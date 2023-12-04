49 Products To Help You Clean Every Inch Of Your Home

1. Cactus-shaped dryer balls for anyone who is tired of buying dryer sheets — these prickly pals will ensure your laundry dries faster and gets softer with each wash.
Reviewers say they actually catch (human and pet) hair too!
Promising review: "These cute little waving saguaro cactus dryer balls are perfect. I’ve bought other dryer balls that dried and cracked after a month, these are over three months of heavy use and look as fresh as the day they were delivered on my doorstep. Great value and your clothes will dry faster as well as more efficiently because they tumble and separate your clothes for more efficiency. 🌵" —Christian B Staller
Get a set of four from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in four colors).
2. An instant carpet spot remover spray, so when your bestie accidentally drips salsa off of their chip and onto your carpet you can say "no biggie" and actually mean it.
Promising review: "I have a white couch and my dog loves to jump up after being outside. Sometimes she has mud on her paws and this product removes the stains COMPLETELY. We’ve had red wine and spaghetti sauce spilled on it and zero trace is left after using this. Best part, my couch fabric doesn’t get damaged by the chemicals either. I’ve ordered 12 of these and we have one in every room and in our cars. Hands-down nothing beats this spray. I’ve tried pet stain removers, DIY recommendations, stuff with vinegar… only this product works. Pay the cost for this! It’s totally worth it! 100 stars if I could." —Lauren R.
Get it from Amazon for $6.65+ (available in two sizes and multipacks).
3. Shower door cleaner you can count on to make your door shine like the top of the Chrysler building — not that either of us have been up there, so we'll just have to take someone else's word for it.
Promising review: "I recently moved into a new apartment that was very clean. Except my walk-in shower doors. They were in abysmal shape and made my entire bathroom look embarrassingly unkempt. The lime deposits were thick and stubborn; the doors had clearly not been thoroughly cleaned for a long time. After one application and touching up a couple of small but particularly encrusted areas, my doors looked like new ... the glass seemed to disappear entirely!" —SoundByte
Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
4. Retainer cleaning tablets that'll help restore yours back to its original color (aka not yellow, yikes) and do a much better job at it than your well-intentioned but feeble attempts to brush it with your toothbrush.
M3 Naturals is a small business!
Promising review: "I didn't take before/after pics because, truthfully, I didn't expect this to do much. I've got a night guard to prevent grinding, and I've had it for years now. I've cleaned it regularly, brushed it, sanitized it daily, etc., but it was distinctly yellow and opaque, I figured from age. I was about to talk to my dentist about replacing it, but figured I'd give these a try. LET ME TELL YOU. This thing is now clear and clean and almost like new. It definitely wasn't an instant fix, but it got a little better after each use, and now, it's unrecognizable. If you're on the fence, try this. It's not cheap, but it's way less than a new dental device!" —Katie
Get a pack of 120 from Amazon for $21.21.
5. A set of Bottle Bright tablets to restore your favorite thermos to its original shiny state. Your go-to coffee mug will shine brighter than the Chrysler building!
Promising review: "I seriously can't believe how well these little tablets work. I had the most disgusting Hydro Flask coffee mug; I tried everything — bottle brush, different kinds of soap, vinegar, EVERYTHING — and there was still a seemingly impenetrable layer of black sludge inside. I let a tablet sit in each of my mugs for an hour or two, and the black sludge rinsed out COMPLETELY, without even scrubbing. They look brand-new. What a magical product. No weird smell or taste afterward, either. I liked it so much that I used it on another Hydro Flask I use primarily to hold my Bloody Mary mix in the fridge. I couldn't put anything else in it because it would always taste like spicy tomato juice. Bottle Bright to the rescue! No residual smell or taste anymore. AMAZING, AMAZING, AMAZING." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.
6. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which is an all-purpose cleaning paste that'll help you tackle all of your messes but make it *~pretty in pink~* at the same time.
After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast iron pan (seen above, right) and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning.
