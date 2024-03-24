I'm A Toddler Parent And You Should Buy These 17 Things I Swear By Before Amazon's Big Spring Sale Ends

Helllooooo parents (or soon-to-be parents!), my name is Heather, and at the time I'm writing this, my son is almost 2, and I have a little girl on the way in April 2024. (Eeep!) So, a lot of these items I've personally tested out! I can happily tell you *all* about what has worked for my family, but kindly wanted to note that I'm aware every baby is different! So, what worked for me may not work for you. But hey, it's worth a shot. Right?