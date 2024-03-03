1. Joggers (with pockets!) that are just begging to become part of your lazy day plans — they're stretchy, smooth against the skin, and simply a must-have loungewear piece.
Promising review: "When I ordered them, I expected them to be thick. I wanted something warm for my winter workouts in my garage. They are way thinner than I expected but are surprisingly super warm. Not see through at all. And the feel is amazing. I love the material. I ordered both black and tie-dye. I’ll def be ordering more! If you want a super tight feel like leggings, order down a size. But medium fit me perfectly with lots of room to move around, and so far no issues with waistband sliding down." —lacie Marie like
Get them from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 17 colors).
2. High-waisted leggings you'll adore because they don't have any side seams, making them extra comfy so they'll be perfect whether you want to lounge in them or break a sweat.
Promising review: "These leggings are absolutely awesome. They are very stretchy and comfortable. They don’t slide down at all throughout the day. I love the high waist and smooth, soft material. I have now bought three of them and wear them all the time!" —Alice
Get them from Amazon for $34 (available in 16 colors, two inseams, and women's sizes 2XS–2XL).
3. A cushioned bath pillow that'll support your neck, your back, and your need to relax and unwind. You deserve it!
Bath Haven is a small business.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this!!! I give 5 stars all the way! I love soaking in baths but always had to use two or more towels every time to cushion my tailbone / neck from crunching against the hard tub. With this bath bed though, I am relaxing in delightful comfort the entire time and no longer have any pressure on my tailbone or head against the hard surface. Feels like I’m laying on a cloud." —Ashley
Get it from Amazon for $37.02+ (available in four styles).
4. And a teak bath caddy to give yourself just one more reason to fill your tub to the brim and soak for hours while listening to your fave LoFi playlist.
Promising review: "Well made, pretty tray that fits all the way across my tub. Has a support for book or iPad which is great." —Jolene Saiz
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in two styles).
5. Or a set of relaxing shower steamers you can add to your morning or nightly rinse to transform a typically quick chore into a spa-like experience.
Promising review: "I love using these as a little treat at shower time! The scents are strong but not overpowering, and I like that there is a variety of scents in each bag. A fun little way to add some self-care!" —Marissa
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.99+ (also available in packs of 12 or 18).
6. I Dew Care's "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampoo is benzene-free and will be your savior on the days you simply don't feel like (or, honestly, don't have the time to) wash your hair. It's small enough that you can keep it in your bag and break it out as needed.
The powder-based dry shampoo works just like spray formulas — apply to the area you're looking to refresh and then shake out excess powder with your fingertips or a brush.
Promising review: "This stuff works better than Batiste at absorbing oil. I have very wavy, fine, greasy hair and I can go an additional day without washing it now." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $18.
7. A mason jar cold brew maker in case you'd like your coffee maker to fit in with your home's carefully curated aesthetic (and more importantly, know it'll be ready and waiting when you finally roll out of bed). Reviewers absolutely love this version and also use it to brew their favorite iced teas. Cheers!
County Line Kitchen is a small business specializing in mason jar–style cold brew makers, pitchers, and accessories.
Promising review: "This has been a hit in my house. Makes the most delicious cold brew and is of great quality. Has saved a ton of money on going out and on pods I used to buy. I try to let it sit for 48 hours so I can dilute it with a little water to get it to last longer, and throw it in my dishwasher in between uses. Perfect!" —Jo
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in two sizes and colors).
8. And a handheld milk frother to pack a powerful, spinning punch despite looking rather delicate. It'll help transform your latte into one just like your favorite barista whips up for you at your go-to coffee shop. Delish.
Promising review: "So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however, I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use, and you make your at-home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence, I’d say, what are you waiting for buy it already!" —Denise
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in 45 styles).
9. A Gilmore Girls mug for anyone who prides themselves on drinking as much coffee as Rory and Lorelai do — if you're not familiar, then please know that is essentially like having an IV of caffeine running into your veins all day.
Silver Buffalo is a small business!
Promising review: "It's a cup of happiness. LOL I believe there is a science in the mug you choose every morning for your coffee. Product wise, it is very good quality, colorful, dishwasher safe. Worth the purchase." —Dana
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
10. A robotic vacuum, because you and I both know you don't want to spend your lazy day trying to conquer all of the pet hair, debris, and other unexplainable messes that have found their way into your home. Kick your feet up, put on a podcast, and let this lil' gadget do its thing.
This robo vac can easily move between hard floors and low- to medium-pile carpets/rugs and can pick up all the accumulated dust, dirt, and hair while you go about your day. It has an infrared sensor to avoid knocking into obstacles (like furniture and walls) and drop-sensing tech so it won't fall down stairs and off ledges. And if it starts to run low on battery, it'll just return to its base for a recharge! Reviewers recommend keeping stray items like socks and cords off the floor before running this.
Promising review: "This robot vacuum is incredible! I have three dogs and a cat; this vacuum is a time saver. I run it each day, and it has done an incredible job of keeping pet hair, dirt, and debris picked up in my home. Works well on carpet, hardwood, and tile floors. Wish I had purchased it sooner!" —t. hampton
Get it from Amazon for $139.99 (also available in a model with home mapping).
11. A set of new standard bed pillows to replace the ones you've been sleeping on for so long that they resemble thin sheets of paper rather than something you should rest your head on.
Promising review: "I’ve become pretty committed to these pillows. I recently revamped my guest rooms and had some ancient pillows that I decided to upgrade with these bad boys since we have used them in other places for years now! Love them. Super soft, clean up nice, and stay cool. Highly recommend in both queen and king sizes! And yes, the queen size fits into a regular sham if you need to know!" —Ali Lytle
Get a set of two from Amazon for $55.88+ (available in sizes Queen/Standard and King).