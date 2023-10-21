29 Products To Make Your Home The Perfect Haven To Hang Out In This Fall

1. A bat suncatcher featuring elegant stained glass wings you'll want on display all year instead of just during the fall months.
Promising review: "I love it! My house is spooky all year around and this looks perfect! It comes with a hanger like shown. It has stayed on my door for a month now." —Eddie Trevino
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in three styles).
2. Hand pie presses shaped like an acorn, a pumpkin, and an apple to take your favorite recipes to the next level — even summer lovers will have to cave and agree that autumn is awesome after biting into one of these.
Promising review: "I used them today and I absolutely love them! My pies turned out perfect!" —Meagan Floyd
Get a set of three from Amazon for $14.98.
3. A 8-quart Crock-Pot slow cooker you can use to make your favorite cozy-weather foods (soups, chili, stews, etc.) without having to hover around your oven. While your dinner is cooking you can continue to hunker down and get through a few more chapters of your novel.
Promising review: "This works amazing! I was surprised with it being so cheap but I use this so much especially during the fall and winter when I’m able to just throw everything in for a soup. Love this Crock-Pot!" —Olivia Adams
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
Be sure to add some slow cooker liners to your cart as well — less clean up!
4. A curtain of twinkle lights to help you transform your space into a cozy nook where you can sip on a cup of tea, crack open a book, or unwind from a long day.
Promising review: "I saw a few pictures online of fairy lights with sheer curtains and loved the look. These lights in particular are perfect for what I was looking for. It gives off a warm cozy glow, and really adds a nice touch of oomph to the room." —NG
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 11 colors).
5. Or festive string lights that'll give you ample opportunities to scream-sing "autumn leaves falling down like pieces into plaaace" a la Taylor Swift's "All Too Well."
These lights are waterproof and battery operated — each pack takes three AA batteries.
Promising review: "The lights and leaves on this are so beautiful. They are excellent quality — I have had no leaves fall off like another reviewer stated. I feel like this lighted garland took my fall decor to the next level! My kids and I love sitting under the glow of our fall lights while we read together." —achri07
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $17.99.
Don't forget to click the 5% off coupon before checking out!
6. A 3-in-1 convertible "reading chair" you've likely seen bubble up on your FYP — it has a spot to charge your phone/Kindle, a cup holder, a side pocket to keep your current read in, and pulls out into a full sleeper bed. There's even hidden storage at the bottom you can fill with MORE books (or, you know, sheets/pillows).
Check out a TikTok of the reading chair in action.
Promising review: "Amazing reading chair/lounger. If you're one of those people who needs to change positions often while reading, this chair is the bomb. I leave a charging cord in the arm for my phone and headphones, slide out the foot, and grab whatever book I chucked under there. I can lay down, recline, sit straight, etc. with ease. The foot stool part, being collapsible and held up with thin bars, did kind of sink a little after awhile but nothing that makes the chair feel broken or look lopsided. It's a solid little guy and I plan on picking another one up eventually for another room I like to read in." —Calvin Andrews
Get it from Amazon for $269.99+ (available in seven colors).
7. A color-shifting mushroom light because you're a ~fun guy~ and will totally appreciate the cozy lil' cottagecore aesthetic these bring to any room.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
8. Throw pillow covers to bring an autumn color palette to your couch without the stress of shopping around for perfectly coordinated pillows — this set has already done the work for you.
You can snag a set of two 18"x18" pillow inserts here.
Promising review: "I have been searching for the perfect ochre colored pillow. These are absolutely stunning. Such a deep rich color! Exactly what I was looking for. To top it off, they are also extremely soft. Perfect!" —Lillie Marshall
Get a set of two from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in 5 sizes and 17 colors).
9. Or set of four linen throw covers with a spookier retro vibe, in case you really want to transform your home into a Halloween haven.
Grab pillow inserts if you don't already have some lying around!
Promising review: "These pillow covers were EXACTLY what I was looking for! There is nothing I love more than a creepy vintage/retro look in my home for the fall/Halloween season. These are the perfect accent for all of my 1960s blow molds sitting around! I do wish the zippers were a bit more reinforced, but I am overall thrilled with my purchase! I love changing pillow covers seasonally rather than purchasing new pillows as it makes storage and washing a breeze. Buy them!!!" —mamaJen
Get them from Amazon for $17.88+ (available in six sizes).
