48 Gifts To Give Your Friend Who Is Usually Stressed-Out

1. A cushioned bath pillow that'll support their neck, back, and their need to relax and unwind after a rather unpleasant day. They deserve it!
Bath Haven is a small business.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this!!! Five stars all the way! I love soaking in baths but always had to use two or more towels every time to cushion my tailbone / neck from crunching against the hard tub. With this bath bed though, I am relaxing in delightful comfort the entire time and no longer have any pressure on my tailbone or head against the hard surface. Feels like I’m laying on a cloud." —Ashley
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in four styles)
2. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, because, if we’re being honest (and I like to think we’ve reached a point in our relationship where we can be blunt), you and I both know the ones they've been sleeping on are starting to resemble Flat Stanley. It’s time for you to upgrade their sleeping situation.
Promising review: "I purchased them two years ago. They are the most wonderful and comfy pillows I've ever had. When I read the reviews saying they washed up badly, I was ready to buy new ones. Lo and behold, I washed them and dried them in the dryer, and they turned out great. I just have the older type stackable washer and dryer set, not large, just regular sized. I put both pillows in the washer on gentle, then put both pillows in the dryer. I ran the dryer on medium heat and ran the cycle several times, just to make sure. I'm happy they turned out so well 'cause I love these pillows!" —T. Rune
Get it from Amazon for $60.99+ (available in Standard/Queen or King sizing).
3. A Furbo camera that's an absolute must-have for pet parents — they'll be able to check on Fido at anytime and will even receive push notifications when their pup is barking so they can talk to them through the app to calm them and even toss them a treat!
It features realtime two-way audio, color night vision, and a 360-degree rotating 1080p camera.
Promising review: "Having cameras inside the house are nice for checking on the dogs. Having a feeder where you can watch your dogs eat is better. Having a camera that can swivel to check where your dogs went and feed them? Perfect. Setup was easy and I was up and running in no time. I have no regrets making this purchase and I’ve gotten my dogs used to the new camera and they definitely enjoy all the treats being dispensed. It’s also nice to be able to talk to the pups and stop them from doing stuff through the mic. Highly recommend for people who aren’t at home a lot and worry about their pets and just want to give them some loving while you’re busy." —Eugene
Get it from Amazon for $210.
4. An activity book that has been specifically designed for the writer to destroy once they've finished it — your loved one will get the chance to dig deep into their past, present, and future without any pressure to commit to daily journaling.
...and the celestial design on the front is stunning, if I do say so myself.
Promising review: "This book helps you understand that it’s okay to be completely honest with yourself. The book itself was in great condition with clean pages. I can’t wait to venture more into this lil' journey with myself ♥️" —Molls
Get it from Amazon for $7.32.
5. A "Liquipen" for anyone who grew up with a lava lamp but knows setting one up at their desk probably isn't *ideal*. Watching the little blobs float up and down will ease your buddy's mind and give them a chance to regroup before diving back into a project.
Promising review: "I broke up the three-pack and gave one pen as a gift for a class gift exchange and put the other two in stockings for Christmas. Good quality and approved by both the 8-year-old and 49-year-old husband who is a kid at heart! Definitely recommend." —Kindle Customer
Get a set of three from Amazon for $16.99.
6. A plush blanket reviewers swear is *just like* a Barefoot Dreams (y'know, the blanket the Kardashians are always seen toting onto their private jets?) but without the extra dollar signs on the price tag.
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in 16 styles and two sizes).
7. Crayola Globbles, a fun lil' gadget they can use to burn off some steam in between meetings or when they just need a quick mental break. Don't worry, they won't leave residue on walls.
Promising review: "I waited over two months to write my review! My daughter is four and plays with these DAILY! YES they do attract dirt and hair HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off, it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room which was pretty entertaining! None of these have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" —Kindle Customer
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $11.65.
8. A backseat hook your friend can use to prevent their handbag from spilling out all over their car the next time they make a sharp turn or stop short (happens to the best of us).
Promising review: "I thought this might be one of the silly things I sometimes fall for. Nope. These are awesome. I keep one on the driver's side headrest and the other on the passenger side. I prefer to use the passenger one, because I can reach into my purse from the drivers seat, but if I've got extra people in the car, it's nice to have the flexibility to keep my purse on either side. Also, they fit very snugly and are tough. My purse easily weighs 20 pounds, and it never looks like they're strained." —Kendra
Get a set from Amazon for $5.99 (available in two colors).
9. A blackhead scrub stick that'll exfoliate their clogged pores and remove excess sebum while also being a bit reminiscent of the adorable lil' character from Finding Nemo that said "you made me iiiink!"
Promising review: "Here’s the thing. A scrub is never going to solve your blackhead issues long term. But there is truly no other product like this. It’s an amazing quick fix to get your pores unclogged and less noticeable, and once you’ve done that, slap on some retinol/salicylic acid with a moisturizer. Adorable packaging, unique product, and effective!" —Molly
Get it from Amazon for $8.31.
10. A color-shifting mushroom light for the ~fun guy~ in your life who would appreciate the cozy lil' cottagecore aesthetic these bring to any room.
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom nightlight in action.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $6.48.