34 Products For Anyone Who Plans To Be Less Of A Mess In 2024

1. Cleaning putty that'll help you remove all the dust and debris from the hard-to-reach crevices in your car. Psh, and to think you were going to PAY someone to clean out your car.
Promising review: "This product does exactly what it says it does. I saw this product on TikTok. I was surprised at how easily it picks up dust and small debris, especially from inside of vents and cup holders. It’s also great for the though screen in my car! The only complaint is the very artificial smell when you use it. It doesn’t last, just when it’s out of the container!" —Loren
2. A car vent dip clip because eating fries while you're in the car just tastes better and you shouldn't have to sacrifice your favorite dipping sauce to do so! Thanks to this lil' clip you really can have it all.
Saucemoto is a small business!
Promising review: "Very useful! I love that the cup is removable so if you have one of those giant Chick-Fil-A ketchup cups, it can sit within the holder without the added cup, but a smaller sauce like from Wendy’s can sit inside the additional cup so it won’t fall through." —catherine
3. A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum that'll fantastically suck up all the dust and debris you sweep its way — Rosie from The Jetsons is shaking!!!
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon Customer
4. A unique satin-lined Hairbrella designed to help protect your luscious locks from the elements — we're looking at YOU rain, snow, and humidity.
Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business established in 2016 that specializes in hats combining fashion and function to protect against all types of weather.
Promising review: "Awesome hat, a must-have for hairdos. I get my hair done often and don’t want to destroy a great hairdo. I have been out in a rainstorm and taken it on the log ride into the splash down, hair stayed nice and dry. Love it so much I fold it up and keep it in my purse! It even has a ponytail pouch hidden in it." —applekoolaid
5. A winged eyeliner stamp if you obsess over makeup tutorials but haven't been able to nail liquid eyeliner just yet. 2024 is the year you FINALLY conquer it.
Promising review: "Let me start by saying this isn't my first cat eye rodeo. I've tried the taping method, normal liquid liner, plastic winged stamping devices, stencils, all of it! Well, this gem arrived and I immediately had to try it out, all while laughing at how terrible this would probably turn out...but to my surprise I put the left cat eye on first and it was perfect. I thought this was a fluke and did the right eye...again, it came out clean and perfect! I HAVE NEVER IN MY LIFE BEEN ABLE TO DO A CAT EYE IN UNDER 10 MINUTES, LET ALONE THE TWO MINUTES THIS TOOK TO DO! There were no sloppy streaks that I had to touch up or anything you would expect. Just a clean crisp line. I can now do a cat eye EVERY day and look/feel like a badass. Everyone can think I spend hours doing my makeup in the morning." —LadyMeow
6. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which is an all-purpose cleaning paste that'll help you tackle all of your messes but make it *~pretty in pink~* at the same time.
After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I (Heather) finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast iron pan (seen above, right) and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning.
Promising review: "I’m very impressed! It removed stubborn mold and grime from my shower tile grout with use of a hard bristle tooth brush. It removed hard water stains from my sinks and faucets. I noticed it really does remove mineral build up, but it takes a lot of elbow grease and repetitive applications before you start seeing progress. The texture feels similar to when you mix honey with sugar to make a lip scrub, except it’s super fine grit and more pasty like putty or clay. It works amazing so far! No overpowering smell (barely any smell at all), easy to use, and a little product goes a long way. I haven’t tried it on rust yet so we’ll see how that goes. Over all very pleased and impressed so far. Highly recommend!" —Marissa
7. A luggage drink caddy you can attach to your wheeled luggage — it'll become your saving grace when traveling during the busiest times of year. You can use it to hold your Starbies, phone, ID, etc and prevent you from fumbling around for all those items while heading to the gate at the airport.
Promising review: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, when it’s my turn to check my passport and ticket, the coffee cup fell to the ground and coffee sprinkled. It was a nightmare! This time I bought this cup holder, it did do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip
8. Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray, which smells so freakin' good you might just get distracted from how wonderfully it works! All you'll have to do is spray it onto caked on food and grease, wait a lil', then rinse or wipe it away to reveal a perfectly clean pan.
I (Heather) recently tried this stuff for the first time and can confirm it's fantastic. I use it on my frying pans and the grill pans from my Griddler (which is ALWAYS a pain to clean). It loosens all the gunk and makes it much easier to clean burnt bits and pieces off. It also really does smell incredible — very fresh and delightful!
