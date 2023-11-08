40 Kitchen Products You Likely Need If You Have A Big Family To Feed

1. A 7-quart Crock-Pot slow cooker you can use to make your favorite cold weather foods (soups, chili, stews, etc) without having to crank up your oven on an already warm day. Cozy food = cozy home 🥰.
Promising review: "This works amazing! I was surprised with it being so cheap but I use this so much especially during the fall and winter when I’m able to just throw everything in for a soup. Love this Crock-Pot!" —Olivia Adams
2. And a pack of slow cooker liners, because who wants to ruin the warm, cozy day they've curated for their family with the unpleasant task of cleaning out their Crock-Pot? With the addition of these lovely liners you can simply toss it, wipe down your appliance, and get back to enjoying your evening.
3. Extra long oven mitts, so when you reach into your oven to remove the incredible-smelling French toast casserole you've finally tried your hand at baking, you won't risk burning your arms in the process.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these oven mitts! It's one of those kitchen items that are a MUST, but always put off purchasing. I had a criteria of what I wanted in mitts and found them. The mitts do everything they say they do and that's keeping my hands and arms safe. I highly recommend them." —Amazon Customer
4. KitchenAid shears, because you should probably stop using your regular ol' crafting scissors when you're cooking. 😅 Use these to beautifully cut quesadillas or pizza into slices (a must-have for parents!) or to finally chop herbs.
Promising review: "These scissors do it all! From cutting poultry to removing gristle from the bottom of a tri-tip roast, and any number of other kitchen items. I'm left-handed, and the grip is comfortable. They're very easy to clean, and the plastic sheath that comes with them is a plus, preventing me from gouging myself when looking for other items in the 'sharp object' drawer. I'm thinking about getting a second pair. I highly recommend these kitchen shears!" —Suzy-Q666
5. A garbage-disposal foaming cleaner to scrub away the stinky grime that builds up on the blades and in the pipes. With all the dishes and glasses you find yourself rinsing it's inevitable down there is going to get nastyyyy over time.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
6. And pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets you can toss into your dishwasher and easily get rid of that yucky smell before your family fills it up again — it'll banish lime and mineral build-up and leave your dishes nice 'n' clean.
Just pop them into the tray where you'd normally put detergent (or on the bottom of your dishwasher if you're washing dishes at the same time), and run as usual!
Promising review: "This was simple to use, smelled good, and I was pleasantly surprised when I opened the dishwasher after the recommended cleaning cycle. This product actually did what it advertises that it will do! Great results, fairly economical — and by the way — it works!" —Old Southern Charm
7. Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray, which smells so freakin' good you might just get distracted from how wonderfully it works! All you'll have to do is spray it onto caked on food and grease, wait a lil', then rinse or wipe it away to reveal a perfectly clean pan.
I recently tried this stuff for the first time and can confirm it's fantastic. I use it on my frying pans and the grill pans from my Griddler (which is ALWAYS a pain to clean). It loosens all the gunk and makes it much easier to clean burnt bits and pieces off. It also really does smell incredible — very fresh and delightful!
Promising review: "This is the best partner in the kitchen!! You need it now and always. Great for hard stains and even for a quick clean. I always have back ups never run out. RUN DON'T WALK TO ADD THIS PRODUCT TO YOUR CART RIGHT NOW." —Carlos G
8. A veggie chopper you can use to dice onions in a flash — save your uncontrollable crying for the next time you watch The Notebook. It can also spiralize, slice, and chop!
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets. They also sell a hilarious alligator-inspired version that might be more fitting in your quirky kitchen 😉.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
9. A large Always Pan, complete with a nonstick surface, vented top, mesh basket for steaming, and high-quality spoon that hooks onto the handle — you'll basically only ever want to use this pan. My apologies to your current ones.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Taylor Steele has to say about the Always Pan: "As someone who neither enjoys cooking nor is particularly good at it, the Always Pan has made being in the kitchen feel like less of a chore. Having one pan that can do everything means I don't have to second-guess every cooking decision I make. I can boil and prepare pasta in it. And I can roast Brussels sprouts. And I can make the perfect fried egg. And I can steam dumplings. The best part is that everything slides so seamlessly out of the pan and onto the plate, which also makes clean up super fast and easy. Both the amateur (read: reluctant) cook and the more seasoned chef will enjoy creating fan favorites and new recipes in the Always Pan!"
