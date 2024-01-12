26 Long Sweaters That Pair Perfectly With Your Favorite Leggings

I bought this sweater and it's fantastic — super stretchy but cozy at the same time. I've been wearing it with leggings (the medium is long enough on me, I'm a little over 5 feet tall) but can totally see wearing it with jeans as well! It's washed beautifully (no pilling) and I will definitely buy more colors.

Promising review: "This is a great loose fitting sweater. So comfortable. Great to lounge around the house in sweats or throw on some leggings or jeans and run errands. I wear it a lot." —Michelle S.

Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 32 styles).