on therefore they stay entertained for a while." —Yvette
8. A handheld card reader for kiddos who are eager to learn new words — all you have to do is turn it on, slide a card in, and let the machine read it aloud. There are two words per card, so your little one will be chatting up a storm in no time!
My son has this toy and has, honestly, learned SO much from it. Animal and vehicle sounds make noises after the word has been read out (his favorite is firetruck, of course). It's so simple that little ones will easily pick up on how to maneuver the machine on their own. It's a very basic toy, but my toddler loves it more than most of his others! Additionally, my best friend is a speech-language pathologist and uses it with her students.
Promising review: "Wow! That's all I have to say! The technology behind this toy is fantastic! My daughter is learning by the day and she loves this toy! It teaches her, keeps her entertained, and helps her pronounce words correctly. I recommend all parents to purchase this!!!" —Jon monterrosa
9. An adorable wooden piano that plays real music and includes six sets of beginner "sheet music" so your mini Beethoven can slowly but surely learn some tunes (or, you know, just bang away happily on the keys).
10. An Olaf plush that seemingly chats more than anyone you've ever met — he rattles off facts and recounts the story of Frozen at a hyper speed that toddlers find absolutely hilarious.
My toddler is obsessed with this toy! Olaf's eyes and mouth move (which makes my son VERY happy). He's able to sing “When I am Older” from Frozen 2 and he recites lots of facts and stories. He's a fan favorite in our home, even if he is quite the Chatty Kathy.
Promising review: "My granddaughter is into all-things-Frozen thing. At our family Christmas get together I noticed there was silence coming from her bedroom. I peeked in and she was laying on her bed listening to Olaf." —dawn
11. A twist on a classic Eric Carle book featuring 30 buttons that play different animal sounds — kiddos will be clucking, mooing, and learning about their fave farm creatures while *also* reading a book. Win-win!
My toddler loved on this book for many months before he attempted to rip out a page (don't worry, we taped it back together). The animal sounds are exciting and fun — he's liked it so much I've also given this book as gifts!
Promising review: "I love the quality The pictures are bold and colorful ! It’s definitely not a book a toddler should handle alone. It has delicate pages. The book has an interactive panel attached with lots of animals." —She Loves to Shop
12. A singing Mirabel doll for the Encanto enthusiast who cannot get enough of the songs (they really are pretty catchy, I see you, Lin Manuel Miranda).
My toddler would watch Encanto all day every day if given the chance. We got him this doll last year for his first Christmas (and took off all the too-small pieces) and a full year later he's still in love.
Promising review: "The details on this doll are adorable- the earrings, glasses and especially the shoes. She looks just like Mirabel with the same level of details — especially with her skirt. She sings “The Family Madrigal." My girls (and I) love her!!" —Sarah Lopez
13. A LeapFrog 100 Words Book that'll interact with your eager-to-learn little one and teach them all kinds of useful words in both English and Spanish!
Promising review: "My 1-year-old loves to touch the different animals and hear the book say their name and animal sound. He’s got a good vocabulary, but we’re working with him to encourage more and more words. His doctor recommended teaching him animals and the sound they make, so this is great to add to what we’re already doing. Great toy that is fun and also teaches. They learn through repetition — and this was just what I was looking for! I also love that this toy will grow with him. He using the name/sound mode right now, but is also has a mode that gives facts for when he’s older and also has Spanish! 10/10 recommend." —Jessica Grace
14. An interactive toy from Fisher Price that'll let you record your own fun sounds into it — it bops around and plays all kinds of sounds and phrases (75, to be exact!) to keep tykes groovin' and giggling.
We have this toy and while, as a parent, it makes me want to rip my hair out, my son adores it. It bounces around like a kangaroo, plays a lot of songs he loves to bop to, and you can create your own remixes by recording things for the toy to say. If he didn't love it so much I would absolutely give it away to someone else to enjoy but, alas, I've chosen my child's happiness over mine.
Promising review: "This toy is better than expected!! Absolutely adorable!! My 8-month-old absolutely adores it! It springs up and down while playing music. There is a button on there where you can record your child’s name and it’ll repeat it back while singing and dancing! Highly recommended!" —A
15. An ice cream truck bouncer — it's as hilarious for you to watch your kiddo jump in as it is fun for them to play in. Transform your tyke into an entrepreneur and cheer them on as they "sell" ice cream all day long — someone's gotta pay for the mortgage, right?
My son has been loving this Fisher-Price ice cream jumper for as long as he's been able to hold his head up. He's always been an adventurous baby that's longed for mobility (send prayers my way, please) so this has been one of his favorite toys. It's been great for helping him burn up some energy (he has SO much of it), entertaining him for a bit, and knowing he's safely contained so I can go pee (seriously). The height is adjustable so as he grows taller we're able to give him more jumping room. It has three different play settings with various sounds my son absolutely adores — and he loves holding onto the steering wheel and "driving" along to the tunes. I also love that once he's past the bouncing phase we can remove the jumper entirely and turn it into a shape-sorting toy!
Promising review: "It is perfect! Fairly easy to put together and great that it can be used for infants and toddlers. My granddaughter loves it!" —Nala
16. A Dyson Ball toy vacuum with the ability to actually suck up the crackers your kiddo crushed into your carpet — it's about time they started helping around the house. 😉
Promising review: "Our son is absolutely obsessed with our Dyson (the real one). Which is why we purchased this toy Dyson vacuum for his birthday. He's 2-years-old and he is really enjoying having his on 'working' vacuum cleaner!!! He seriously plays with it for hours during the day. Turning it on and off and pushing it through the house just like we use our real vacuum. I would buy this again! It was his favorite gift!." —Amazon Customer
17. A LeapFrog Build-a-Slice Pizza Cart that'll encourage your toddler to dive into some imaginative play *and* keep them occupied so you can sit down for a few minutes and catch your breath.
I was planning to give this to my son for Christmas but got desperate for a way to keep him busy and broke it out sooner (oops). However, I have no regrets because he absolutely loves this toy. It has so many sound effects and a bunch of lights that seem to amaze him. It even throws in a few words in Italian for kiddos to learn! It likely doesn't hurt that he loves pizza more than anything else on this planet. Anyways, he also loves filling the pizza box with food and "delivering" it to anyone whose around and willing to play. It's a fantastic toy I think we'll all enjoy for a long time.
18. The 2023 version of the Hess Truck you just know is going to be loud and proud after one look at it — it comes with a truck that makes four realistic sounds and police cruiser that lights up.
My son is a huuuuuuge fan of trucks, cars, etc so it was a no-brainer to snag him one of these classic Hess trucks. This one specifically makes a variety of loud noises (which excited him to no end) and as the added bonus of a separate vehicle to push around. It's a classic toy you really can't go wrong with adding to your collection.
Promising review: "I’ve been ordering Hess trucks for the past 30 years. Never disappointed. Kids love it!" —Michele Manning Rybka
19. A Little People Toddler Play set Disney Princess featuring lights, sounds, two characters and a whooooole lot of magic to keep your kiddo entertained.
My son has a ton of Little People figures, so we were thrilled to get this castle as a gift. There's zero discrimination — everyone from the Disney Princesses to construction workers and tractor drivers get to hang in Noah's castle 😉. There is literally zero set up (a parent's dream!) so your kiddo can start playing immediately. Noah loves putting different characters at the top of the castle and pushing them in the tiny swing. The Princess details throughout the toy are *so* fun and adorable. We love this toy, simple as that.
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 and if you're looking for similar toddler-approved items, my son also has and loves the Little People Car Wash!