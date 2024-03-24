I'm A Toddler Parent And You Should Buy These 17 Things I Swear By Before Amazon's Big Spring Sale Ends

Popular products from this list
Helllooooo parents (or soon-to-be parents!), my name is Heather, and at the time I'm writing this, my son is almost 2, and I have a little girl on the way in April 2024. (Eeep!) So, a lot of these items I've personally tested out! I can happily tell you *all* about what has worked for my family, but kindly wanted to note that I'm aware every baby is different! So, what worked for me may not work for you. But hey, it's worth a shot. Right?
1. An absolutely incredible Samsung Bespoke Jet AI cordless stick vacuum for 24% off that'll magically adjust each time you glide over a different floor type. Home filled with a mix of carpet, wood, and tile? No worries! This baby will beautifully clean 'em all.
2. An inexpensive baby gate for 22% off featuring a pressure mount you'll adore because you won't have to drill holes into your walls (a big win). It's easy to install and easy for adults to open with one-hand, which you'll definitely be thankful for when you're trying to carry your toddler and open it at the same time.
3. A sandwich cutter and sealer for 27% off that'll make it easier than ever to make Smuckers Uncrustables copycats at home — especially when your toddler decides crusts are no longer part of their diet.
4. LEGO DUPLO Fruit & Vegetables Gift Pack for 20% off, because it's toddler-appropriate (for ages 1 to 3) and will help them work on their coordination skills while also having some old-fashioned screen-free fun!
5. An interactive toy from Fisher-Price for 42% off that'll let you record your own fun sounds into it — it bops around and plays all kinds of sounds and phrases (75, to be exact!) to keep tykes groovin' and giggling.
6. A handheld card reader for 18% off for kiddos who are eager to learn new words — all you have to do is turn it on, slide a card in, and let the machine read it aloud. There are two words per card, so your little one will be chatting up a storm in no time!
7. Carter's double-zip pajamas for up to 38% off, in case your tot is still happy to have their little tootsies covered throughout the night *or* if you're still getting up in the middle of the night for diaper changes (go double-zip or go home, pals).
8. A Toniebox Audio Player Starter Set for 30% off, which is essentially a tiny stereo that toddlers can control all on their own just by swapping out which character magnetically sits on top of it. Each individual figure tells different stories and sings different songs — it's a great way to keep kids entertained without a screen.
9. A DJ turntable for 30% off, in case you're hoping your mini-me to become the next Tiësto. It'll certainly fill your home with all kinds of fun, music, and learning!
10. A singing Mirabel doll for 20% off, a must-have for the Encanto enthusiast who cannot get enough of the songs (they really are pretty catchy, I see you, Lin-Manuel Miranda).
11. An 100-piece set of PicassoTiles for 40% off plus an additional 5% off — tykes will love crafting all kinds of magnetic masterpieces with this set!
12. A Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine for 25% off with the capability to make iced coffee. regular coffee, espressos, cappucinos, and lattes at various strengths and volumes — magical. Toddler parents need all the help (and caffeine) we can get 😅.
13. A Fisher-Price Little People Frozen set for 35% off featuring Kristoff, Anna, Sven, and a sleigh to add to your tyke's ever-growing collection. They'll love that they can use the characters with her other play sets they already have to create more exciting imaginary adventures.
14. And, of course, Pampers Swaddlers Disposable Baby Diapers and Water Baby Wipes Sensitive Pop-Top Packs for 20% off. You can honestly never have enough diapers/wipes on hand — use this sale to refill your stash!
Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.