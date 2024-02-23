39 Products For Home Owners Who Would Rather Do Anything Other Than Clean (But Really Need To)

1. An all-natural tile and tub cleaner you can count on to effectively remove mold, mildew, and rust — just think of *how* satisfying your before and after photos will be.
Promising review: "I have an old shower/bathtub. I tried name-brand shower cleaners and bleach to try and clean the soap scum off the tiles and tub. I had no luck and I would cough and get sick because of how strong the smell was. I thought I would try this to save my lungs. I sprayed my entire shower and left it for about 15 minutes. I came back and rinsed off the walls and they were shiny! I've never had such a clean shower. The smell is amazing and subtle. All I smell is tea tree and it didn't affect me at all. The price is also a good deal since the bottle is pretty large. It came with the sprayer separate and the bottle sealed so it wouldn't leak in the box. I highly recommend this." —Amber Erwin
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $12.70.
2. Washable microfiber mop pads you can use with your Swiffer WetJet and finally stop spending so much money on disposable options.
One pad can last up to 100 washes and works on pretty much any surface, from wood to tile to stone. Turbo Mops is a small business!
Promising review: "These are life changing. I used a Rubbermaid spray mop for years that I never really loved and when it broke I got a Swiffer and was using the old Rubbermaid mop cloth pads with it still. They didn't fit the Swiffer great and I decided to get new ones. These scrub so much better and pick up way more dirt than my other mop pad. I have two dogs and their dried water and drool is around the kitchen and I used to have to scrub to get that up each time. Not with these pads! I never thought I'd swoon over a cleaning product but...here we are :)." —JB
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $13.75.
3. Luigi's Sink and Drain Plunger — a miniature tool you'll pat yourself on the back for buying when your bathroom sink finally exclaims "I'VE HAD IT WITH YOU AND YOUR HAIR SHEDDING!" If you tend to wash, dye, or style your hair over the sink, you most certainly need this in your cleaning arsenal.
Please note how hard I'm trying not to make a Super Mario Bros. plumbing joke right now.
Promising review: "Y’all, this thing is amazing! My kitchen sink was completely clogged for four days. I’ve been trying to clear the drain with a different sink plunger that I already had and it didn’t do diddly squat. I was about to give up and call a plumber. Then I decided to order this one and it just arrived… it completely cleared the drain in like three minutes. So then I decided to take it to the bathroom sink that had been draining extremely slow and within a minute, I had the water running so quick and smooth again. I got the small one and it’s the perfect size for kitchen and bathroom sinks." —JNeen
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
4. A pet hair remover with a unique patented brush design that'll let you invite guests to sit down without fear of them being covered head-to-toe in your dog's hair.
ChomChom is a small business!
BuzzFeed editor Jenae Sitzes has put it to the test:
It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds. "
Promising reviews: "I've had it in my possession for like two hours and I've cleaned everything. The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair; I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome. I feel like it should be in raffle baskets and giveaways and silent auctions for every event that highlights 'things cat people need.' It's better than those sticky rollers, it's better than the one-directional velvet wand thing that I always use the wrong way. It's the best." —Meowser
Get it from Amazon for $25.95.
5. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which is an all-purpose cleaning paste that'll help you tackle all of your messes but make it *~pretty in pink~* at the same time.
After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast iron pan (seen above, right) and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning.
Promising review: "I’m very impressed! It removed stubborn mold and grime from my shower tile grout with use of a hard bristle tooth brush. It removed hard water stains from my sinks and faucets. I noticed it really does remove mineral build up, but it takes a lot of elbow grease and repetitive applications before you start seeing progress. The texture feels similar to when you mix honey with sugar to make a lip scrub, except it’s super fine grit and more pasty like putty or clay. It works amazing so far! No overpowering smell (barely any smell at all), easy to use, and a little product goes a long way. I haven’t tried it on rust yet so we’ll see how that goes. Over all very pleased and impressed so far. Highly recommend!" —Marissa
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
6. A pumice cleaning stone that'll make your toilet actually sparkle like a porcelain throne.
Promising review: "Our toilets are old and have hard water stains in them. I clean them (admitantly less than) religiously, but I could never get the hard water stains off. So I thought I would give this rock on a stick a try, before I ended up smashing all our toilets in frustration and embarrassment. My rock on a stick arrived and, in the words of John Oliver, PRAISE BE. THIS THING IS A MIRACLE-WORKER. Requires very little scrubbing, my dang toilets look brand spanking new! Seriously! I am thinking about inviting the Queen over for a nice tinkle. Because that is how clean my toilets are." —octomeggo
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in packs of one or two).