Promising review: "This is the best partner in the kitchen!! You need it now and always. Great for hard stains and even for a quick clean. I always have back ups never run out. RUN DON'T WALK TO ADD THIS PRODUCT TO YOUR CART RIGHT NOW." —Carlos G
9. A splurge-worthy Dyson Airstrait that'll change the way you straighten your hair forever — it uses directional air flow (no metal plates!) to both dry and straighten your hair in minutes. Seriously, it only took me 10 minutes to do my hair directly from the shower!
I've (Heather) had the pleasure of testing out the Dyson Airstrait and, OMG, what an incredible piece of technology. Yes, I called this "tech" instead of a beauty tool. While it is both of these things, I was amazed by the gadget-ness of it right off the bat. I literally had to select on an LCD screen what language MY STRAIGHTENER should be set to...wild. Anyways! The Airstrait has the ability to straighten both wet or dry hair — and does without the use of damaging hot plates. It uses directional airflow to smooth and straighten hair and, honestly, it is a pretty magical experience. The biggest learning curve for me was realizing the copper pieces (where the fan lives) need to face outward so you're not blowing your hair all over the place. The fan increases when you clamp the Airstrait around your hair (HOW DOES IT KNOW!?) and pauses entirely when you set it down (seen in the GIF to the left). Additionally, I have a toddler and am very limited on time. With this gadget I was able to take my hair from directly-from-the-shower wet to natural-looking straight hair in only TEN MINUTES. This is going to be such a game changer for my life!!! It's definitely worth the splurge. Add this to your holiday wish list or, you know, get it now.
10. Or a rotating Beachwaver curling iron featuring the ability to basically curl your hair for you while you stand around watching YouTube videos. Technology these days, man.
BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly loves hers! She said:
"I've used about every kind of hair styling tool on the planet and had given up on curling irons with clamps. I was fully a curling wand girlie because I'm adept at heat styling and it gave me covetable mermaid waves I wanted. Then I tried a Beachwaver and haven't looked back since. I have them in two barrel sizes and now can zone out while I do my hair. The directional buttons for the tool are easy to use and if I accidentally press the button for the opposite way of which I'd like the barrel to spin, it's a quick and easy correction. I try all sorts of products for my job but this has quickly become one that I talk about all the time."
11. Affresh cleaning tablets to toss into your dishwasher and easily get rid of that yucky smell that seems to appear after a few washes — it'll banish lime and mineral build-up and leave your dishes nice 'n' clean.
I (Heather) have these tablets and use them all the time! They work especially great after the bottom of my dishwasher has gotten stained with residue from detergent or rusty-looking liquid after I've run my baking sheets through the wash. I love knowing I can just pop one into the dishwasher 1, 2, 3, and end up with a clean machine.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in Good Housekeeping magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I am amazed!" —Sheila
12. And a box of washing machine cleaning tablets that'll easily remove any odor-causing residue from inside your machine — you don't want your clothes to smell, do ya?
You can use this product on both front-load and top-load washing machines. I (Heather) ran it through the old washing machine that was left in my new house (beggars can't be choosers!) and it came out nice and clean.
Promising review: "Works great. My washer started smelling like sour clothes. In turn, my clothes were smelling sour as well. I plopped an Affresh Tab in the washer and let it do its magic. After it was done I opened the washer and to my surprise there was no smell at all. This is a six-pack so buy one box for half a year or two boxes, and only have to order once per year. Definitely recommend." —jcski
13. A Wet & Forget shower cleaner you can use to clean your shower with the least amount of effort ever — seriously, you just leave it for the day then rinse it off and enjoy how sparkly and clean the glass will be!
Promising review: "I had a horrible gray ring on the bottom of my shower that was impossible to remove. I had tried the Dawn Dish Soap method (with a lot of scrubbing), and even used toilet bowl cleaner to try to remove the soap scum. My next step was to tear out and replace the shower pan and tile. I figured this was my last chance and ordered the Wet and Forget Shower Spray and really coated the shower walls and floor pan and walked away. I CANNOT begin to tell you how happy I was to rinse down the walls sometime later and watch all that crud roll right down the drain!! This is the best product I have ever used in my life!! Works great and no toxic fumes!!" —Amazon Customer
14. Elizavecca Collagen Protein Treatment — it'll revive your hair in case you haven't had a chance to book a salon appointment but your locks need a *quick* fix.
Promising reviews: "I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment for my thin and fragile hair. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it that wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was very skeptical about this product because I have never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy was I wrong to doubt this product, it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful. I highly recommend it to anyone with natural or curly hair." —Therese-Claire
15. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the ~holy grail~ mascara. This one is less than $5, gives you instant length, and is DELIGHTFULLY sweatproof.
Here's what BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord has to say about it: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