And if you needed some more convincing, here's our review of the Always Pan, in which seven members of our team weigh in everything they love about it!
10. A handheld garlic press you'll be ready to *rock 'n' roll* with right out of the package — don't plan to invite any vampires over for dinner.
11. A set of "floating" kitchen knives in an acrylic case that'll make you actually want to crack open the cook book you got last year with the intentions of whipping up big family meals.
Each set comes with 13 professional chef knives, kitchen scissors, a peeler, a two-stage stage knife sharpener, and an acrylic knife stand.
Promising review: "I love these knives! I saw them on a TikTok and decided I had to have a set of black knives and they exceeded my expectations for sure. Super durable, and very sharp. And they aren’t an eye sore in the kitchen." —Emily S.
12. An oil mister that'll help you perfectly cover all of your ingredients without getting your hands covered in grease so you'll be free to move right on to the next step in your recipe.
Promising review: "This is a great item for lightly spraying salads, roasting vegetables, or adding some oil to a prepared plate of pasta. Avoids using more oil than necessary so that’s a savings right there. I also use it to put a light coating of oil on all my cast-iron cookware to prevent rust. Best of all, it looks great on the dinner table. Lots of uses which really makes it an asset in the kitchen. It seems that it should last a while so I think it is worth the few bucks spent." —Clancy
13. A pizza oven the entire family can enjoy — from rolling out the dough and adding toppings to watching it cook over the flame, this is one item you'll definitely get praised for.
I have this pizza oven and have been so impressed with it we also got it as a gift for my father-in-law! There's definitely a learning curve to making the pizza correctly (which mostly just involves figuring out how to ensure it slides off the peel and into the oven) but that's honestly half the fun! My husband and I used it just the other day and made delicious pizzas at home instead of ordering out for the umpteenth time.
Promising review: "The Ooni Koda 12 gas-fired pizza oven is fantastic. Like everything else, you'll need a little practice before you are making great pizzas but it will come. I've fired up my oven three times and made about 12 pizzas and each time the pizzas get better and better. Make sure you watch all the YouTube videos and their social media accounts to get the best tips on perfecting the craft quickly. I highly recommend this oven, but to make it work, you need to practice stretching the dough and launching your pizzas. You will need to purchase some additional accessories too. I recommend the wooden peel for launching your pizzas, the metal peel for turning your pizzas and removing them from the oven, and an infrared thermometer to check the temp of the pizza stone. What are you waiting for?" —Iamskibum
14. A cookie scoop, so all of your precious balls of dough will come out *exactly* the same size and look simply stunning before everyone in the house gobbles 'em up.
I have one of these and it has been a game changer when making cookies. I love that each one comes out the same size, making it easier than ever to know precisely how many will fit on my baking sheet.
Promising review: "Why didn't I have one of these in my kitchen drawer before?! I bought the medium-sized scoop originally to make a large batch of cookies for Christmas, but today it came handy when I had leftover batter from my banana bread recipe and it made the perfect scoop to fill a regular-sized cupcake liner! Now I'm thinking about getting the small size for my mini-cupcakes! Super easy and they came out perfectly uniform and totally beats trying to use a spoon! Handles have a nice silicone grip too and help with hand fatigue. :-)" —Michi K
15. A KitchenAid food chopper to spare you the hassle of trying to finely chop ingredients *and* make sure all of your sauces and soups will be lump-free.
Promising review: "This is a perfect size for a small counter. It stores both blades and the cord wraps nicely. It is large enough to chop a large onion. It has a variable speed which is great for controlling particle size. It seems well-made, very little vibration and is very attractive." —D Powell
