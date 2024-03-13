34 Kitchen Gadgets And Gizmos You Won’t Be Able To Resist Testing Out

1. A veggie chopper you can use to dice onions in a flash — save your uncontrollable crying for the next time you watch The Notebook. It can also spiralize, slice, and chop!
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action. Also! Fullstar is a small business!
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food, and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three colors).
2. A handheld knife sharpener that'll bring your most-used kitchen utensils back to life in a flash without destroying your countertop or cutting boards.
Sharp Pebble is a small business!
Promising review: "It's easy to use, works great, makes my old knives sharp again, stays put on the counter while I sharpen, comes with instructions, and it's a handy little gadget, wish I'd bought this sooner." —Renniebaby
Get it from Amazon for $23.99.
3. A stuffed waffle maker you can count on to make all of your brunch dreams come true — fill 'em with cream cheese, strawberries, chicken, or anything else your heart desires!
Promising review: "Oh my goodness. This was way better than expected. Definitely only need one waffle per person, they are huge. They are beyond delicious and the stuffing options are endless. It does take about seven minutes to make one waffle but totally worth it. Comes out perfect every single time. No issues at all. Buy it now!" —armywife
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
4. An ever-popular Instant Pot with so many uses you'll need to take a deep breath before deciding what to make with it first.
The Duo Plus replaces 13 (!!!) common kitchen appliances. It can be used as a pressure cooker, air fryer, slow cooker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, roaster, mini oven, broiler, dehydrator, yogurt maker, sous vide and bread proofing.
Promising review: "Performed great. Instantly replaced my previous Instant Pot. My new favorite appliance. The guided cooking does make using it really easy , once you get it set up with the app and WiFi. I am very pleased." —Shamondo Sharpless
Get it from Amazon for $83.99.
5. Avocado Huggers that'll help you extend the life of that beautiful fruit you were weary about slicing in half because you KNEW you didn't need the entire thing for your recipe — this lil' tool will help keep that unused piece raring to go for tomorrow's breakfast.
Food Huggers is a small business! The set comes with a large and a small size of Avocado Huggers.
Promising review: "I'll admit that I was a bit skeptical. Could this product really protect the other half of an avocado from turning brown overnight? Much to my surprise, the hugger does work well. In fact, it works better than plastic wrap. This set of two comes in a regular size and a really large size. I have yet to find an avocado to fit the larger one, but the standard average size hugger works perfect. Good purchase, and will look at the other hugger products for fruit and veggies. Important to note as well — not only are you saving money from over use of plastic wrap, the food hugger product is also an environmental safeguard from adding more unnecessary plastic into landfill. I feel better about using the food hugger product as a 'green' practice." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of two from Amazon for $13.99.
6. A clip-on strainer gadget for any pasta fiends who are tired of trying to locate their colander in the very back of their kitchen cabinet at the very last minute — al dente noodles are at risk here, people!!!
It also works great for draining excess oil out of deeper pans!
Promising review: "This strainer is so easy to use. It is easy to put on and take off of pots. This thing is great when you don't have a traditional strainer. It is very easy to clean. It is a very sturdy product." —Mandohawk83
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in five colors).
7. A Dracula garlic mincer that'll make even the most serious of chefs let out an audible giggle.
Promising review: "I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer — Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and, months later, still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. I'm pretty sure she likes it better than other gifts I've gotten her which were more expensive/thought out, and I'm fairly certain it's what took me from 'good friend' to 'best friend,' but it be that way sometimes. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." —L
Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
8. A milk frother to pack a powerful, spinning punch despite looking rather delicate. It'll help transform your latte into one just like your favorite barista whips up for you at your go-to coffee shop. Delish.
Promising review: "So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however, I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use, and you make your at-home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence, I’d say, what are you waiting for buy it already!" —Denise
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 45 styles).
9. Luigi's Sink and Drain Plunger — a miniature tool you'll pat yourself on the back for buying when your kitchen sink finally exclaims "I'VE HAD IT WITH YOU AND YOUR LEFTOVERS" If you tend to dump little bits of food and whatnot into your sink, you most certainly need this in your cleaning arsenal.
Please note how hard I'm trying not to make a Super Mario Bros. plumbing joke right now.
Promising review: "Y’all, this thing is amazing! My kitchen sink was completely clogged for four days. I’ve been trying to clear the drain with a different sink plunger that I already had, and it didn’t do diddly squat. I was about to give up and call a plumber. Then I decided to order this one, and it just arrived… it completely cleared the drain in like three minutes. So then I decided to take it to the bathroom sink that had been draining extremely slowly, and within a minute, I had the water running so quickly and smoothly again. I got the small one, and it’s the perfect size for kitchen and bathroom sinks." —JNeen
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
10. A jalapeno corer for anyone who eats a borderline concerning amount of guacamole and knows the *best* way to prepare it is by adding a little bit of *~spice~*. This tool will ensure you can do just that but without irritating your skin!
Promising review: "Where has this thing been all my life?? Omg, it makes making poppers so fast! And they look great! It even works on the small sweet peppers too. Use this thing to seed your peppers. Then place your filling into a pastry bag or even a Ziploc bag with the tip snipped off. Fill your peppers, and it makes it go so fast! Love love it! I’ve ordered one for my FIL too, as he also loves making poppers!!" —PotsyZebra
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
11. An adorable mushroom kitchen timer that'll act as lovely cottagecore decor but *also* ensure you remember to take your banana bread out of the oven in time.
This winds up and times up to 60 minutes, ending in a loud buzzer. Reviewers also use it to help time themselves with work tasks and studying.
Promising review: "This is whimsical and fun, my kids love it. I tell them their dinner comes from a fairy mushroom forest. 😋 Works great, keeps my little monsters in line — 'Dad, the mushroom went off.' Love it." —Vik V
Get it from Amazon for $8.95 (available in four colors).
12. A mini Keurig machine for anyone who has been looking for a fun, but affordable, way to add a delightful pop of color to their kitchen counter and certainly doesn't have the time or patience to make a carefully crafted coffee each morning.
I have this machine in evergreen, and it flawlessly matches my kitchen — which absolutely sparks joy. I was admittedly a little confused at first on how to use it (surprisingly), but once I figured it out, it was smooth sailing. Since it's a single-serve machine, you'll need to add your pod, close the hatch, pour the exact amount of water you'd like to be dispensed in the top, then click the button once, and wait for the water to heat and pour out. Don't hit the button over and over like I thought I had to...oops. Anyways, it's a fabulous lil' machine and looks super cute on my counter!
Promising review: "I love the convenience of this machine, and the color makes me so happy! Such an attractive design that doesn’t take up too much space on my counter. It even matches my favorite coffee mug!" —Jen F.
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in six colors).