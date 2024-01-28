Each pack contains four sheets.

Promising review: "A must-have in my house! I absolutely LOVE this product. I have a 3-year-old and a 6-year-old, and it works wonders! For persistent fevers, I put one sheet on their forehead, then cut a second sheet in half (one placed on their back, another on the abdomen). If it's really bad, I'll cut it into fourths (both underarms, both inner thighs) to keep control of the main heat sources. My kids have no problem sleeping with them on. They stay solidly cool for about five hours and cooler than room temp for another two hours. They don't hurt at all when it's time to peel off — way easier than a bandaid! It's also great for boo-boos. Instead of expecting my 3-year-old to hold an ice pack on his face after knocking it on the coffee table, I just cut one of those strips to the appropriate size, stick it to the boo-boo, and we're good to go!" —Gracie's Choice

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $13.49.