Promising review: "It removed stubborn mold and grime from my shower tile grout with use of a hard bristle tooth brush. It removed hard water stains from my sinks and faucets. I noticed it really does remove mineral build up, but it takes a lot of elbow grease and repetitive applications before you start seeing progress. The texture feels similar to when you mix honey with sugar to make a lip scrub, except it’s super fine grit and more pasty like putty or clay. It works amazing so far! No overpowering smell (barely any smell at all), easy to use, and a little product goes a long way. I haven’t tried it on rust yet so we’ll see how that goes. Over all very pleased and impressed so far. Highly recommend!" —Marissa
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
7. A pet hair remover with a unique patented brush design that'll let you invite guests to sit down without fear of them being covered head-to-toe in your dog's smelly hair (especially if they're overdue for a bath...yikes).
ChomChom is a small business.
Promising reviews: "The ChomChom Roller really works. I have two German shepherds who shed SO much, so this was necessary. The ChomChom Roller picked up SO much fur the vacuum couldn’t." —Ezra Gordon
"I've had it in my possession for like two hours and I've cleaned everything. The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair; I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome. I feel like it should be in raffle baskets and giveaways and silent auctions for every event that highlights 'things cat people need.' It's better than those sticky rollers, it's better than the one-directional velvet wand thing that I always use the wrong way. It's the best." —Meowser
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in black).
8. And a pet deshedding brush you can use to remove any matted fur and loose hair so it won't end up covering every square inch of your home.
Promising review: "Bear is only 7lbs. He’s little. I got this much hair (pictured above, left) off of him in less than five minutes. It’s my first long haired dog and my first shedding season with him. I’m so happy with this tool. He likes it too! His coat feels great!" —Erin Kelly
Get it from Amazon for $15.77 (available in four colors).
9. Arm & Hammer Deodorizer Odor Busterz you can keep in the bottom of your garbage can to fight off even the stinkiest of smells — there's nothing worse than opening your kitchen garbage after throwing out broccoli the night before. 🤢
I have similar item in the bottom of my baby's diaper pail and it really does make a difference! Reviewers also note it's been a great addition to their laundry baskets as well.
Promising review: "We consistently take out the garbage from our diaper pail, and even though the odor is sealed into the pail sometimes there can be a lingering odor when you go to change the bag. I decided to pop two of these in the pail underneath the plastic bag to see if it would help combat the smell and it’s like magic. We haven’t noticed any scent so far and they last a long time, 3+ months of odor control! (We have a 3.5-month-old). Definitely will be throwing one of these into my husband's tennis bag!" —Maddie Vasiliev
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.98.
10. A cleaning brush that'll assist in removing dirt and scuffs from suede and Nubuck materials — you better believe Elvis could've used one of these bad boys for his beloved blue suede shoes 😉.
Shacke is a small business!
Promising review: "I rarely write reviews but I just received this and it's amazing. I had a grease stain on my new Uggs that I was so sad about. Corn starch almost ruined them. This brush minimized (if not totally removed) the stain. I love that no chemicals are involved and it's pure magic. I'll use this on all of my suede shoes moving forward. Get it!" —Jennifer
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
11. A Wet & Forget shower cleaner you can use to clean your shower with the least amount of effort ever — seriously, you just leave it for the day then rinse it off and enjoy how sparkly and clean the glass will be!
Promising review: "I had a horrible gray ring on the bottom of my shower that was impossible to remove. I had tried the Dawn Dish Soap method (with a lot of scrubbing), and even used toilet bowl cleaner to try to remove the soap scum. My next step was to tear out and replace the shower pan and tile. I figured this was my last chance and ordered the Wet and Forget Shower Spray and really coated the shower walls and floor pan and walked away. I CANNOT begin to tell you how happy I was to rinse down the walls sometime later and watch all that crud roll right down the drain!! This is the best product I have ever used in my life!! Works great and no toxic fumes!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+.
12. A garbage-disposal foaming cleaner to scrub away the stinky grime that builds up on the blades and in the pipes.
Look at that foam go!
Promising review: "We moved into a townhouse that had a garbage disposal in the kitchen. Never had one growing up and didn't think too much about it until the funky smell started. I researched ways to clean it and came across these. Decided to order a four pack and try them. THEY ARE LIFE CHANGING. Just run some water, toss the packet in, and turn on the disposal. The little packet does all the hard work for you. I order a new set as soon as we start to run low." —lucas broshears
Get it from Amazon for $3.78.
13. A set of cleaning K-Cups that'll rinse away all the coffee grounds from your past beverages and ensure your next ones taste fresher than ever.
Promising review: "I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues and I especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use… I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results…VERY HAPPY!!" —Corey West
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.