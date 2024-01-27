34 Products For Anyone Who Plans To Be Less Of A Mess In 2024

I've (Heather) had the pleasure of testing out the Dyson Airstrait and, OMG, what an incredible piece of technology. Yes, I called this "tech" instead of a beauty tool. While it is both of these things, I was amazed by the gadget-ness of it right off the bat. I literally had to select on an LCD screen what language MY STRAIGHTENER should be set to...wild. Anyways! The Airstrait has the ability to straighten both wet or dry hair — and does without the use of damaging hot plates. It uses directional airflow to smooth and straighten hair and, honestly, it is a pretty magical experience. The biggest learning curve for me was realizing the copper pieces (where the fan lives) need to face outward so you're not blowing your hair all over the place. The fan increases when you clamp the Airstrait around your hair (HOW DOES IT KNOW!?) and pauses entirely when you set it down (seen in the GIF to the left). Additionally, I have a toddler and am very limited on time. With this gadget I was able to take my hair from directly-from-the-shower wet to natural-looking straight hair in only TEN MINUTES. This is going to be such a game changer for my life!!! It's definitely worth the splurge. Add this to your holiday wish list or, you know, get it now.

Get it from Sephora for $499.