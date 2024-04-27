If Your Social Battery Is Drained, Here Are 38 Products That’ll Help You Unwind At Home

1. Motorized custom shades that'll help you make even the sunniest of days into cozy ones fit for movie marathons — all you'll have to do is click your remote or ask Alexa or Google to lower them for you!
Promising review: "While a bit spendy, these blinds are great! The customer service is impeccable, and they are very responsive and were able to work with my poor measuring skills to get me sorted with a new set that only required a motor swap! After doing it twice because I put the reset button the wrong way, I'm back installed, and they work great!!!! Thank you!!" —Johnny X.
Get them from Amazon for $153.99+ (available in 24 colors; all orders are custom sized).
2. A fuzzy three-piece loungewear set reviewers have praised as being delightfully similar to Skims. (Apologies, Kim K!) A must-have if you want to test run the style before potentially treating yourself to the real thing — or just another set of these in another color!
Promising review: "This is by far the best money spent on clothing! I love this outfit, it's so comfortable! I will say the tag was a bit itchy on the top piece so I had to cut it off, but otherwise 20/10. This outfit is what I treat myself to on my self-care days and relaxing moments. Personally, I don't think I'd wear it out and about, but around the house it is just so perfect! And what I look like in my own house doesn't matter, but my comfort definitely does!" —Wendy
Get the three-piece set from Amazon for $45.89+ (available in sizes S–XL and 27 styles).
Psst: This is included in Prime Wardrobe, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
3. A string of 200 warm twinkle lights you can use to craft the ultimate cozy cave to hang out in whenever the vibes call to you.
This comes with a remote which allows you to choose between eight lighting modes (with a set timer). A USB power adapter is also included.
Promising review: "I ordered these lights for a bedroom and they were beautiful! One pack of lights was way more than I needed for one room. I had excess lights after fully hanging them around the entire room, so the length was fantastic. Perfect for bringing a nice illumination to a room. Sometimes I only have these lights on as opposed to the room's lights and it makes the room very cozy. I just ordered another set for another room!" —DHB
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in two colors).
4. A teak bath caddy to give yourself just one more reason to fill your tub to the brim and soak for hours while listening to Enya.
Promising review: "Well made, pretty tray that fits all the way across my tub. Has a support for book or iPad which is great." —Jolene Saiz
Get it from Amazon for $44.79 (available in two styles).
5. A beeswax candle kit you can use to create your very own candles to complete the cozy aesthetic you've been trying to curate in your home.
Each kit includes seven beeswax sheets with six lavender flowers, two cinnamon sticks, two dried orange slices, burlap thread, white lace, cotton wicks, two decorative bees, and instructions. To create the colors seen in the review image on the left, grab some candle dye with your purchase. Also, Candleology is a small business!
Promising review: "I purchased this set for our Hanukkah celebrations this year and made the candles with the kids. Super easy directions, and we love the outcome (pictured above, right)!" —Amazon customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three styles).
6. An essential oil spray filled with the soothing scents of lavender and chamomile — spray it around before you sleep, inhale, and enjoy a long nap.
Asutra is a small business!
Promising review: "I think this spray might be helping me sleep better, but I'm not positive. What I am sure of is that it smells fantastic! I have tried other sleeping sprays (and just about every sleep product on the market for my resistant insomnia) and this is one of my favorites for just having such a great, comforting smell. It makes my bedroom feel cozier and more inviting (which can be hard for some of us who learn to hate our beds when we can't sleep). So, I think it contributes to my ability to sleep just by making my bed more inviting." —Wiwse
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in six scents).
7. A 3-in-1 convertible "reading chair" you've likely seen bubble up on your FYP — it has a spot to charge your phone/Kindle, a cup holder, a side pocket to keep your current read in, and pulls out into a full sleeper bed. There's even hidden storage at the bottom you can fill with MORE books (or, you know, sheets/pillows).
Check out a TikTok of the reading chair in action.
Promising review: "Amazing reading chair/lounger. If you're one of those people who needs to change positions often while reading, this chair is the bomb. I leave a charging cord in the arm for my phone and headphones, slide out the foot, and grab whatever book I chucked under there. I can lay down, recline, sit straight, etc. with ease. The foot stool part, being collapsible and held up with thin bars, did kind of sink a little after awhile but nothing that makes the chair feel broken or look lopsided. It's a solid little guy and I plan on picking another one up eventually for another room I like to read in." —Calvin Andrews
Get it from Amazon for $239.99+ (available in eight colors).
8. A "Liquipen" for anyone who grew up with a lava lamp but knows setting one up at their desk probably isn't *ideal*. Watching the little blobs float up and down will ease your mind and give you a chance to regroup before diving back into a project.
Promising review: "I broke up the three-pack and gave one pen as a gift for a class gift exchange and put the other two in stockings for Christmas. Good quality and approved by both the 8-year-old and 49-year-old husband who is a kid at heart! Definitely recommend." —Kindle Customer
Get a set of three from Amazon for $19.99.
9. A set of Monkey Noodles that stretch up to 8 feet (!?!??) and will provide you with a non-disruptive way to scratch their fidgety itch. Perfect if you're looking to relieve some pent up anxiety without leaving your desk.
10. Crayola Globbles, a fun lil' gadget you can use to burn off some steam in between meetings or when you just need a quick mental break. Don't worry, they won't leave residue on your walls.
Promising review: "I waited over two months to write my review! My daughter is four and plays with these DAILY! YES they do attract dirt and hair HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off, it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room which was pretty entertaining! None of these have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" —Kindle Customer
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $10.69.
11. Lavender soap you'll pat yourself on the back for buying when you find yourself with the time to take a loooooonng, luxurious shower filled with this soothing scent.
Natural Amor is a small business that sells an array of skincare, soaps, bath salts, bombs, and more. In their own words:
"Yes, we enjoy our urban life in Metropolitan Los Angeles; but NO, we will not forget our love in nature, nor the love from our Mother Nature. We want you to feel it, too. That is the reason we create our own personal care products, starting from ALL-NATURAL handmade soap. We commit to use natural, eco-friendly ingredients with minimal (in most cases, no) artificial components. That is because we love you, we love our nature, and our nature loves US. Natural Amor ♥. Proudly made in Los Angeles, USA."
Get it from Natural Amor on Amazon for $15.50.
12. A "Cup Cozy Pillow" — aka an absolute essential for achieving peak comfort goals in your living room. It features a spot to hold your remote, two mugs, and two additional beverages. You honestly may never want to leave your couch again.
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers.
Check out a TikTok of the Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow in action.
Promising review: "This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" —Amber
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
13. An activity book that has been specifically designed for the writer to destroy once they've finished it — you'll get the chance to dig deep into your past, present, and future without any pressure to commit to daily journaling.
...and the celestial design on the front is stunning, if I do say so myself.
Promising review: "This book helps you understand that