1. A must-have "Pumpkin Carving" candle, because what kind of person would I be if I didn't kick off this post without a fall scent from fan-favorite Bath & Body Works??? This one is sweet, spicy, and will make you feel like every night is a spooktacular one.
I have this candle in the three-wick size and it is the epitome of fall. I'm one of those people who would happily live in autumn all year long, so I'd have zero issue keeping this scent out at all times. My colleague Mallory Mower *also* has and enjoys this candle, she said:
"I *love* this candle! I had to get it in both sizes so that my husband and I could smell it at the same time, despite working in different parts of the house. We were fighting over who got to use it during work. It's that delicious. The style of the mason jar version (pictured above) is so classically creepy and a great match with traditional Halloween decor!"
Scent notes: freshly carved pumpkin, spiced pumpkin seeds and smooth brown sugar.
Get it from Bath & Body Works for $15.95.
2. B Is for Boo: A Halloween Alphabet board book that'll teach little ones their ABC's but in the cutest, spookiest way possible. No kids in your life? No problem, this will look just as nice displayed in your home office.
My favorite thing to do is swap out all of the books in my son's room to reflect the current season or whatever holiday is up next. I recently received a copy of this book (and a bunch of others from the same illustrator) and am obsessed. The artistry is SO lovely and it'll be a very fun way to introduce *~spooky season*~ to my kiddo. I would absolutely pick this up for myself even if I didn't have a child — the cover is just so lovely all on its own!
Promising review: "These books are sooooo beautifully illustrated! I’m obsessed with them and my one-year-old absolutely loves them! They’re super sturdy as well so they will hold up to some rough handling. I will definitely be buying more!" —peggy
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
3. A pack of decorative 3D bats in different sizes to bring your Halloween decor to new heights — literally.
These come with adhesive that allows you to stick them on your walls, and while some reviewers said they came off easily as advertised, others said the adhesive did take paint off when removed, so you should test the adhesive in a discreet area before placing the bats all over. You could use black thumbtacks, rolled-up painter's tape, or clear Command strips as safe alternatives if needed.
Promising review: "These bats are so awesome! They are an excellent addition to our stairwell for Halloween this year. They are made out of a thin yet sturdy plastic that is shiny on one side and matte on the other (you can opt for either look, but I thought the adhesive would stick better to the matte side). They come with little adhesive tags that stick to our wall very well (we have untextured walls with latex paint). They also come in a variety of sizes and there are plenty in one order. " —Britt
Get a set of 28 bats from Amazon for $5.69.
4. A coffin-shaped letter board you can use to display your go to potion recipe or, you know, a fun Halloween message for guests. It even comes with festive spooky emojis 👻🕸️🎃.
Nomnu is a small business!
Promising review: "This coffin shaped letter-board is too cute and I can’t wait to incorporate it to our Halloween decor this year! Item arrived intact with no issues of the frame separating. There are plenty of letters, symbols, and emojis to cover whatever message you may want to post. There are even punctuation marks." —Finest018
Get it from Amazon for $34.97 (available in four colors).
5. An ominous welcome banner for Haunted Mansion fans — you may not want to take it down...ever. And why should you? Let's celebrate spooky season forever!
Promising review: "The sign fits perfectly along the back wall of my office. The package came with two long black ribbons to hang the lettering and a red needle to easily thread the ribbon through the holes. I had no glitter fallout from putting the letters on the string and I don't think there will be. Overall, this is a fun item to acquire either for Halloween or for year-round delight." —Marina
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
6. Pumpkin string lights you can hang indoors or outdoors for a *gourd-geous* addition to your Halloween decor.
This set is 9.8 feet in length and is powered by 3 AA batteries. It has two different modes (flashing and steady) so you can create the perfect ambiance for your Halloween party or spooky movie night.
