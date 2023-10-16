40 Random Products To Buy If You Enjoy Spoiling Yourself

1. A floral corset top you'll start planning outfits around before it even arrives on your doorstep — it's giving Bridgerton.
Psst — reviewers recommend sizing down if you're between sizes.
Check out a TikTok of the floral corset top in action.
Promising review: "This top is so cute and I got lots of compliments on it. High quality material and zipper in the back. Great purchase!" —Connie L. Brasil
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in women's sizes 0–14 and eight styles).
2. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows because, if we’re being honest (and I like to think we’ve reached a point in our relationship where we can be blunt), the ones you’ve been sleeping on are starting to resemble Flat Stanley. It’s time for you to upgrade your sleeping situation, friend!
Promising review: "I was just looking at these pillows again in case I had to purchase new ones. I originally purchased them two years ago. They are the most wonderful and comfy pillows I've ever had. When I read the reviews saying they washed up badly, I was ready to buy new ones. Lo and behold, I washed them and dried them in the dryer, and they turned out great. I just have the older type stackable washer and dryer set, not large, just regular sized. I put both pillows in the washer on gentle, then put both pillows in the dryer. I ran the dryer on medium heat and ran the cycle several times, just to make sure. I'm happy they turned out so well 'cause I love these pillows!" —T. Rune
Get a set of two from Amazon for $61.37+ (available in Standard/Queen or King sizing).
3. An exfoliating foot peel mask that'll make you feel like a snake shedding their skin — it'll be grossly satisfying to watch the progress and the results will be mindblowing!
Promising review: "These foot masks work as stated. You wear the masks (bags, basically) for about an hour. A week or so later, your feet will peel so much they look like zombie feet! Both my daughter and I have used these, so it's not just me. I will say that, depending on the condition of your feet, one application may not be enough. One application did improve my feet about 50%, but I plan to use the masks once a month until the three-pack is gone. That should greatly improve my feet by sandal season! I will definitely purchase again, as needed." —Trisha
Get it from Amazon for $15.95 (available in three styles).
4. Retro-inspired smiley face slippers you simply won't be able to talk yourself out of adding to your cart — I mean, look at them! They're just so HAPPY!
Promising review: "So comfy, so worth it. I have been eyeing these slippers for some time and finally ordered them. When they arrived, they were in a vacuum sealed bag and I was concerned and confused because they felt so hard. As soon as I removed them from the packaging, they fluffed up and felt sooo comfortable. They’re soft and feel great especially with the rubber sole!" —Natasha
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in women's sizes 5–12 and five colors).
5. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, which will have you wondering if Gary the Snail has been the reason SpongeBob has been looking GOOOOOD for all of these years — it soothes damaged skin while also repairing dark spots and improving skin vitality.
Promising review: "Um...WOW! I have used so many products to help with my dry, red, and inflamed skin. During the winter it is so hard to keep my skin moisturized throughout the day. Within two days I saw such a huge difference. So calming and gives you a nice, moisturized glow. I feel so much better knowing my skin is healing. I will use this in my routine for the rest of my life!" —Christina A.
Get it from Amazon for $23
6. An insulated tumbler cup to encourage you to *actually attempt* to stay hydrated throughout the day — and look cute while you do it.
BuzzFeed editor Sally Elshorafa loves this cup: "I am normally a very hydrated person, but when I was pregnant I took it to another level. I was always thirsty, and especially for really cold water. This tumbler kept my water cold for more than 12 hours each day, like literally the ice would not melt if I kept the lid sealed. I still use this tumbler every day, and I gave birth over six months ago! It's a keeper."
Promising review: "I have only used this for ice water so far and it's AWESOME. I'm pregnant and this has helped me stay hydrated because I like my water very cold and this keeps my drink icy for hours. My favorite is when I wake up super thirsty in the morning and reach over to sip from this cup and the ice is still in tact and the water is nice and cold. Very impressed with the quality, and the color is very cute. I've already gotten lots of compliments on it." —mcs930
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in six sizes and 40 colors and patterns).
7. A handheld lamp you will surely find yourself *mooning* over each night. It'll bring a magical ambience to your room, just you wait.
Check out a TikTok of the moon lamp in action.
