33 Fun Products You Can Snag For Less Than $10

1. A nontoxic nail pawlish pen made specifically for dogs — because why should you be the only one to have a fabulous manicure to show off at the park? Now you and your bestie can match!
This is the way to go if you want to give your pup a mani/pedi, since regular human polish isn't safe for them!
Promising review: "Got this on a whim because my girlfriend wanted to paint the dog's nails. We received it really quickly and the polish went on easily and stayed on. We were cutting the grass and the dog went out and played in the fresh cut grass, running around, and it's still on! A little scuffed but still pretty much solidly on. So far two days have gone by and it's still on. We're going to get more colors." —Diaztortillas
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 13 colors and multi-packs).
2. Snail teabag holders that'll prevent your tea bag string from *~slippin' into the lava~* AKA your steaming tea. Reviewers also love adding them to their potted plants — s'cute.
Promising reviews: "These little critters are awesome! I like using them on the edge of my tea cup when I make hot tea. I just wrap the teabag string around the snail and it keeps everything from falling back into my tea. I like that each one has a different color and I keep them all handy to grab." —KA7DRE
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $6.48.
3. A color-shifting mushroom light because you're a ~fun guy~ and will totally appreciate the cozy cottagecore aesthetic these bring to any room.
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom nightlight in action.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
4. Glimmer Glow Stick lipstick will ensure your pout can showcase the *perfect* shade of pink at all times thanks to its fancy pH technology. It'll magically leave a rosy, subtle glittery shade on your lips. Perfect for anyone who would love to show off a lil' color on their lips but simply doesn't have the time to carefully apply a lipstick.
Check out a TikTok of the Glimmer Glow lipstick in action.
Promising review: "I was skeptical about what shade this would turn out to be, but it works perfectly with my skin tone! Love it!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $3.99.
5. A carbonated bubble clay mask that starts to bubble once it's applied — get one for you and your bestie and prepare for a fun night of selfies (all the while banishing blackheads).
Promising review: "Wow! I purchased this on a whim after seeing one of my favorite YouTubers try it out. I didn't expect a lot from it. I tried it out and was shocked!!! The mask was simple (and fun) to use. I wasn't sure I felt a lot happening while it was on, but it was pretty cool how the bubbles started to grow off of my face. Upon inspection after using this mask I was completely amazed. My face felt cleaner than it has in a very long time AND my pores looked amazing! I don't remember a time when I felt like my pores looked great before using this mask. I would highly recommend this mask to anyone. It's also so much cheaper than the GlamGlow ones I have been using (and didn't see near these results from)." —Phil Textor
Get it from Amazon for $8.87.
6. A mini waffle maker you can use to make a delectable breakfast whenever the mood strikes — you can even use it to make a BUNCH of waffles and freeze them for rushed mornings.
Promising review: "At first, I laughed and thought it was too small to really do anything. I was so wrong — it's an amazing little waffle maker!! Can cook almost anything on it! I have cooked eggs, waffles, and French toast." —S PETERSON
Get it from Amazon for $17.45+ (available in 20 colors).
7. A Bluey coloring book filled with 64 (!!!) images you can work on while watching your favorite episodes of the show. And if your favorite episode isn't one with The Grannies in it... you have poor taste.
You can also grab markers, crayons, or colored pencils to go along with it.
Promising review: "The coloring book is sturdy and well constructed. Pages are thick enough to accommodate crayons or water colors." —J.L. Ross
Get it from Amazon for $5.58 (clip the coupon on the product page to save $1.12).
8. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza — a card game you can play every game night. Hope you and your pals are ready for endless giggles!
Dolphin Hat Games is a small business that specializes in family-friendly card games
You deal all the cards out to your two to four players, and everyone keeps their mini-deck face down. Everyone takes a turn putting a card down in the middle of the table, saying one of the words "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza," in that order. If the picture on your card matches the word that's said, everyone slaps their hand on the card in a pile as quickly as possible. The last person on the pile has to take the stack and add 'em to their cards, and whoever runs out of cards first wins!
Get it from Amazon for $7.97.
9. SAEM Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick — it'll reduce under-eye circles and puffiness thanks to the glacial waters its formulated with. It's so freakin' cute!!! Who wouldn't want to improve their skin with the help of a lil' polar bear?
Promising reviews: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
10. Crystal ball sun catchers you can hang in the most sunny spot in your home to bring rainbows into your life. 🌈✨
Promising review: "I love prisms, and was surprised to find a set online for such a good price. I ordered one as a Christmas gift for my daughter, and was delighted to see it arrive beautifully packaged with fishline for hanging and a microfiber cloth for cleaning. Since then I have ordered three more sets as gifts! My infant granddaughter loves to chase the rainbows the prisms make across the room." —Maggie W. Rowe
Get a set of two from Amazon for $6.99.
11. Garden gloves with claws that'll make you feel like the Lady Gaga of gardening and make digging in the dirt both easier and more fashionable.
Promising review: "If you're like me, I typically ditch the gloves when I'm weeding because I can't get a good hold on the smaller weeds. Not with these gloves! They help me dig up those small weeds quickly. I thought I'd have a hard time picking things up because of the claws, but no. They make weeding so much quicker, and save my nails and hands in the process." —MomOfR&D
Get them from Amazon for $6.88+ (available in four colors).
12. Nyx glitter primer — a must-have for anyone who regularly likes to ~*make the whole place shimmmmmer~* a la Taylor Swift (or at the very least wants to ensure their sparkles stay on flawlessly for the entirety of a concert).
Promising review: "Loooooove this. I've used a lot of glitter primers and usually they work for a little while, an hour, maybe two, and never up against sweat. I used this on Halloween and am now using it to swatch any of my glitters for nails or makeup. And this holds AMAZINGLY. I did dishes and made lunch while having the pictured snowflake on to swatch glitter colors and it did not budge, I had to use micellar water and a makeup wipe just to get it off a little. So definitely recommend!" —Seriously Lacqueing
Get it from Amazon for $6.11.
13. An helpful silicone dinosaur you can rely on to keep you company at your desk and also prop up your phone for you — what a thoughtful lil' guy!
Promising review: "Obsessed! This is the perfect phone stand, I can’t live without it. I take it with me when I travel. I’ve probably bought about 6 over the years. A must for laying in bed and scrolling on your phone or watching videos. Whenever I lose it, I’m constantly saying, 'Where is my Dino?!'" —Michelle Murphy
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 colors or glow-in-the-dark).