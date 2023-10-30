"This Blanket Is The Most Amazing Thing Ever": 27 Things For Your Bedroom That’ll Make It Feel Like A 5-Star Hotel

These have a 10-key remote that allows you to control the brightness, flicker, *and* choose between a 2, 4, 6, or 8-hour timer. PS, get some batteries!

Promising review: "Love these! I don't like to burn real candles because I can't handle scents, but I like the look of candles as part of decor and candlelight. I hate those cheep faux wax looking ones. These are much more sleek and fashionable. You can't immediately tell they aren't real. It's not glass but a very sturdy hard plastic which I prefer with a toddler running around. My only small complaint is the remote sensor can be weird. The candles can be right next to each other, and sometimes, not all three will turn on, so I have to hit the button three to four times. There's also a flicker light option which helps make them more realistic. Buying more!" —Amazon customer

Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in four colors).