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord is obsessed with this gadget:
"UMMMM I bought this because it was on one of Amazon's top selling products pages for so long that I was like 'Why are people so obsessed with this moon!!' And now, my friends, I know. First of all, it really does look hyper realistically like a small moon and adds a chill vibe wherever you plant it. But it's also just so soothing to watch and have in the periphery. You can control dozens of different colors for it and either keep it on those colors or have them alternate, fade uickly, or fade gradually. It's super easy to charge and controlled by a remote, so you can move it off its stand and have it light up wherever you want. These days I tend to turn it on for my designed ~me time~ night every week, in which I will light a candle, pour a glass of red wine, read a romance novel, and, of course, light my lil' moon. Definitely one of my favorite 'the internet made me do it' purchases."
Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in seven sizes).
8. Derol Lip Plumper and Lip Care Serum, which uses natural ingredients like ginger, mint, and vitamin E to gently make your lips look more full and moisturized. Pucker up!
Promising review: "I've tried several lip plumpers before, all with varying results. I was on the market for some new gloss and found this on Amazon. This stuff is the real deal. It does tingle a little bit, but not to the point of pain, and it leaves your lips looking voluptuous and full. I'm really happy I decided to try this out." —Marissa
Get the set from Amazon for $12.99.
9. A set of LED light saber chopsticks you're going to need to order two sets of so you can share 'em with the Chewbacca to your Han Solo (AKA whoever happens to be who you get sushi with every Friday night).
Promising review: "I purchased these for a friend's birthday present (he is a sushi waiter) and these are flippin' AMAZING. I ordered two sets by mistake, but I am totally keeping the second pair for another gift (or for myself!). These are sure to be great conversation pieces and attention-getters. Way to go!" —T. Redwood
Get two pairs from Amazon for $11.97.
10. Essence Lash Princess Mascara might just leave people wondering if you recently got eyelash extensions (which it feels like everyone and anyone has been raving about). Joke's on them!
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord is a BIG fan of this mascara. She said:
"Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of over 35,000 positive reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the live long day (I spent all of this ridiculously hot pandemic summer wearing it, so I can speak to that), and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "I have to be honest, for a 'cheap' three-pack mascara, I did NOT have high expectations. These, however, exceeded my expectations and went MUCH MUCH farther. I had been buying a certain $25/tube brand (rhymes with truepique) and I like these just as much!! I’m saving a TON of money and like my lashes just as much." —Liz
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
11. Elizavecca Collagen Protein Treatment — it'll revive your hair in case you haven't had a chance to book a salon appointment but your locks need a *quick* fix.
Promising reviews: "I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment for my thin and fragile hair. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it that wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was very skeptical about this product because I have never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy was I wrong to doubt this product, it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful. I highly recommend it to anyone with natural or curly hair." —Therese-Claire
Get it from Amazon for $7.45.
And check out our full Elizavecca CER-100 collagen protein treatment review.
12. A crinkled "paper bag" vase that'll make you want to buy yourself flowers a la Miley Cyrus — it'll incorporate so beautifully with all of the decor you already own and love.
Check out a TikTok of the paper bag vase in action.
Psst — you can snag that bubble candle in the pic here!
Promising review: "This vase was a lot cuter than I expected. Has good weight to it, and looks exactly like a crinkled bag. Packaged and shipped super securely, a great buy." —Vivian
Get it from Amazon for $39.89.
13. Exfoliating skincare mitts that'll lift away dead skin (and remove a spray tan that's seen better days) — an excellent way for you to kickstart your spa-like experience at home.
Promising review: "If you're trying to find something for body exfoliation...this is it. Just this glove, water, and some time. I soaked in the bathtub for about 10 minutes, then got to exfoliating." —Kari Shawhan
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
14. A wireless keyboard and mouse set featuring playful pastel colors to make your office feel like springtime *all* the time.
The set includes a wireless keyboard and a wireless mouse with a USB receiver. Pick up some AA batteries — both will need them!
Promising review: "Was a gift to our daughter who works from home; she loves the multi colors. Not to mention the fact that PURPLE is her favorite color. Very easy to use and brightens up the workday. 💜" —Sheila Gunter
Get it from Amazon for $31.97+ (available in 12 styles).