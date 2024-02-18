If “Delightful Cozy Refuge” Describes Your Dream Home, These 31 Decor Pieces Will Help You Pull It Off *Now*

1. A "Cup Cozy Pillow" — aka an absolute essential for achieving peak comfort goals in your living room. It features a spot to hold your remote, two mugs, and two additional beverages. You honestly may never want to leave your couch again.
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers.
Check out a TikTok of the Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow in action.
Promising review: "This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" —Amber
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
2. Motorized custom shades that'll help you make even the sunniest of days into cozy ones fit for movie marathons — all you'll have to do is click your remote or ask Alexa or Google to lower them for you!
Promising review: "While a bit spendy, these blinds are great! The customer service is impeccable, and they are very responsive and were able to work with my poor measuring skills to get me sorted with a new set that only required a motor swap! After doing it twice because I put the reset button the wrong way, I'm back installed, and they work great!!!! Thank you!!" —Johnny X.
Get them from Amazon for $153.99+ (available in 22 colors; all orders are custom sized).
3. A "flaming" humidifier to impress anyone who cherishes nothing more than cozy cottagecore vibes, soothing aromatherapy, and sleeping amongst delightfully hydrated air.
Promising review: "I like how this diffuser kind of looks like a mini fireplace and it’s perfect for winter. I also like how long the water of this diffuser lasts — I always add my favorite essential oil in it when I go to sleep every night without worrying it will run out of water. I used to have insomnia and it helped me to sleep through the night with my relaxing essential oil scent, and it also worked as a humidifier." —Benny
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors).
4. A string of 200 warm twinkle lights you can use to craft the ultimate cozy cave to hang out in this winter.
This comes with a remote which allows you to choose between eight lighting modes (with a set timer). A USB power adapter is also included.
Promising review: "I ordered these lights for a bedroom and they were beautiful! One pack of lights was way more than I needed for one room. I had excess lights after fully hanging them around the entire room, so the length was fantastic. Perfect for bringing a nice illumination to a room. Sometimes I only have these lights on as opposed to the room's lights and it makes the room very cozy. I just ordered another set for another room!" —DHB
Get it from Amazon for $9.74 (available in two colors).
5. A quilted chenille floor pillow for anyone who has always dreamt about having their very own reading nook — this will help you bring your fantasy to life without having to renovate your entire home.
6. An ultra soft faux fur rug you'll pat yourself on the back for purchasing whenever you step out of bed and squish your toes into it's plush fabric instead of your ice cold floors.
Promising review: "My parents went to Europe and sat outside on furs like these and now they do the same at home. They live in the mountains in Utah. They put these on their metal patio chairs and then cover themselves with a blanket outside in the winter. The furs keep your backside insulated and then topped with the blanket they are able to have cocktail hour(s) on the deck all year long! It’s honestly pretty sweet and the dog gets her own to lie on when she’s outside too." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in six sizes and eight colors).
7. A turntable to help bring music into your living room in an old school (but now super trendy) way while also adding in a conversational piece of decor. The soothing sound of your favorite artist will make you feel more at home even if you just moved into this new space.
My husband has this record player and it's become such a beloved piece in our home. We love putting it on during dinner time and letting the music drift from the living room into the kitchen while we cook. Super soothing and gives you an excuse to start searching for all kinds of vinyl records to add to your collection. Note that you'll need to also pick up a pair of speakers to get the full experience.
Promising review: "I've been collecting vinyl for about nine years now and finally upgraded from my Crosley (a great beginner turntable) to this system. The sound quality is to die for, and I am incredibly happy about my purchase! I paired this system with Edifier R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers — I am very satisfied with the sound output, and the setup between the system and speakers was incredibly easy (especially for someone who isn't incredibly tech savvy). Would recommend if you are looking for an upgrade from a 'basic' turntable and want to hear an improved quality of your records, but don't want to break the bank." —RK
Get it from Amazon for $149 (available in two colors).
8. A color-shifting mushroom light because you're a ~fun guy~ and will totally appreciate the cozy lil' cottagecore aesthetic these bring to any room.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
9. A teak bath caddy to give you just one more reason to fill your tub to the brim and soak for hours while listening to Taylor Swift's Folklore album.