7. Affresh cleaning tablets to toss into your dishwasher and easily get rid of that yucky smell that seems to appear after a few washes — it'll banish lime and mineral build-up and leave your dishes nice 'n' clean.
I have these tablets and use them all the time! They work especially great after the bottom of my dishwasher has gotten stained with residue from detergent or rusty-looking liquid after I've run my baking sheets through the wash. I love knowing I can just pop one into the dishwasher 1, 2, 3, and end up with a clean machine.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in Good Housekeeping magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I am amazed!" —Sheila
Get it from Amazon for $8.50.
8. And a box of washing machine cleaning tablets that'll easily remove any odor-causing residue from inside your machine — you don't want your clothes to smell, do ya?
You can use this product on both front-load and top-load washing machines. I ran it through the old washing machine that was left in my new house (beggars can't be choosers!) and it came out nice and clean.
Promising review: "Works great. My washer started smelling like sour clothes. In turn, my clothes were smelling sour as well. I plopped an Affresh Tab in the washer and let it do its magic. After it was done I opened the washer and to my surprise there was no smell at all. This is a six-pack so buy one box for half a year or two boxes, and only have to order once per year. Definitely recommend." —jcski
Get a box of five from Amazon for $9.79 (also available in a six-pack).
9. An automatic cleaning toilet bowl cartridge to pop into the top of your tank — it'll last up to three months and clean with every single flush. Now that's a cleaning product worth testing out.
Promising review: "This works absolutely phenomenal. I would clean the bowl area every weekend like clock work to remove mold or something…Our municipal water system may not inject enough chlorine to prohibit? But toilet cleaning is a breeze now!!! Works on the Koehler new low flush systems…amazing. No chlorine damage to rubber parts either like other devices! Pretty simple instructions to install." —CdrW
Get it from Amazon for $11.29 (and you can snag refill cartridges here).
10. A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum that'll fantastically suck up all the dust and debris you sweep its way — Rosie from The Jetsons is shaking!!!
Eye-vac is a small business!
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $149.99+ (available in nine colors).
11. A wet/dry vacuum you can use to literally suck up anything from nails and water to bits of wood and leaves. You name it, it can be cleaned up with this vac.
My husband and I bought our first home three years ago and it has been quite the learning experience. Luckily my father-in-law has a plethora of tools, such as this vacuum, that made most of our DIYs a breeze. After ripping up a carpet and removing all the staples that had been holding it down, I was amazed we were able to use this machine to clean all the debris up in one swipe.
Promising review: "I had a 40-year-old Craftsman shop vacuum that finally broke, I was not expecting a modern one to perform as well as the old one however this new one is better in every way. The hose holds its shape under the vacuum, the wheels turn easily allowing it to move freely. It’s so much quieter than the old model, I like the cart especially as it gives a handle to allow you to move the vacuum around without bending down which for someone with low back pain, this is a great relief" —Silver
Get it from Amazon for $139.99+ (available in two sizes and four different accessories).
12. Rubbermaid's power scrubbing brush, for when you want to give your grout an all-inclusive spa treatment and bring it back to its squeaky-clean glory.
Promising review: "Last night I was reborn. What is the cause of this renewed zest for life, you might ask? It was the use of the Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber on my shower grout. It elevated a simple baking soda-and-water solution to alchemical proportions. My pink-tiled shower, the one that came with my scummy apartment, the one that never looks clean no matter how many hours of backbreaking labor I put in, now looks bright, clean, and full of promise. An otherwise disgusting and dated purely utilitarian part of my home is now art. TL;DR: This this is absolutely incredible." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22.21.
To learn why my BuzzFeed Shopping colleague loves this, check out our full Rubbermaid Power Scrubber review.