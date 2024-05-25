30 Products For Anyone Who Wants To ~Dig In~ To Gardening

There is NOTHING more irritating than gnats or any other tiny insects invading your home. I have these Sticky Stakes in every potted plant I own and they actually really work! Each pack comes with seven traps, so feel free to stock up.

Promising review: "Just placed another order for more. I was given a plant that has brought in lots of gnats. I didn’t realize how many there were till I got this. They are doing a great job of catching/killing these annoying bugs. I even was able to put the sticky side in on the lower clip so that it wouldn’t stick to the leaves of the plant and rip them. Will definitely continue to get these when needed. Hopefully they will get rid of all of them soon." —Nicole Pisa

Get them from Amazon for $8.99.