26 Long Sweaters That Pair Perfectly With Your Favorite Leggings

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A super soft V-neck sweater you won't be able to resist adding to your cart in many colors — embrace the season and make it your uniform from now through the spring.
Get it from Aerie for $35.97 (originally $59.95; available in sizes 2XS–2XL and seven colors).
2. A cable knit chunky pullover sweater you can totally get away with wearing as a dress or with leggings — add in your favorite over-the-knee boots for a fabulous lil' look.
3. An oversized pullover V-neck sweater made of a cozy waffle knit material you won't be able to get enough of — it'll look just as cute with leggings at home as it will with your fave pair of denim.
Promising review: "I ordered a size up because I wanted a really loose fit. I'm a normal medium and got a large. It is really great to wear with leggings and makes you look like a cute, cuddly, snow bunny. I've bought a second one already and I'm looking at a third." —Nikki S. Kitchen
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes S–2XL and in a variety of colors).
4. An oversized crewneck sweater you can comfortably wear with leggings on busy WFH mornings where you want to feel cozy but still be a little dressed in case you have to hop on a Zoom call.
I bought this sweater and it's fantastic — super stretchy but cozy at the same time. I've been wearing it with leggings (the medium is long enough on me, I'm a little over 5 feet tall) but can totally see wearing it with jeans as well! It's washed beautifully (no pilling) and I will definitely buy more colors.
Promising review: "This is a great loose fitting sweater. So comfortable. Great to lounge around the house in sweats or throw on some leggings or jeans and run errands. I wear it a lot." —Michelle S.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 32 styles).
5. An oversized knit cardigan in an array of gorgeous colors — ideal if you're someone who *waffles* between being too hot and too cold and loves nothing more than a go-to layering option.
Promising review: "I followed the advice of other reviews and bought up a size so that it would be baggy and comfortable, and this cardigan quickly became my favorite to wear. Perfect to wear with leggings, really comfortable material against the skin. Definitely recommend!" —Brittany Kingan
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 30 colors).
6. An open-front blanket shawl you can claim is *~fash-hun~* but in reality we both know you're just wearing it to feel like you're actually still lying in bed watching re-runs of Seinfeld.
Promising review: "This sweater poncho is so cozy and thick. It’s perfect for the fall! I grabbed this while I went on my trip and it kept me warm on the airplane. I’m glad I grabbed it because it was freezing on the airplane! It’s super cute paired with leggings and boots." —MJ
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in 42 styles).
7. A turtleneck sweater you can count on to keep a chill from sneaking in through the top of your shirt. (The worst!) You can wear the neck folded up or down for various ~looks~.
8. A soft sweater, so cozy you'll want to buy 10, cut 'em all up, and make a blanket out of them. But, like, don't do that.
Promising review: "I love this sweater! I bought it to wear with leggings to work and it is the perfect length to cover everything while wearing leggings. It is also very warm and soft! " —Rebecca Gerstorff
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in sizes S–2XL and 18 colors)
9. A turtleneck pullover with a unique coloring that'll make it seem like you really *tried* to get dressed-up.
Promising review: "This product is soooo cute! It is surprisingly high quality and looks high end for the price. The structure is comparable to more mid range sweaters I have! The fit is baggy and oversized, which is perfect for wearing over leggings or for tucking into jeans. Would totally recommend this product! It’s an absolute steal for the price!" —G4
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in sizes 0–10 and 12 styles).
Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
10. A cute sweater featuring an array of neutrals so you can embrace the colorblock trend without stepping too far outside your comfort zone.
11. A chic sweater starring an asymmetrical hem, long enough to cover your booty so you can wear your leggings without hearing "those are NOT pants, I can see your whole butt!"
Promising review: "Ordered a small in the white version of this sweater and holy cow! I intend to buy this in black as well, so impressed. This sweater is incredibly soft and stretchy and comfortable. It does run slightly large in my opinion, however, I wouldn't order a size down. This has been washed several times since I ordered it and I am impressed with how it's held up. 10/10 would recommend to a friend! Great value for the money spent." —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 27 styles).
Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
12. A cable knit sweater featuring a split hem and a turtleneck to keep you nice 'n' toasty at all times — it's super oversize so if you want a more fitted look you best go down two sizes.
13. An oversized cardigan with contrasting stripes for a cool, collegiate look you'll definitely want to add to your closet.
Get it from Boohoo for $18 (available in sizes 12–24 and three styles).
14. A bat-wing sweater complete with a stylish hollow knit that'll make it stand out from all the other sweaters in your closet.
Promising review: "Perfectly oversized, great for a slouchy off-the-shoulder look. Could wear with leggings as it covers your butt. I’m wearing just a nude shelf bra under mine — you’d need a tank or something as you can see through the 'holes.'” —Megan
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes S–2XL and seven colors).
15. A suuuuper longline cardigan for anyone wants to be absolutely positively *sure* their butt is nowhere to be seen while wearing their fave leggings — this one has *literally* got you covered.
Lilly's Kloset is a Black woman-owned small business based in Houston, founded by Kemetria Lilly.
Get it from Lilly's Kloset for $108 (available in sizes S–L).
16. A super-soft cardigan you can wrap yourself up in on rainy or snowy days so you can feel like you're home snuggled in a blanket even when you're not.
Promising review: "Nice oversized cardigan. Warm and has pockets! Works great for cool summer nights under a tank or in between layers during fall and winter months. Size down if you want this to be more fitted." —Becky Wolz
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 40 styles).
Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
17. An oversized number starring an alpaca/Merino wool blend, a loose turtleneck, and extended length in the back (2 extra inches!) to ensure you can comfortably wear them with those faux-leather leggings you've been itching to try out.
Rose Unique Style is a small business based in Toronto, Canada that sells gorgeous handmade sweaters.
Promising review: "Premium quality, matches description, meets expectations. I like it so much that I also ordered the same in chocolate brown! Gorgeous yarn, gorgeous knitting! Feel like a million dollars! Let it snow!" —Michele Fairfield
Get it from Rose Unique Style on Etsy for $124+ (available in sizes S–3XL and four styles).
18. A long cable knit cardigan for anyone who is actually VERY bothered by the cold (unlike Elsa, of course) and will do anything to feel warm 'n' cozy this winter.
Promising review: "The long length along with buttons help during cooler weather to keep the chill off me. I love the color, true navy, and the cable knit stitching adds style. It will look good with leggings or jeans as well as dresses." —Darlene Williamson
Get it from Amazon for $41.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 31 colors).
19. A fuzzy V-neck popcorn sweater you'll find yourself as infatuated with as the smell of the freshly popped snack.
Promising review: "This is my favorite new sweater! The quality is amazing! It's super soft and the color is a pretty taupe that goes well with everything. It's definitely oversized, so order your normal size. I love the detail on the sleeves and the length is great. I'm tempted to buy the other colors now!" —Laura Chaffee
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 15 colors).