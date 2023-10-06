Promising review: "Bought these for both my daughter and me, and they look great on both of us!!! They’re extremely comfortable and they stretch just enough. The quality is exactly what you expect from Levi’s. We purchased three pairs in total and plan on purchasing more in other colors." —Lulu Herrera

Get them from Amazon for $69.99 (available in sizes 24–32 and in 14 washes; plus sizes 16–24 available here).

Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!