56 Little Gifts You Definitely Deserve Right Now

1. Essence Lash Princess Mascara might just leave people wondering if you recently got eyelash extensions (which it feels like everyone and anyone has been raving about). Joke's on them!
My colleague Emma Lord is a BIG fan of this mascara. She said:
"Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of over 35,000 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the live long day (I spent all of this ridiculously hot pandemic summer wearing it, so I can speak to that), and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "I have to be honest, for a 'cheap' three-pack mascara, I did NOT have high expectations. These, however, exceeded my expectations and went MUCH MUCH farther. I had been buying a certain $25/tube brand (rhymes with truepique) and I like these just as much!! I’m saving a TON of money and like my lashes just as much." —Liz
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
2. An exfoliating foot peel mask that'll make you feel like a snake shedding your skin — it'll be grossly satisfying to watch the progress and the results will be mindblowing!
Lavinso is a small business!
Promising review: "These foot masks work as stated. You wear the masks (bags, basically) for about an hour. A week or so later, your feet will peel so much they look like zombie feet! Both my daughter and I have used these, so it's not just me. I will say that, depending on the condition of your feet, one application may not be enough. One application did improve my feet about 50%, but I plan to use the masks once a month until the three-pack is gone. That should greatly improve my feet by sandal season! I will definitely purchase again, as needed." —Trisha
Get it from Amazon for $15.95 (available in three styles).
3. SAEM Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick — it'll reduce under-eye circles and puffiness thanks to the glacial waters its formulated with. It's so freakin' cute!!! Who wouldn't want to improve their skin with the help of a lil' polar bear?
Promising reviews: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
4. An Instax Mini 7 camera bundle (including film) so you can snap pics of you and your loved ones exchanging gifts this holiday season then put 'em all together in an album as a keepsake. So fun!
Promising review: "I've only used it a handful of times so far, but this camera is so fun! So far, it works exactly how it's supposed to. It's very user friendly and easy to figure out (easy to turn on/off and take photos). The film is very simple to install and the directions are clear. " —Aeris
Shipping info: Free two-day shipping is available for qualifying orders. Standard shipping is 3–5 days.
Get it from Walmart for $49 (available in five colors).
5. A mini tabletop tree to bring some holiday cheer to your tiny apartment, because you shouldn't have to feel like the Grinch if you don't have space for a full-sized spruce. This one comes in lit and unlit options.
Both come with a red fabric base tied with a gold bow, and feature realistic needles that are fire-resistant and nonallergenic. You can also pick up tiny ornaments to decorate with!
Promising review: "I bought this for my mother who is a nursing home resident. The tree is battery-operated, so we didn't have to worry about having it approved by hospital staff. The timer is easy to set and she doesn't have to worry about turning it on and off every day. After taking it out of the box there was only a little adjusting of the branches. You can also hang small, lightweight ornaments on it for trim. Everyone who comes into her room admires it." —gma J
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available pre-lit or unlit).
6. A cleaning pen, so all of your jewels (whether they're real or not) will be so sparkly everyone will wonder where you got 'em from.
This seemingly average little cleaning pen is filled with a high-performance formula that cleans jewelry like nothing I've ever experienced. It contains micro-fine cleansers, polishing agents, and a polymer that will make your gems so shiny they'll nearly blind you. I've used it on my diamond rings, but it also works wonders on my cubic zirconia earrings. Check out my full review of the Connoisseurs 1050 Diamond Dazzle Stik.
Promising review: "My life has changed since I discovered this. I was previously using a toothbrush and found that it just wasn't getting all the gunk underneath my diamond. I have no idea what kind of magic is in this cleaning stick but my ring looks brand-new after cleaning. The bristles are soft and firm at the same time, allowing you to get all around the prongs and underneath the stone." —Ay
Get it from Amazon for $8.02.
7. A Two Minute Mornings journal complete with gratitude prompts you can use to start your day off on a positive note. (Even BEFORE coffee, can you imagine!?)
Promising review: "I am a grad student in a very strenuous program and I like staying busy that way. But on breaks, when I have too much time, I sink into nothingness. I didn't expect this book to do much, especially since I thought 'mindfulness' was some BS. Even if it's the same prompts every day, it's what you make out of the book. I like mentally checking off the three small accomplishments I held myself accountable for in ink, somehow the book is better than my Post-it note to-do lists. And the main reason for the five stars, it helps with my depression." —KellBell
Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
8. Gold under-eye collagen masks you can break out for an at-home spa night or whenever you "accidentally" stay up all night bingeing something new on Netflix and you need some de-puffing.
Promising review: "These eye masks are absolutely amazing! I have hereditary dark circles under my eyes, as well as slight bags from being a mother of four. Eye creams do absolutely nothing for me, and I gave these a try just on a whim, not really expecting much. But they really work! The results aren't permanent, but I put these on for about an hour in the evening while I relax and watch TV, and my under-eyes are much lighter and less puffy. I absolutely love these eye masks, and I will never be without them again." —Kate Johnson
Get a pack of 12 pairs from Amazon for $15.57.
9. Matte hair clips made to work with *all* hair types — yes, even if you've broken your hairbrush while trying to comb through your bedhead, you can rock one of these beauties!
Promising review: "I absolutely recommend buying these if you have really thick hair like me. I haven’t been able to find clips that don’t break in my hair or that hold up all my hair. These clips are really tight, and I wear them at work with no problems, and they come in cute colors!" —Bethany
Get a set of four from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two sets).
10. An activity book that has been specifically designed for the writer to destroy once they've finished it — your loved one will get the chance to dig deep into their past, present, and future without any pressure to commit to daily journaling.
...and the celestial design on the front is stunning, if I do say so myself.
Promising review: "This book helps you understand that it’s okay to be completely honest with yourself. The book itself was in great condition with clean pages. I can’t wait to venture more into this lil' journey with myself. ♥️" —Molls
Get it from Amazon for $7.32.
11. A "Liquipen" for anyone who grew up with a lava lamp but knows setting one up at their desk probably isn't *ideal*. Watching the little blobs float up and down will ease your mind and give you a chance to regroup before diving back into a project.
Promising review: "I broke up the three-pack and gave one pen as a gift for a class gift exchange and put the other two in stockings for Christmas. Good quality and approved by both the 8-year-old and 49-year-old husband who is a kid at heart! Definitely recommend." —Kindle Customer
Get a set of three from Amazon for $16.99.
12. A plush blanket reviewers swear is *just like* a Barefoot Dreams (y'know, the blanket the Kardashians are always seen toting onto their private jets?) but without the extra dollar signs on the price tag.
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in 16 styles and two sizes).