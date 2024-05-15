54 Little Gifts To Treat Yourself To If It Hasn't Been Your Day, Your Week, Your Month, Or Even Your Year

1. A satin pillow case, which are said to be great for keeping your skin and hair in tip-top shape — not to mention it'll feel silky smooth against your cheeks when you hit the hay.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Check out a TikTok of the Kitsch satin pillowcase in action.
Promising review: "I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry tangled hair. I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling! So I'm excited to see what happens by the end of summer! Also the pillow is soft and is so much more prettier in person! 😍😍😍💖💖💖" —Amazon Customer 🌷
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in two sizes and in 34 styles).
2. A scented cuticle oil infused with real flowers for anyone who wants to hydrate, moisturize, and strengthen their cuticles while also literally embracing the "florals for spring" vibe.
Blossom is a small business!
Promising review: "Absolutely love this cuticle oil. I operate heavy machinery for a living, and even wearing gloves all the time my hands, especially cuticles, dry out and crack and hurt. This oil only takes a little to go a long way. I got the 🍍 and it smells great. Most importantly I have noticed a change in just a few short days. I first found out about the product because my nail salon uses it for every mani!" —Alicia S.
Get it from Amazon for $7 (available in 30 scents).
3. A reading light you can wrap around your neck, in case you have no interest in fumbling with a clip-on light while you turn the pages of your book. Reviewers have also said it's great if you tend to fall asleep while reading, leaving your overhead lights on in the process.
Promising review: "I also ordered one of those book lights that you have to clip directly on to your book. I haven't even tried the clip-on yet because I LOVE THIS ONE SO MUCH!! It's so versatile. It is the perfect solution for when I'm up in the middle of the night and I still want to stay in bed and read while my husband sleeps next to me. Even when I don't have to worry about disturbing someone this light is still my go to when reading. It's better than any night stand lamp because you can focus this light directly on your book or other types of hands-on projects. I had worried that it would be uncomfortable around my neck but It's so lightweight I hardly even notice it" —Linda Holloway
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in eight styles).
4. An ice cream cozy, because your cravings for frozen sweet treats are a year-round kinda thing. Use this helpful friend to happily hold onto your favorite pint without freezing your fingers off.
Sok It is a small business!
Promising review: "If you constantly get pint sized ice creams, you GOTTA get this!! I always hated how cold and numb my hands got when holding my pint and this is absolutely perfect and SUPER cute. " —Cora Ranjel
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in two sizes and over 50 prints).
5. A veggie chopper you can use to dice onions in a flash — save your uncontrollable crying for the next time you watch The Notebook. It can also spiralize, slice, and chop!
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action. Also! Fullstar is a small business!
Promising reviews: "I use this almost every day. It cuts all kinds of veggies and cleans up easily. It's sharp enough to do baby carrots without much effort. For the price, it is worth it." —Carol Habas
Get it from Amazon for $24.87 (available in four sizes and colors).
6. A Rifle Paper Co. umbrella because you're sure to get caught in at least one of April's infamous showers — you'll be able to shield yourself from the rain in style!
7. Colorful silicone luggage wheel covers that'll reduce the blasphemous noise your beloved suitcase typically makes as you make your way through the airport.
Before ordering make sure you confirm the size of the wheels, the distance between the wheels and the axles and fenders meet the noted size requirements.
Promising review: "These rubber wheels are fire! Definitely provides little grip, moves quiet, doesn’t mess with the luggage wheel rotation and little less vibration. Love the bright red color goes well with my carbon fiber luggage. Easy to install and it’s funny they have directional line/arrow like car tires — details count for me." —Tieng Nguyen
Get a set of eight wheel covers from Amazon for $9.99 (available in eight colors).
8. Classic round sunglasses to add into your daily rotation now that the sunshine is back and ready to play — you'll look cooler than cool in these babies while also protecting your eyes ☀️.
