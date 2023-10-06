Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. An oversized corduroy button-down shirt that screams "fall is here and it's fabulous!"
2. Levi's Ribcage jeans for anyone who is sick and tired of low-rise denim — these will beautifully creep up past your belly button so you can wear *all* the crop tops you want.
Promising review: "Bought these for both my daughter and me, and they look great on both of us!!! They’re extremely comfortable and they stretch just enough. The quality is exactly what you expect from Levi’s. We purchased three pairs in total and plan on purchasing more in other colors." —Lulu Herrera
Get them from Amazon for $69.99 (available in sizes 24–32 and in 14 washes; plus sizes 16–24 available here).
Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
3. A long-line cardigan coat you can count on to make you the most stylish pumpkin in the patch — pair it with your fave jeans and a staple tee for an easy, fabulous 'fit.
Promising review: "Classic fall jacket that can be dressed up or down. Has a nice lightweight feel for early autumn into early winter. Fits a little large so size down one. XS is about a size 6–8. Ordered black." —Karyn O.
Get it from Old Navy for $59.99 (available in sizes XS–2XL, 2X–4X, regular, tall, and petite lengths, and three colors).
4. A witty crewneck sweatshirt that'll guarantee you'll have a ~ghoul~ time whenever you wear it.
My colleague Mallory Mower and I both took one look at this sweatshirt and knew we had to have it. It's super soft and cozy. It might just become your go-to cold weather accessory.
Femfetti is a small business run by a squad of incredibly creative women in Columbus, Ohio. They've been making apparel since 2013 — every design features hand-drawn illustrations and lettering!
Get it from Femfetti on Etsy for $32+ (available in unisex sizes S–5XL).
5. An oversize flannel shirt made for transitional weather (shout out to its lightweight material) so you can layer to your heart's content and snap photos with a Pumpkin Spice Latte, but without all the sweating that usually happens when you try to dress cozily before the temps cool off.
Promising review: "Super cute flannel to layer for fall outfits! The material is extremely lightweight, which is perfect because I live in the south where it’s hot nearly year round. I can get the trendy fall look without overheating lol I will be ordering more colors! I love it." —Hayley Nicole
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–2XL and 18 colors).
6. A puffer vest that'll make you feel like you're receiving the biggest, coziest hug while leaving you looking like a fashionista at the same time.
Reviewers are saying to size down for a cropped look.
Promising review: "I am absolutely OBSESSED with this puffer vest. It is lightweight and not overbearing, but at the same time, it keeps me warm and feels so comfy. I took the advice of other reviewers and ordered an extra small even though I'm usually a small, and I'm so glad that I did. I love the cropped look that the smaller size gives me. I will certainly be buying this in other colors." —Lydia Spencer
Get it from Amazon for $36.97 (available in sizes XS–2X and 20 colors).
7. An open-front blanket shawl you can claim is *~fash-hun~* but in reality we both know you're just wearing it to feel like you're actually still lying in bed watching re-runs of Seinfeld.
Promising review: "I love this poncho. Quality of material is good. Love the colors. I purchased this for a trip. I wanted something lightweight, not bulky but would keep me warm on cool nights. It also doubles as a blanket when I am watching TV. I machine wash it, put in the dryer, and it still looks good." —Damian Perez
Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in 37 styles).
8. A fuzzy V-neck popcorn sweater you'll find yourself as infatuated with as the smell of the freshly popped snack.
Promising review: "This is my favorite new sweater! The quality is amazing! It's super soft and the color is a pretty taupe that goes well with everything. It's definitely oversized, so order your normal size. I love the detail on the sleeves and the length is great. I'm tempted to buy the other colors now!" —Laura Chaffee
Get it from Amazon for $40.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 15 colors).
9. A quilted fleece pullover, in case you're someone that is always cold and know you'll benefit from having an even warmer option on deck.
Promising review: "I love this sweater!!! It has the coolest button detail that you can button all the way up or have loose like my pics, it’s incredible soft, and it's amazing quality! I highly recommend this!! If you’re on the verge of sizes, just go up a size because you can’t go wrong with oversized right now!" —Stephanie Mason
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and seven colors).
10. A floral pullover because, just like our girl Miley, you can (and should) buy yourself flowers — even if they're in the form of loungewear.
Tee Atelier is a small business based in Dublin that sells playfully and beautifully designed apparel.
Promising review: "Wonderful sweatshirt! Vivid colors, beautiful design, super soft, and really fast shipping. Thank you!" —Stacey
Get it from Tee Atelier on Etsy for $29.53 (available in sizes S–3XL and five colors).
11. An oversized knit cardigan in an array of gorgeous colors — ideal if you're someone who *waffles* between being too hot and too cold and loves nothing more than a go-to layering option.
Promising review: "I have these cardigans in three different colors, need I say more? They are thick and heavy, which I like because I bought them for winter, but since it’s cotton, I feel like they will be comfortable in spring and fall too. They keep their shape and quality after washing. For sizing comparison, I have them in S, and I usually wear US S in tops." —Anonimous
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 27 colors).
12. An oversize linen jumpsuit you'll absolutely treasure — wear it to the farmers market, to scrub your floors, or grab coffee with a friend. We love a versatile optionnnnn!
Promising review: "These are too perfect for words. I'll be buying the other colors as soon as possible! They are super comfortable and extremely versatile. They're great for yard work, casual events, cute swimsuit coverup, and more. These are going to get so much wear!" —Cara
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes S–4X and in nine colors).
13. A teddy coat to keep you nice 'n' toasty while also looking super stylish. Win-win!
My best friend and I both picked up this coat four years ago and have already discussed how excited we are to break them out again now that the weather is slowly getting colder. It makes me feel like I'm being enveloped in a warm hug — and who doesn't want that?
Promising review: "This jacket is so soft and warm, and the big pockets are a plus. Like other reviewers, order a size up so you can comfortably layer under and zip up. I usually wear a small but got a medium and it’s perfect! Super cute, I’ll probably buy another in a different color LOL." —Brianna
Get it from Amazon for $46.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 34 styles).