10. A bread-making machine that'll fill your home with the aroma of freshly baked bread — is there any better smell than that on a chilly autumn day? I think not.
Promising review: "I didn't want to spend a lot of money in case it turned out that we didn't like it. Well, we love it. We consume a fresh loaf every three days and it only takes me 10 minutes to measure the ingredients, add them to the pot and set it to go. Much faster. For reference, I have only made the basic 1.5-lb loaf set to light crust. I follow the instructions exactly except I substitute the water with warm milk. I made this modification after the first couple of loaves. They were good but just a little dry for our liking. Using warm milk, instead of water, turns out a softer loaf. I'm sure I will try other recipes down the road but for now, this is what I needed it for and it works wonderfully." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $139.25.
11. And a gorgeous woven bread basket to display your latest creations, now that you're channeling your I-wish-it-was-autumn-forever feelings into crafting the perfect carb.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $32.
12. A trio of adorable ceramic ghosts you can count on to look spectre-cular wherever you decide they should live in your home.
Promising review: "My little guys came in absolutely perfect condition, and were packaged with a lot of foam padding inside their box so they were safe and snug!!! I adore them to bits. Perfect for the spooky mood. You can’t go wrong. I promise, you will adore these guys. Adopt some little ghosts and give them a loving home, it is 10000% worth it." —RCG1105
Get them from Amazon for $19.99.
13. A hot cider reed diffuser that'll ensure the moment someone walks into your home they think to themselves "it smells like autumn in here."
Sweet Water Decor is a woman-owned, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania–based small business that specializes in home decor and hit gifts.
Promising review: "I love the scent — soft and subtle without being overpowering. I ordered another for my bathroom!" —Amanda
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in six scents).
14. A cinnamon-colored duvet set complete with a super soft cover and two shams that'll make you want to lounge in bed for days (if only). Whatever color you choose will look (and feel!) divine and will help transform your room into one out of a fancy resort.
You can get a duvet insert here!
Magic Linen is a family-owned small business based in Lithuania that sells an array of home linens.
Promising review: "Friends have boasted about linen sheets and how I need to hop on the train. I was not a believer until I decided to give the magic linen sheets a try. My husband is obsessed with our sheets and pillows and duvet. I’m usually always cold, and my husband runs hot. We are both at our perfect temperature with these sheets! I’m never cold, and we’ve had the best sleep the last week since I’ve put them on. Also, I got the yellow stripe cover and pillow covers and love it. Love, love, love! Am planning on getting different colors!" —Patricia L.
Get it from Magic Linen for $296.80+ (originally $371; available in 22 styles and twin, full, queen, and king sizing).
15. Or burnt orange–colored linen sheets that are so luxurious they'll have you cancelling plans because you'd much rather be in bed pretending Halloween is right around the corner (it kind of is, right?)
In addition to having these incredibly comfortable sheets (in that lovely warm color as seen above), I also have Parachute's linen quilt and it is the most breathable comforter I have ever owned. You get what you pay for with these, the quality of everything I've gotten from this company so far has been absolutely worth it.
Promising review: "Have been sleeping on my linen sheets for about a month now and absolutely loving them. Have washed twice and have only gotten softer with each wash. They are sturdy yet luxurious and breathable. Love my sheets." —Dalas D.
Get them from Parachute for $120+ (available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king sizes and 10 colors).
16. A autumnal eucalyptus garland to drape across your fireplace or TV stand — it'll bring the *exact* vibe you're trying to curate in your home for October and November.
Promising review: "I love these flowers. They're very realistic. I'm very happy with them and would recommend definitely." —Danielle M.
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in 24 colors).
17. A "flaming" humidifier to impress anyone who cherishes nothing more than cozy cottagecore vibes, soothing aromatherapy, and sleeping amongst delightfully hydrated air.
Check out a TikTok of the flaming humidifier in action.
Promising review: "I like how this diffuser kind of looks like a mini fireplace and it’s perfect for winter. I also like how long the water of this diffuser lasts — I always add my favorite essential oil in it when I go to sleep every night without worrying it will run out of water. I used to have insomnia and it helped me to sleep through the night with my relaxing essential oil scent, and it also worked as a humidifier." —Benny
Get it from Amazon for $32.69 (available in two colors).