These sunglasses feature anti-glare lenses that can block 99.99% of both UVA and UVB radiation.
Promising review: "This is actually the first time I decided to buy sunglasses online without trying them first but honestly it was a great decision. They look exactly like on the pictures and did fit perfectly. Worked great during my trip to Puerto Rico, so def would buy again." —Marta
Get them from Amazon for $15.99 (available in 11 styles).
9. A dimmable candle warmer that'll melt your go-to candle nice 'n' evenly so you can fill your home with the sweet scent of springtime without having to search around for matches or a lighter. You're welcome.
I purchased this gorgeous lil' lamp after my husband realized the smoke/ash from my candles were actually starting to stain our white ceilings (oops). It works SO well. All I had to do was plug it in, set the timer (I love that it has timer options!!!) pop one of my candles under it, and let it do it's thing. It looks so pretty on my desk and adds a little bit of extra light to my space!
Additionally, BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis says: "🎶 It's me, hi. I'm the impulsive buyer, it's me. 🎶 After seeing this gooorgeous candle warmer online time and time again (and trying to ignore the urge to buy what I absolutely didn't need)...I finally did it, and WOW am I glad I did. This lamp looks even better in person, it warms all of my candles evenly, and after moving it to my desk, I figured out it can be used as the cutest mug warmer, too! It comes with two compatible 50-watt warming bulbs that melt candles from top to bottom. The dimming feature is also really convenient for both the brightness of the light and for how fast or slow you want your candle to melt! This would definitely be a 12/10 gift."
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two colors).
10. Faux tulips no one will realize aren't the real deal (unless they take a sniff of 'em). They'll add a fun pop of color into your room and help you feel like you're shaking the winter cobwebs off for good.
Promising review: "Gorgeous artificial flowers!! Perfect for those of us who are allergy-riddled floral enthusiasts. I use them for seasonal and holiday decorating, as well as homemade gifts for my family and friends. I love the careful attention to detail, particularly how random leaves appear to have 'dirt' as if freshly picked right from the garden. Really appreciate a quality allergy-free floral option." —Jen M
Get them from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sets of 20, 28, or 60 and in tons of color combos).
11. Or an aesthetic vase boasting flowers of its own — your supermarket bouquet will look simply breathtaking when placed in this beauty.
Promising review: "This is exactly like the picture! I wanted a vase to hold my Lego flowers and it is so perfect!!" —Megan
Get it from Amazon for $30.99 (available in five styles).
12. Julep Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick for anyone who has always wanted to make shimmery eyeshadow their *thing* but has never been able to apply it without the glitter getting all over their face. This stick is fantastic as it glides on like a cream but dries as a powder.
Promising review: "This eyeshadow glides on so smoothly, is super cute and sparkly, and does the job. You do not need to be a makeup pro to use this product and make it look good on your own skin. It is easy to blend, is perfectly pigmented and convenient to carry around in your purse. The price point is great and I highly recommend this product if you’re looking for a new, easy to use eyeshadow stick." —Sho
Get it from Amazon for $14.11+ (available in 45 shades).
13. Heeled mule sandals with braided straps that are quite similar to the popular Dolce Vita pair (but for waaaaaay less). Just think of how stunning they'll look with all your lil' spring numbers and how great your wallet will feel when it's not empty from spending all your money on shoes. 😉
They've got a 3.5-inch chunky heel.
Promising review: "Amazingly comfortable. I was very skeptical when I bought this pair of heels. I thought I had to return them as they might not be comfortable for me. I have wide feet, so I thought they might not work but I wanna give it a try. Wowww!!! They blew my mind and they are very comfortable. I ordered size 8.5 and they fit me well especially my wide feet. They’re very cute and very comfortable. The material might not last me for years but they gave me a beachy feeling, which I love it. I totally recommend these shoes. They don’t hurt my feet at all." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $39.98+ (available in women's sizes 5–11 regular and wide and in 26 styles).