37 Stocking Stuffers Your Kid Is Going To Love Just As Much As Their “Big Gifts”

1. A Lord of the Rings Little People Collector's set including Frodo Baggins, Gandalf the Grey, Aragorn, Lady Arwen, Gimli and Legolas. Chances are, you've been waiting for the right moment to introduce your protégé to the films — this might just be the *perfect* way.
Promising review: "STOP IT! These are so freaking cute. I picked these up for my almost 2-year-old nephew for Christmas and I absolutely can't wait to give it to him and his super nerdy parents. Such a great way to introduce kids to a great fandom!" —Cait C
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get them from Amazon for $29.99 (originally $64.99).
2. A Taylor Swift Little Golden Book that'll elicit excited screams from your mini Swiftie. I'd be remiss not to say it's "the best thing that's ever been mine." The illustrations are gorgeous and it'll look so cute on display in their room.
I have this book (as pictured above) and by that I mean the second I saw it available for pre-order I added it to my cart faster than you could say "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together." As the parent of a 1-year-old, I have many Little Golden Books in my home. However, this one is just STUNNING. I'm a big fan of Taylor (obviously) but was really enamored by how beautiful the pages are. I was so excited to read this lil' biography with my son and teach him a little more about someone I adore. (Which it does a great job of doing in a pared-down way!) It's a short book, looks cute on my desk, and is a hit for bedtime story time. What more could you want???
Get it from Amazon for $4.78.
3. Silly Poopy's Hide and Seek — which is pretty much exactly what you'd think it is. It's a rainbow, light-up poop-shaped toy your littles can take turns hiding throughout the house. It'll shout out clues and play a song when it's finally found!
What Do You Meme? is a small business that sells card games/toys, plushies, and pool floats.
Promising review: "This game is HILARIOUS. My kids love playing with it and taking turns hiding it (8, 6, and 3 years). They all think poop is funny and run around yelling 'Silly Poopy, where are you?' It keeps them busy for at least half an hour at a time and they leave me alone. Also? It's pretty durable. I found it outside in my garden in the 20-degree winter weather. I guess my 8-year-old left it out there for a few days. It also gets thrown down the stairs and Silly Poopy just keeps on giggling and having fun." —Adele
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
4. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza — a card game you can play together as a family on cold winter nights or even at the beach when the weather (eventually) warms up again. Hope your little ones are ready for endless giggles!
You deal all the cards out to your two to four players, and everyone keeps their mini-deck face down. Everyone takes a turn putting a card down in the middle of the table, saying one of the words "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza," in that order. If the picture on your card matches the word that's said, everyone slaps their hand on the card in a pile as quickly as possible. The last person on the pile has to take the stack and add 'em to their cards, and whoever runs out of cards first wins! Dolphin Hat Games is a small business.
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 and check out the festive version "Santa Cookie Elf Candy Snowman."
5. Crayola Globbles, a fun lil' toy they can use to burn off some steam when they need a quick mental break from their homework. Don't worry, they won't leave residue on your walls.
Promising review: "I waited over two months to write my review! My daughter is 4 and plays with these DAILY! YES they do attract dirt and hair HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off, it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room which was pretty entertaining! None of these have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" —Kindle Customer
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $10.69.
6. A screaming goat figurine that'll elicit endless laughter each time they click it and it shouts "AHHHHH!"
It also comes with a teeny tiny book any goat-lover will appreciate.
Promising review: "This little piece of screaming plastic has created an excellent outlet for resolving frustrations in our home. Every time a conflict or struggle arises we push the little goat, get a gratifying screech, chuckle, and move on throughout our day. No regrets on purchasing this. When you get one, get four or five because you're going to want to share with family and friends." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $7.65.
7. Silicone paw print joystick caps to provide your little gamer with a little extra support — these are so cute you might as well just add 'em into your cart right *~meow~*.
Promising review: "SO ADORABLE. The texture feels really nice to game with (especially if you get sweaty hands like me). I'm a tactile person and they're very soothing to touch. They're easy to pop on and they don't slip and rotate like some others I have used. Great purchase, I can't use joy cons without them now." —Julie
Get two pairs of paw prints from Amazon for $7.99 (available in 10 colors) and if paws aren't they're preference, they have SO many more styles to choose from!
8. A book of 642 tiny things to draw, so they'll have some other ideas of fun things to doodle aside from squiggles, smiley faces, and hearts.
Promising review: "I love the size of this book. It’s small and portable perfect for taking on trips or anywhere you might have some time to waste. There’s a variety or prompts to help pass the time when you’re out of doodle ideas." —jamie
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
9. A classic Tamagotchi they've probably heard you reminiscing about since the beginning of time — now your own offspring can learn about the delight and stress of keeping a virtual pet alive.
There's also a super cool R2-D2 version available!
Promising review: "My 11-year-old daughter came to me one day and asked me for a Tamagotchi for her upcoming birthday. I thought, 'Wow that sounds SO familiar!!' Sure enough, it was the same thing from when we were in high school — the little gigapet that needs constant care and beeps constantly. LOL! It’s a nice blast from the past!" —Amy W.C.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 and check out a bunch of other styles here.
10. Custom crayons that spell out their name, a gift guaranteed to bring a smile to their face *especially* if their moniker is unique and typically never found on items in stores.
Art2theextreme is a small business based in Indiana that sells customized rainbow crayons.
My coworker Tasia Bass bought these for herself and loves them,
"OMG, so I bought these for myself and I LOVE them. They are so cute and super reasonably priced. They come in this adorable box, in which the seller also stamps your name on it. The crayons are melted down and mixed randomly, so it does give this lovely rainbow effect when you do use them. Or you can be like me and keep them on your art desk as a form of decor. I think this is great for any artists or those who like unique gifts."
Shipping info: Orders typically ship in 6–7 business days.
Get them from Art2theextreme on Etsy for $19.95+ (available in 1–13 letters).
11. A pack of Mini Brands mystery balls you've likely come across while scrolling TikTok after your kiddos have (finally) gone to sleep. It's a super popular mystery box–styled toy with five mystery compartments that open up to reveal mini replicas of your favorite brands (think Heinz ketchup, Bagel Bites, and more!).
This toy is recommended for kids ages 3 and up.
Promising review: "My 8-year-old daughter has loved collecting Mini Brands and was really excited for Series 2! She noted how one of the packages looked so real that they even had a word search on it. The detail is awesome and they are so fun to collect! She really wants to get some rare ones so hopefully we’ll find them soon!" —Heidi M.
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $12.57 (also available in series 1 and series 3).
12. Scavenger hunt cards that'll keep even the busiest of kids entertained for a bit — it'll send them on a "secret mission" to find "treasure" around the house. (And keep them out of your hair!)
Mollybee Kids is a small, family-owned small business based in Pennsylvania.
Promising review: "A must-have. My 2-year-old son is obsessed. Always asks to play the 'find you' game LOL. Then we play it and every option on the game he actually thinks really hard then says 'come on mommy' and runs me through the house to find the object. Highly recommended from a mom of four." —Britney bansley
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.