Promising review: "Well made, pretty tray that fits all the way across my tub. Has a support for book or iPad which is great." —Jolene Saiz
Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in two styles).
10. A star string canopy that'll make every night feel like date night as you and your special someone cuddle up *underneath the stars* before heading off to sleep and by sleep I mean to watch too many episodes of Big Brother.
Promising review: "This product is great. And beautiful! It was a nice touch to a surprise anniversary date." —Juan Rodriguez
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in eight styles).
11. A handmade moon phase garland you'll want to promptly hang above your bed — it'll make your cozy little room feel like one of those highly rated boutique hotels where your fave influencers seem to spend all of their time.
Base Roots is a woman-owned small business based in Las Vegas.
Promising review: "I'm an incoming freshman this fall, and I bought this to add some personality to my dorm. It has beyond exceeded my expectations! I placed it directly on top of my dorm bed as shown in the display photos and am so pleased with how it looks. It fits perfectly with the grey/white color scheme I was going for and have received numerous compliments from both my friends and RAs when they've visited. I cannot stress enough how much of an 'aesthetic feel' it adds to my dorm." —jhsgf
Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
12. A sunrise alarm clock that'll wake you up so pleasantly you'll forget that you're supposed to be cranky about heading off to work.
This lovely lil' gadget has seven different light settings, calming "wake up" noises, and can be set to gradually get brighter at 30, 20, or 10 minutes.
Promising review: "I got this recommendation from TikTok and it really has helped, especially with Oregon winters where the sun is not out by the time the alarm rings. It has several peaceful alarm settings and even has night music to put you to sleep. The sunrise with the alarm piano is what I play to wake me up every morning and it is a way better way than to wake up to an annoying phone alarm." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $38.99.
13. Or a sunset-mimicking lamp to make every hour feel like golden hour — perfect if your if your space isn't known for having the greatest natural light.
Check it on TikTok here!
Promising review: "I really bought this on an impulse. BUT, I do really enjoy it. I prefer dimmer light and especially at night, I don't want my office to feel clinical if I am working or hanging out. It's a nice way to add ambience. I really like how it offers different levels of brightness. The neck is flexible as well and helps with getting the right angle! Would be a great night-light!" —communicaitlyn
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in two lighting themes).
14. A unique bookshelf to put your favorites on display in a more artful way — finally somewhere appropriate to show off your Jane Austen collection.
Promising review: "I love this bookshelf so much! It is sturdy and holds so many books! I have 52 books of various and average sizes on it and it’s very sleek and attractive. It really helped declutter a corner of my bedroom. Great buy! And my 19-year-old son (who is, admittedly, handy) put it together without difficulty in about an hour." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $66.99.
15. Or a magical floating bookshelf you can mount next to your bed to prevent your TBR stack from piling up on your bedroom floor — let it taunt you while acting as home decor at the same time. 😉
The smaller ones can hold up to 15 pounds!
Promising review: "If you are running out of space for your books, get these bad boys right away. They are incredibly strong, can hold several heavy books, and give your bedroom an incredible look." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $21.32+ (available in two sizes, two colors, and as a set of three).
16. And an acrylic book-shaped vase you'll *literally* love so much you'll treat yourself to flowers every single weekend just to ensure it's always filled with fresh ones.
I discovered this via my own TikTok FYP and am obsessed. I have a color-coded bookcase and this "book" simply belongs on it, don't you agree?
Check it out on TikTok!
Promising review: "The vase was a beautiful gift! My friend loved it! From color to size to just overall quality, it was perfect! Definitely would be ordering more colors! It’s something that would be perfect in any room or gift for any book lover!" —Brandon
Get it from Amazon for $11.66+ (available in four colors).
17. A double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set that'll look oh-so-luxurious on your bed and make you feel like you're diving into a lush cloud each time you curl yourself inside of it.
One side is faux-fur, and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom fringed pillow sham, and other size sets include two.
Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it, and it's seriously so cozy and well-made. My only complaint would be how hard this thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this...do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing also. Super soft, and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." —SK
Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in sizes twin—King and 34 colors).