Promising review: "I love these pumpkin string lights. I did not realize when ordering that this required batteries to light up but after receiving these lights, I was pleasantly surprised. The battery pack makes this decorative string light so mobile and perfect to be placed anywhere you would like to show your Halloween spirit. The string lights also come in an additional blinking setting, which is super cute. I only wish there were more pumpkin lights so I I'm considering buying another one!" —ingrid
Get them from Amazon for $11.99.
7. A spooktacular skull that can be used as Halloween decor or repurposed as a planter, stationery organizer, or makeup brush holder — you'll be really using your head for once 😉.
8. Or a skull glasses holder because it's both functional and rather hilarious. You can use this spooky lil' friend to keep your specs on-hand and also store other odds 'n' ends in the back cavity!
Promising review: "I was looking for a glasses stand because I didn't want my glasses to break due to me just throwing them on my nightstand. My mom recommended this cute skull one! I love it so sooo much and the bowl on the back holds my car keys and hair ties. ❤️" —Abbi Boice
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in three colors).
9. A set of four linen throw covers with a retro, spooky vibe in case you really want to transform your home into a Halloween haven.
Grab pillow inserts if you don't already have some lying around!
Promising review: "These pillow covers were EXACTLY what I was looking for! There is nothing I love more than a creepy vintage/retro look in my home for the fall/Halloween season. These are the perfect accent for all of my 1960s blow molds sitting around! I do wish the zippers were a bit more reinforced, but I am overall thrilled with my purchase! I love changing pillow covers seasonally rather than purchasing new pillows as it makes storage and washing a breeze. Buy them!!!" —mamaJen
Get them from Amazon for $17.88+ (available in six sizes).
10. A spider web fireplace mantel scarf the Sanderson sisters would actually all agree looks fabulous — and they do not agree on much.
If you don't have a fireplace, you could also use this on your TV stand/entertainment center!
Promising review: "I took a chance on this item and was expecting something that I could use perhaps for one or two seasons. I was blown away by the quality of what I received. It is thick and really well made! This is a piece that is going to last for years. The detail on it is amazing and it was exactly what my mantel needed to anchor all of my Halloween decor. I highly recommend this product." —Exhausted in the Burbs
Get it from Amazon for $8.79.
11. And a lace spider web lampshade cover you can throw over the top of a lamp for an added spooky flair you didn't know you needed.
Promising review: "Love this drape. Good quality for the price and shipping was quick as well. Love the sheer ribbon that puts the shade together. Highly recommended for spooky lamps!" —Christina H
Get it from Amazon for $7.49 (also available in a pack of three).
12. A trio of adorable ceramic ghosts you can count on to look spectre-cular wherever you decide they should live in your home.
Promising review: "My little guys came in absolutely perfect condition, and were packaged with a lot of foam padding inside their box so they were safe and snug!!! I adore them to bits. Perfect for the spooky mood. You can’t go wrong. I promise, you will adore these guys. Adopt some little ghosts and give them a loving home, it is 10000% worth it." —RCG1105
Get them from Amazon for $19.99.
13. A carafe adorned with imagery from the 1929 "The Skeleton Dance" animated short — a must-have for serious fans of both Disney and spooky season. And just think how freakin' cool you'll feel removing a glass skeleton stopper before pouring yourself a drink.
If you want to go all in, you can also get the matching glass set.
Promising review: "I have always loved the skeleton dance, when this collection came out I had to have it all!! This does not disappoint. It is very beautiful and I am so very happy! Another Disney masterpiece!!" —Kat888
Get it from shopDisney for $24.99.
14. A duo of glass tumblers you can use to toast the fool who *~ghosted~* you last weekend. Cheers to sippin' iced coffee in style and watching Casper instead.
Promising review: "I ordered these for my co-workers for the 'spooky season' this Halloween. The size is perfect and the quality is amazing. These arrived in perfect condition and they were packaged really well with extra care. I'm always worried about ordering any glassware online and I will say, you do NOT have to worry about that with this set. The items were also just as seen in the pics and a very reasonable price considering how expensive these can be for just ONE on Etsy." —Sharon McCabe
Get two from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in five styles and also in sets of four).