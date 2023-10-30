"This Blanket Is The Most Amazing Thing Ever": 27 Things For Your Bedroom That’ll Make It Feel Like A 5-Star Hotel

1. A set of new standard bed pillows to replace the ones you've been sleeping on for so long that they resemble thin sheets of paper rather than something you should rest your head on.
Promising review: "I’ve become pretty committed to these pillows. I recently revamped my guest rooms and had some ancient pillows that I decided to upgrade with these bad boys since we have used them in other places for years now! Love them. Super soft, clean up nice, and stay cool. Highly recommend in both queen and king sizes! And yes, the queen size fits into a regular sham if you need to know!" —Ali Lytle
Get a set of two from Amazon for $61.37+ (available in sizes Queen/Standard and King).
2. A handmade moon phase garland you'll want to promptly hang above your bed — it'll make your cozy little room feel like one of those highly rated boutique hotels where your fave influencers seem to spend all of their time.
Promising review: "I'm an incoming freshman this fall, and I bought this to add some personality to my dorm. It has beyond exceeded my expectations! I placed it directly on top of my dorm bed as shown in the display photos and am so pleased with how it looks. It fits perfectly with the grey/white color scheme I was going for and have received numerous compliments from both my friends and RAs when they've visited. I cannot stress enough how much of an 'aesthetic feel' it adds to my dorm." —jhsgf
Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
3. A sunrise alarm clock that'll wake you up so pleasantly you'll forget that you're supposed to be cranky about heading off to work.
This lovely lil' gadget has seven different light settings, calming "wake up" noises, and can be set to gradually get brighter at 30, 20, or 10 minutes.
Promising review: "I got this recommendation from TikTok and it really has helped especially with Oregon winters where the sun is not out by the time the alarm rings. It has several peaceful alarm settings and even has night music to put you to sleep. The sunrise with the alarm piano is what I play to wake me up every morning and it is a way better way than to wake up to an annoying phone alarm." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $32.88.
4. A set of five petite glass vases for scattering around your room (your nightstand, window sill, dresser, etc).
5. A soft muslin throw blanket that'll look lovely folded atop your bed but you'll equally appreciate for how soft and cozy you'll feel while wrapped up in it on a rainy day.
Promising review: "This blanket is the most amazing thing ever! It is incredibly soft and lightweight. It is warm but not overwhelming. It looks great as a throw for decoration but so comfortable you have to use." —Fairykisses
Get it from Amazon for $39.89+ (available in 14 colors and 6 styles).
6. A set of flameless LED candles with a timer feature to bring a calming ambiance to your room without the added worry of "OMG, did I leave that candle on?" if you accidentally doze off.
These have a 10-key remote that allows you to control the brightness, flicker, *and* choose between a 2, 4, 6, or 8-hour timer. PS, get some batteries!
Promising review: "Love these! I don't like to burn real candles because I can't handle scents, but I like the look of candles as part of decor and candlelight. I hate those cheep faux wax looking ones. These are much more sleek and fashionable. You can't immediately tell they aren't real. It's not glass but a very sturdy hard plastic which I prefer with a toddler running around. My only small complaint is the remote sensor can be weird. The candles can be right next to each other, and sometimes, not all three will turn on, so I have to hit the button three to four times. There's also a flicker light option which helps make them more realistic. Buying more!" —Amazon customer
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in four colors).
7. A disco ball planter that'll take your room from drab to fab the moment the sun hits it — it can be hung with a macrame rope (that's included!) or displayed on a wooden stand. Boutique hotel vibes, coming right up!
It's featured in this TikTok from @annamoraan!
Promising review: "This planter brings me so much joy every day! It is well-crafted and beautifully packaged. I appreciate the extra touches, like the fact it comes with a few extra mirrored tiles and that there are different ways to display it — it comes with a stand and nicely braided hanging rope. Every day my whole living room becomes a party :) Cannot recommend enough." —Phil
Get it from Amazon for $27.97.
8. A bed canopy because it's about damn time you started living your life like the princess you were meant to be — and you won't even need to nail it to the wall!
Promising review: "I LOVE this canopy! It's great for the price. It takes a minute to figure out which way it goes on the bed but don’t get discouraged, you’ll figure it out. This is meant to hang from the ceiling but you can make it work on posts. I tied the hook strings around the bed post and it holds great. It’s a great canopy." —Teka
Get it from Amazon for $22.95+ (available in black or white).
9. An ornate, arched mirror with gorgeous details that'll bring some serious elegance into your bedroom and set you up to make a cheeky joke like "if it's not baroque, don't fix it" if your partner ever suggests getting a new one.
Promising review: "Bought the bronze color and it is just beautiful. It's weighty and looks of good quality and workmanship but is not so heavy that it’s hard to work with if you want to lean it or hang it. I wanted the Primrose from Anthropologie but it's hard to pay that price. This mirror is quality and has a lot better price. Move over, Primrose. I love it!" —Joni Bell
Get it from Amazon for $83.70+ (available in three sizes and four colors).
10. A roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper you can count on to revamp your bedroom into an entirely new space — it'll literally feel like your walls are singing the Taylor Swift lyrics "I once was poison ivy but now I'm your daisy."
See one way to use it in this TikTok from @astoldbymichelle, who revamped their kitchen cabinets with this gorgeous paper!
Promising review: "In love with this daisy paper!! My project turned out beautifully!! Good quality and amazing adhesion!" —Tony
Get a 16.5-foot roll from Amazon for $24.49.
11. A curtain of twinkle lights that'll make you feel like you're sleeping inside a magical fairyland. Who wouldn't want that?
If it were up to me, I would leave my Christmas lights up inside my home all year long. These twinkle lights are a great way to create that look without being overtly holiday-themed. Tinker Bell would certainly approve!
Promising review: "I saw a few pictures online of fairy lights with sheer curtains and loved the look. These lights in particular are perfect for what I was looking for. It gives off a warm cozy glow, and really adds a nice touch of oomph to the room." —NG
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
12. A TikTok-famous digital clock — it'll double as a mirror so you can use it to tell the time and apply lipstick before heading out.
It also features two USB outlets, so you can charge your phone directly from it.
Promising review: "This is a pretty basic alarm clock, but the mirror finish and large blue display give this a very modern look. Brightness is adjustable and controls are fairly simple. Blue is a deep vibrant shade and looks awesome against the mirror finish." —J. Pennington
Get it from Amazon for $18.36 (available in 12 colors).
13. A pack of bedsheet suspenders that'll ensure your sheets will always stay perfectly taut as if the hotel cleaning service *just* freshened it up for ya.
Promising review: "These are definitely worth the price. My significant other and I apparently run marathons in our sleep, so the fitted sheet and mattress pad came off the bed without fail. We own a double pillow-top mattress and they haven't stretched out while holding a fitted sheet, (that shrunk in the wash), plus two mattress pads. They hold them firmly to the bed with no slipping. No damage has been done to the sheets, either." —Michelle
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in standard and extra-long sizes, and in black, white, and pink).