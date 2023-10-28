32 Products With Such Good Reviews You May Want To Test Them Yourself

1. A weekender bag for anyone who with an endless travel bug and never seems to be in the same place for more than a month at a time. PS: It even has a built-in USB charging port! Many reviewers compare this to the fan favorite Beis weekender 😉.
Promising review: "We have been traveling by car (two days) to Florida to see relatives several times a year, and this has been the best bag I've used in four trips. It is compact, easy to carry, takes up less room in the car, and I love the separation of the bottom for shoes (plus I easily packed clothing for 10 days). I don't take many cosmetic items, so the small cosmetic bag is good for me, but not so great for someone with greater needs. Also packed some items like shampoo in the bottom compartment with my shoes. We did hit some rain but the bag only got a few drops on it and nothing penetrated the bag. So far good product for cost." —Mimi/Mom
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in two sizes and 20 colors/designs)
2. An automatic milk frother you can use for traditional hot frothing *or* to create your own cold foam (instead of paying a pretty penny to have it top your Starbies drinks). Reviewers are obsessed with how thick and creamy the froth gets, even from low fat and almond milks, and just how *fast* it works to fully froth in just one minute.
Check out a TikTok of the milk frother in action.
Promising review: "I’m pleased to report it has outperformed all of them. It takes less than a minute to froth milk that comes out thick and creamy, just like at a coffee shop. I have used it with almond milk and regular and they both come out beautifully. I pour it over a bit of very strong coffee from my French press mixed with some Trader Joe’s sipping chocolate. Just perfect. It’s the first at-home mocha that doesn’t leave me feeling deprived of my fancy coffee fix. As a bonus, it’s very easy to use — plug and play, really —s mall to store, and it cleans up like a breeze." —Placeholder
Get it from Amazon for $40.99+ (available in three colors)
3. A folding tray you can easily slide right up to your couch — a must-have for anyone who works from home without a designated office space or just wants to unwind with a bowl of mac and cheese while watching whatever's on Bravo.
Table-Mate is a small business!
Promising review: "I use this as a little crafting table and it is exactly what I wanted. The plastic top cleans up easily and is able to withstand harsh chemicals — I've wiped it with straight acetone after I got paint on it and the paint came off without damaging the plastic. I appreciate how easy this is to fold up and stow under my rather low loveseat. Great little table at a very reasonable price." —Princess Sarah
Get it from Amazon for $39.01+ (available in four colors).
4. Illuminating nail concealer to help you create a simple mani without having to spend half your paycheck at the salon 💅.
Reviewers love how buildable this polish is. Additionally, Londontown is a small business that primarily sells nail care.
Promising review: "I’m not a big review writer but I had to write one about this polish! Now, it has only been a few days but so far it has been the best nail polish I have ever used! I was hesitant because it’s way more than I have ever spent on a nail polish. But it is so worth it. I don’t know why it seems so different but it was easy to apply and looks as good as when I get a manicure. I have never had that when I have done my own nails! So far, I am hooked!" —jenc
Get it from Amazon for $20 (available in four shades).
5. A cushioned bath pillow that'll support your neck, your back, and your need to relax and unwind after a rather unpleasant day. You deserve it!
Bath Haven is a small business.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this!!! Five stars all the way! I love soaking in baths but always had to use two or more towels every time to cushion my tailbone / neck from crunching against the hard tub. With this bath bed though, I am relaxing in delightful comfort the entire time and no longer have any pressure on my tailbone or head against the hard surface. Feels like I’m laying on a cloud." —Ashley
Get it from Amazon for $47.02+ (available in four styles).
6. A "Cup Cozy Pillow" — aka an absolute essential for achieving peak comfort goals in your living room. It features a spot to hold your remote, two mugs, and two additional beverages. You honestly may never want to leave your couch again.
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers.
Check out a TikTok of the Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow in action.
Promising review: "This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" —Amber
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
7. Derol Lip Plumper and Lip Care Serum, which uses natural ingredients like ginger, mint, and vitamin E to gently make your lips look more full and moisturized. Pucker up!
Promising review: "I've tried several lip plumpers before, all with varying results. I was on the market for some new gloss and found this on Amazon. This stuff is the real deal. It does tingle a little bit, but not to the point of pain, and it leaves your lips looking voluptuous and full. I'm really happy I decided to try this out." —Marissa
Get the set from Amazon for $12.99.
8. An exfoliating foot peel mask that'll make you feel like a snake shedding your skin — it'll be grossly satisfying to watch the progress and the results will be mindblowing!
Promising review: "These foot masks work as stated. You wear the masks (bags, basically) for about an hour. A week or so later, your feet will peel so much they look like zombie feet! Both my daughter and I have used these, so it's not just me. I will say that, depending on the condition of your feet, one application may not be enough. One application did improve my feet about 50%, but I plan to use the masks once a month until the three-pack is gone. That should greatly improve my feet by sandal season! I will definitely purchase again, as needed." —Trisha
Get it from Amazon for $14.36 (available in three styles).
9. Bio-Oil, which reviewers swear by for helping to diminish scars and stretch marks while *also* moisturizing their sensitive skin. It's filled with rosemary oil, lavender oil, chamomile oil, vitamin A, vitamin E, and PurCellin oil to help keep your skin feeling (and looking!) great.
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord was super impressed by this product, she said:
"FWIW re: scars, though, this stuff really works. I had thyroid surgery a few years ago, and Bio-Oil took me from looking like I'd stumbled out of the Red Wedding to virtually no detectable scar within a few months. All I did was apply it once in the morning and once at night."
Promising review: "I had to have a freckle excised to check for cancer. The wound was very deep and left a scar (the one in the center). The other two scars are actually from the bandages I used to cover the wound. The scar made me self conscious, and I found this online with great reviews. I will say that if I had used it every single day, I think the scar would be completely gone. However, even with using it maybe three or four times a week, the results are amazing! I am very happy with this product. The scent is lovely and light, and I love the consistency. Highly recommend!!" —Alexis Melendez
Get it from Amazon for $11.12.
10. An eyelash separator that'll remove all the clumps and lumps caused by your mascara and transform your lashes into ones worthy of a close-up glamour shot.
11. A veggie chopper you can use to dice onions in a flash — save your uncontrollable crying for the next time you watch The Notebook. It can also spiralize, slice, and chop!
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three colors).
12. A giant lint roller on a stick you'll find yourself reaching for time and time again — especially before guests arrive. It'll let you remove all the pet hair and lint from your furniture without having to bend and struggle to get to hard-to-reach spots.
Promising review: "I am truly amazed at this device! All the nasty dust that was on my popcorn ceiling (I own a mid century home and haven’t gotten rid of the popcorn ceiling just yet). The amount of dust was getting out of control and everything I tried didn’t work — paper towels just snagged on the ceiling and a vacuum was way to heavy and awkward. This got my ceiling sparkling clean in about five minutes! I used it on my walls as well! I love it and highly recommend it if you have popcorn ceilings as well!" —Marea Celentano
Get it from Amazon for $23.85.
Don't forget to apply the 22% off coupon at checkout!